WeatherBug : launches educational campaign for children, the Weather Wizard Program

The program is a Weather-Ready Nation initiative and aims to educate children about several weather hazards

WeatherBug (a GroundTruth brand), a leading weather site and mobile app with over 20 million users, has launched the Weather Wizard Program, the company's first initiative as a NOAA Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador™. The educational program launched on September 12th, 2019 and aims to teach children about hazards that can come with severe weather. The campaign uses interactive animation to talk about the dangers of Wildfires, Rip Currents, and Hurricanes.

"We created an interactive animation video where kids will be able to have fun while learning about how to be safe from multiple weather hazards. The Weather Wizard Program is a natural evolution of WeatherBug's journey to help prepare our communities against the adversities weather can bring," said Eddie Dingels, WeatherBug's General Manager.

Besides educating children, the program also wants to help communities to be more prepared for extreme weather and will reward the school with the highest number of participants with a weather station. “This is WeatherBug's first of many initiatives as a Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador™. Safety and awareness of consumers are two of WeatherBug’s top priorities. We believe that severe weather education is important for building a strong community,” completes Dingels.

The Weather Wizard Program will run from September 12th to October 13th, 2019. Those interested in entering the campaign should access: www.weatherbug.com/education

WeatherBug was selected as a 2019 WRN Ambassador of Excellence by NOAA due to its educational and community efforts with "The Weather Wizard Program" initiative.

About WeatherBug

Established in 1993, WeatherBug is a popular weather site and mobile app providing hyperlocal, live weather data and proactive alerting to consumer users. With over 20 million unique users per month, WeatherBug’s vision is to provide environmental intelligence for all aspects of people’s lives. The WeatherBug app is a top-rated weather app in the app stores. In 2019, WeatherBug was named the best weather app by MediaPost’s Appy Awards. WeatherBug is owned and operated by GroundTruth, the leading global location technology platform. Learn more: www.weatherbug.com

About GroundTruth

GroundTruth is the leading global technology platform driving in-store visits and sales by leveraging location as the primary source of intent. We believe in the power of place. Build your brand, increase sales and grow your business by building off what real people are doing in the real world, mapped using our proprietary Blueprints technology. Through its data foundation, GroundTruth sees 2 out 3 smartphone users in the U.S. and more than 30 billion physical visits annually across 21 countries globally. Learn more: www.groundtruth.com

