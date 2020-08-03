Log in
Wearable Technology Redesigned with Increased Sensitivity and Enhanced Sensors to Improve Early Radiation Detection for First Responders

08/03/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

TEWKSBURY, Mass., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For first responders, particularly those in the chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives (CBRNE) fields, the ability to assess a scene quickly and take action to determine if harmful elements, such as radiation, are present is necessary to protecting people on-site and providing proper management of a situation.

To address this critical need, Thermo Fisher Scientific upgraded its Thermo Scientific RadEye PRD4/PRD-ER4 personal radiation detector. New capabilities significantly enhance the ability to detect harmful levels of radiation, providing first responders, CBRNE responders and military personnel with the ability to quickly and accurately make informed decisions regarding safety at the scene of operation. The combination of sensitive Cessium Iodide (CsI) detectors and Natural Background Rejection (NBR) in a single instrument reduces nuisance alarms, improves detection response times, increases reach back data quality and minimizes time spent on non-threat events.

"Public safety professionals are often the first ones on the scene of an emergency where potentially hazardous materials are present. The ability to quickly and accurately assess a situation is invaluable. It allows for more effective situational awareness, and prevents others from being put in harm's way," said Erica Hirsch, vice president and general manager of the Field and Safety Instruments business at Thermo Fisher Scientific. "The new RadEye PRD4/PRD-ER4 is an essential upgrade to the RadEye suite of personal radiation detectors. And its easy-to-use form factor makes it a go-to resource for professionals regardless of skill level."

The RadEye PRD4/PRD-ER4 can be easily calibrated in the field, enabling users to optimize the instruments based on their current environment. This mitigates downtime and the requirement for extra stock to accommodate costly turn-in and replacement. The instrument features a simple user interface and large screen which enables reliable analysis regardless of user skill level and expertise.

For more information on Thermo Scientific's RadEye PRD4/PRD-ER4, please visit www.thermofisher.com/radeyeprd4

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $25 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 75,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:

Nick Brown

InkHouse for Thermo Fisher Scientific

401-595-7836

thermofisher@inkhouse.com 

Secondary Contact Information:

Meredith Wilshere

InkHouse for Thermo Fisher Scientific

516-318-2951

thermofisher@inkhouse.com 



















Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wearable-technology-redesigned-with-increased-sensitivity-and-enhanced-sensors-to-improve-early-radiation-detection-for-first-responders-301103898.html

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific


© PRNewswire 2020
