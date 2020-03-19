Web.com Group Appoints Rob Solomon as Chief Customer Officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web.com Group, a leading web technology company helping millions of customers around the globe thrive in a connected world, today announced the appointment of Rob Solomon as Chief Customer Officer, reporting directly to President and CEO Sharon Rowlands. In this role, Solomon will be responsible for global customer operations and will focus on driving new growth and service opportunities across Web’s portfolio of brands.



Solomon joins Web with more than 30 years of experience in operations and customer care, having held senior leadership positions with Hertz, HSNi, Ticketmaster, Electronic Processing Source and Continental Guest Services.

“The customer experience is at the core of our mission, and we are thrilled to welcome such a skilled and seasoned executive who truly understands customer service excellence and profitable customer growth,” said Web.com Group President and CEO Sharon Rowlands. “Rob has a tremendous track record in solving mission-critical customer issues and we look forward to leveraging his talent and passion to enhance our customer-centric culture and increase the lifetime value of our customers.”

Previously, during his 14 years at HSN, Solomon held several senior-level executive roles where he was instrumental in raising customer service levels at HSN sales and service centers. Under his leadership, HSN ranked #7 out of all retailers in customer service—the highest ranking ever for the company. Also under Solomon’s direction, HSN established new standards in the industry for a flexible workforce through its innovative 2,500 person Work-at-Home program.

Prior to HSN, Solomon served as the executive vice president of contact centers and retail locations for Ticketmaster. He oversaw the integration of call center operations for Ticketmaster’s diverse catalog of businesses, including Ticketmaster-ticketing, Match.com and Reserve America, with 13 U.S. call centers and over 3,000 teleservice representatives.

“I couldn’t be more pleased to join Web.com Group at this very exciting time in the company’s growth,” said Solomon. “Web is leading the charge to deliver next-generation customer service, and I look forward to working side-by-side with our customers to further optimize the customer journey and create the very best, end-to-end experience.”

About Web.com Group

Web.com Group is a leading web technology company serving millions of customers around the world. Through our portfolio of brands – Network Solutions, Register.com, Web.com, CrazyDomains, Sitebeat, and Vodien – we help customers of all sizes build an online presence that delivers results. Web has the breadth of capabilities and depth of knowledge to be your go-to partner in today’s always-on digital world. With our extensive product offerings and personalized support, we take pride in partnering with our customers to serve their online presence needs. Learn more at www.web.com .

