Web Conferencing Vendors Ranked by Users Through SoftwareReviews, Top Five Awarded

Users were most satisfied with Cisco Webex Meetings, Zoho Meeting, Zoom, Google Hangouts Meet, and Join.me, each earning a gold medal from reviews by real users.

SoftwareReviews, a division of world-class IT research and consulting firm Info-Tech Research Group, announces the publication of its 2020 Web Conferencing Data Quadrant Awards today, naming five gold medalists based on reviews by real users. The following vendors are leaders according to software users’ answers to questions focused on user satisfaction with features and capabilities, which have been crafted by seasoned IT industry analysts and backed by 22 years of IT research:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200421005540/en/

Web Conferencing Data Quadrant (Graphic: Business Wire)

1. Cisco Webex Meetings

2. Zoho Meeting

3. Zoom

4. Google Hangouts Meet

5. Join.me

In general, web conferencing software users were most satisfied with implementation, video conferencing, and instant messaging – and gave lowest scores for breadth of features, customization, and vendor support.

Cisco Webex Meetings, with a Net Emotional Footprint score of +90, earned top product in many areas, excelling most in application sharing. Zoho Meeting did consistently well, earning second place for file transfer and business value, and a Net Emotional Footprint score of +97. Zoom, with a Net Emotional Footprint score of +87, also did consistently well, taking second place for quality of features, video conferencing, and facilitator functions. Google Hangouts ­Meet did well across the board, with highest scores for instant messaging and implementation, and a Net Emotional Footprint score of +92. Join.me, also with a Net Emotional Footprint score of +92, earned first place for audio controls, intuitiveness, and training.

Given that this report shows survey results for six months leading up to our new discovery about security issues with Zoom, Brian Jackson, research director at Info-Tech Research Group, had this to say, “Zoom is the big winner over the past year in our user reviews, moving from number ten to number two based on reviews of product features and the Emotional Footprint. It's a good reminder to IT administrators that are dealing with the recent security and privacy problems coming to light about Zoom. Often, end-users like software for its ease of use and convenience it provides. Making sure it's secure for your purposes is the job of the IT department.”

About the SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards and Software Reports

SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards recognize outstanding vendors in the technology marketplace as evaluated by their users annually. Top vendors in a software category are eligible to receive Data Quadrant Gold Medals, provided their net-promoter scores meet the threshold for sufficiently high user satisfaction across four areas of evaluation: vendor capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend, and vendor experience. In-depth product evaluation reports are available at www.softwarereviews.com.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class IT research and analyst firm established in 1997. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience, SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships.

By collecting data from real IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces the most detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200421005540/en/