Weatherford Introduces World-First Flow-Measurement Solution Driven by Production 4.0 Intelligence at ADIPEC 2019

0
11/11/2019 | 03:01am EST

HOUSTON, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Weatherford International plc (OTC-PINK:WFTIQ) introduced ForeSite® Flow today at ADIPEC 2019. It is the first-ever flow-measurement solution driven by Production 4.0 intelligence. 

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8413155-weatherford-introduces-foresite-flow-at-adipec-2019/

ForeSite Flow is a full-range, non-nuclear multiphase flowmeter paired with Weatherford ForeSite intelligence. Built for every production environment from heavy oil to wet gas, this technology provides precise flow measurements for any fluid mixture without separation. By removing bulky test separators from the wellsite and eliminating nuclear-source management typically associated with other inline multiphase flowmeters, ForeSite Flow reduces both capital and operating expenses while increasing well-test frequency and accuracy.

Flow data can be viewed remotely on any desktop or mobile device via intuitive dashboards that display real-time production rates and fluid properties to reveal true reservoir behavior. Through unprecedented flow-measurement accuracy, operators can access up-to-the-second data for wells with any gas-to-liquid ratio, while digitalization capabilities automate well-test processes and validation.

"Production 4.0 capabilities give us the power to drive more productivity while enhancing safety for our customers," said Kyle Chapman, President of Production for Weatherford. "By moving beyond legacy flow-measurement equipment, we not only have a direct window into reservoir behavior, but we also reduce HSE risk, enhance personnel efficiency, and significantly shrink CAPEX and OPEX spend."

ForeSite Flow Features and Benefits

  • 70% less OPEX compared to conventional separators. ForeSite Flow enhances personnel efficiency, reduces maintenance, and lowers inventory requirements.
  • 40% less CAPEX compared to conventional separators. ForeSite Flow reduces upfront costs, simplifies installation, and requires a smaller footprint.
  • Superior measurement accuracy. ForeSite Flow is proprietary multiphase technology that is unaffected by fluid chemistry, salinity, or impurities, and is compatible with any flow regime.
  • Enhanced understanding at the wellhead. ForeSite Flow delivers continuous, real-time data with sub-second resolution for improved reservoir and production-management decisions.

About Weatherford
Weatherford is one of the largest multinational oilfield service companies providing innovative solutions, technology and services to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates in more than 80 countries and has a network of 620 locations, including manufacturing, service, research and development, and training facilities and employs more than 24,000 people. For more information, visit www.weatherford.com and connect with Weatherford on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Contact:


Christoph Bausch

+1.713.836.4615

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Karen David-Green

+1.713.836.7430

Senior Vice President Stakeholder Engagement and Chief Marketing Officer

 

ForeSite Flow Analytics with Trends screen

 

ForeSite Flow delivers full-range, non-nuclear flow insight for individual or group wells in real time. By eliminating bulky test separators from the wellsite and erasing the nuclear-source management typically associated with inline multiphase flowmeters, ForeSite Flow reduces both capital and operating expenses while increasing well-test frequency and accuracy.

 

Intuitive dashboards display real-time flow data to reveal true reservoir behavior from any tablet or smartphone, anywhere in the world.

 

Improve reservoir management

 

Revolutionize Well Testing

 

Spend less and simplify

 

WEATHERFORDLOGO

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weatherford-introduces-world-first-flow-measurement-solution-driven-by-production-4-0-intelligence-at-adipec-2019--300953512.html

SOURCE Weatherford International plc


© PRNewswire 2019
