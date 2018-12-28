Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Web Sheriff :® Takes Aim At Fake News

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2018 | 09:06am CET

Showbiz’s Top Rights Enforcer Launches World’s First Fake News Takedown Service

With Fake News seemingly circulating the internet with impunity and on every topic from Donald Trump to Elvis Presley and with Facebook’s own fact-checkers now claiming that they were only hired as a PR stunt, Showbiz’s top right enforcers, Web Sheriff® – www.WebSheriff.com – have stepped into the fray and are taking aim against the peddlers of misinformation on the web.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181228005031/en/

© BRYAN ADAMS

© BRYAN ADAMS

According to Web Sheriff®, even though so-called ‘fact checking’ services exist, they are toothless when it comes to actually tackling and removing Fake News. Announcing the launch of this ‘World First’ service dedicated to removing Fake News from the web, Web Sheriff® founder John Giacobbi commented, “Fake News is now omnipresent and spreading across the internet like a cancer. The time has come to put these peddlers of Fake News back into their boxes and so Web Sheriff® has now launched the world’s first, dedicated, Fake News takedown service. As Web Sheriff® already successfully tackles everything from music and movie piracy, through to brand protection and stalker protection, extending our services into Fake News Protection and actually removing Fake News is a logical progression and satisfies a demand for something to be done about this toxic issue.

Web Sheriff® – founded in 2000 – earned its reputation as a web enforcer to the stars, working with clients such as Michael Jackson, Bob Dylan, Prince, Bryan Adams, Van Morrison, Lady Gaga, Adele, Beyonce and many others. They also pioneered the notion of ‘Web Rights’ and introduced ground-breaking concepts such as Internet Service Provider Liability and Paparazzi Agency Liability. Giacobbi added “The pioneering zeal of Web Sheriff® has always been reflected in the ground-breaking nature of the services that we have introduced over the past two decades – and taking-down Fake News very much follows the same, evolutionary and revolutionary pattern. Our holsters are tightened and ready for action.

See https://www.websheriff.com/services/fake-news-protection

© BRYAN ADAMS


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:46aOil prices rebound but still weak due to oversupply
RE
09:46aChange in number of shares and votes in Saniona AB (publ)
GL
09:45aOil drives UK stocks up as relief bounce spills over from U.S.
RE
09:45aMYBUCKS : S.a. secures capital increase to fund further growth
EQ
09:45aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
09:40aCOEUR MINING : Announces Initial Reserve Estimate and Reserve-Based Mine Plan for Silvertip Mine
AQ
09:40aASIA UNITED BANK : AUB assures public after Lucena Diversion branch robbery
AQ
09:40aEQUINOX GOLD : energises crusher at Aurizona gold mine
AQ
09:40aCOAL INDIA : Govt planning to allot 10 coal mines to CIL in 2019
AQ
09:40aMANILA WATER : bags P1.4-B project in Nueva Ecija
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VINCI : France's Vinci in £2.9 billion swoop on Gatwick airport
2UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC : Rusal appoints independent director as new board chairman
3APHRIA INC : Green Growth to launch hostile bid for pot producer Aphria
4AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY : Former AmEx Boss Chenault Leaving IBM, P&G Boards--Update
5ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : White House mulls new year executive order to bar Huawei, ZTE purchases

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.