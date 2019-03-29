Weatherford Capital : Portfolio Company PayIt Receives Investment from Insight Partners

Weatherford Capital, a leading family-owned alternative investment firm,
today announced its portfolio company PayIt has received an investment
in excess of $100 million from Insight Partners, a New York-based
venture capital and private equity firm. Weatherford invested in PayIt
in 2016.
Kansas City, Missouri-based PayIt makes it simple, secure, and seamless
for governments to accept digital payments and serve their constituents
across web, desktop, and mobile. Its dynamic, cloud-based solutions are
purpose-built for the public sector with modules spanning Motor Vehicle,
Taxes, Utilities, and more. The new funding will allow PayIt to continue
expanding its footprint and product capabilities.
“We are very pleased with PayIt’s success over the past several years
and thrilled to welcome Insight Partners as an investor,” said Will
Weatherford, Managing Partner, Weatherford Capital. “Under the
leadership of John Thomson, PayIt has enjoyed continued strong growth,
helping more individuals simplify doing business with local, state, and
federal governments. As long-term investors, we are delighted to
maintain our partnership with John and his team and look forward to a
close collaboration with Insight Partners to help build further value in
PayIt.”
“With their diverse investment, consulting and public sector experience,
Weatherford Capital has proven to be a valued financial and strategic
partner,” said John Thomson, Founder & CEO, PayIt. “As we begin this
relationship with Insight Partners, we believe PayIt is poised for
further accelerated growth. We are pleased Weatherford is remaining as
an investor and continuing to serve on our board, and are confident they
will continue to be meaningful participants in the ongoing evolution of
PayIt.”
About PayIt
PayIt is simplifying doing business with state,
local, and federal government through its award-winning digital
government and payment platform. Along with our government partners, we
are transforming the customer experience and making government more
modern, convenient, and mobile. For more information on PayIt, visit www.payitgov.com.
About Weatherford Capital
Weatherford Capital is a
family-owned alternative investment firm founded in 2014. Our team has
over 25 years of investment experience conducting over 50 transactions
across the globe. We focus on making direct equity investments
nationwide, with a preference for companies with a strategic focus on
Florida. We seek to partner with business owners and deal partners who
share our commitment to excellence, integrity, faith, family, and
community. For more information, please visit www.weatherfordcapital.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190329005449/en/