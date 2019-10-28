Web Conferencing Software Users Review Vendors for Satisfaction, Revealing Their Top Five Through SoftwareReviews

Zoho Meeting, PGi GlobalMeet, Join.me, Google Hangouts Meet and Cisco Webex Meetings win Emotional Footprint Awards

SoftwareReviews announces its 2019 Web Conferencing Emotional Footprint Award winners, as determined by software users, who feel that five web conferencing software vendors have provided them with exceptional customer experiences. According to users’ answers to questions focused on satisfaction, which have been crafted by seasoned IT industry analysts at Info-Tech Research Group, the web conferencing vendor champions are:

The Emotional Footprint Awards are showcased in an annual report, published today, of software reviews focused on vendor relationships with software users from the customer’s point of view. Key takeaways from the web conferencing software category highlight that vendors will do well with their customers if they focus on providing unique features – and the kind of security features that users truly feel protects them. Customers said they value web conferencing vendors consistently demonstrating a high degree of respect and integrity in their service and conflict-resolution interactions.

As Thomas Randall, PhD, research specialist, core infrastructure for Info-Tech Research Group explains, “A high-quality web conferencing tool does more than overcome latency and setup issues. Quality includes the tool’s security, the vendor’s customer service for maintaining functionality, and creating a frictionless experience for the end user. The SoftwareReviews Web Conferencing Emotional Footprint Award winners outperform their peers in these areas.”

The top three champions within the web conferencing software category, Zoho Meeting, PGi GlobalMeet and Join.me, each received an emotional footprint score of 100% in several areas: helping customers enhance their performance and productivity; and including product enhancements at no extra charge. Software users said that Google Hangouts Meet did a consistently great job, with an emotional footprint score of 93% in many areas, including helping to innovate and being trustworthy. Cisco Webex Meetings’ users said they valued a great deal that the vendor had to offer, and most of all the respect they felt, with a score of 96%.

The importance of how users feel about using their software is further underscored by Ken Weston, PMP, Cert.APM, SMC, senior research analyst at Info-Tech Research Group, “Collaboration tools are essential for knowledge workers. If your web conferencing tools have an awful user experience, they will feel it every time they try to do something as simple as work remotely. You need a vendor that you can partner with to build that high-quality user experience.”

About the Emotional Footprint Diamond and Emotional Footprint Awards

The Emotional Footprint Diamond illustrates the customer experience with software vendors, showing a complex relationship spanning procurement, implementation, service and support. The Net Emotional Footprint of a vendor is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings in the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, and strategy and innovation, creating a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the vendor and its product from the software users’ point of view. The data published in the Emotional Footprint Diamond is collected from real end users through authentic software review surveys and meticulously verified for veracity. The survey uses standard net promoter scoring (positive percentage minus negative percentage) to arrive at the Net Emotional Footprint score. These skillfully crafted survey questions are informed by two decades of IT research and advisory.

Vendors with top user scores receive the Emotional Footprint Award. The Emotional Footprint Awards, an initiative proudly founded in 100% user-review data, is free of traditional components such as market presence and analyst opinion, which are opaque in nature and may be influenced by vendor pressure, financial or otherwise.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class IT research and consulting firm established in 1997. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience, SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships.

By collecting real data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces the most detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

