Web Sheriff :® Takes Aim At Fake News

Showbiz’s Top Rights Enforcer Launches World’s First Fake News Takedown Service

With Fake News seemingly circulating the internet with impunity and on every topic from Donald Trump to Elvis Presley and with Facebook’s own fact-checkers now claiming that they were only hired as a PR stunt, Showbiz’s top right enforcers, Web Sheriff® – www.WebSheriff.com – have stepped into the fray and are taking aim against the peddlers of misinformation on the web.

© BRYAN ADAMS

According to Web Sheriff®, even though so-called ‘fact checking’ services exist, they are toothless when it comes to actually tackling and removing Fake News. Announcing the launch of this ‘World First’ service dedicated to removing Fake News from the web, Web Sheriff® founder John Giacobbi commented, “Fake News is now omnipresent and spreading across the internet like a cancer. The time has come to put these peddlers of Fake News back into their boxes and so Web Sheriff® has now launched the world’s first, dedicated, Fake News takedown service. As Web Sheriff® already successfully tackles everything from music and movie piracy, through to brand protection and stalker protection, extending our services into Fake News Protection and actually removing Fake News is a logical progression and satisfies a demand for something to be done about this toxic issue.”

Web Sheriff® – founded in 2000 – earned its reputation as a web enforcer to the stars, working with clients such as Michael Jackson, Bob Dylan, Prince, Bryan Adams, Van Morrison, Lady Gaga, Adele, Beyonce and many others. They also pioneered the notion of ‘Web Rights’ and introduced ground-breaking concepts such as Internet Service Provider Liability and Paparazzi Agency Liability. Giacobbi added “The pioneering zeal of Web Sheriff® has always been reflected in the ground-breaking nature of the services that we have introduced over the past two decades – and taking-down Fake News very much follows the same, evolutionary and revolutionary pattern. Our holsters are tightened and ready for action.”

See https://www.websheriff.com/services/fake-news-protection

