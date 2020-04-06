WebNIC in Partnership with Alibaba Cloud to Offer First Online Channel Cloud Computing Reseller Service in Southeast Asia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2020) - Web Commerce Communications Limited dba WebNIC, a leading Asian domain name registrar is expanding its services by partnering with Alibaba Cloud, the data intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, to offer cloud computing service in the SEA region. As the first online channel reseller in the domain business of Alibaba Cloud, WebNIC aims to help bridge the technical gap of cloud computing for small and medium enterprises (SME) to drive stronger cloud adoption across all industries through this partnership with the largest cloud computing provider in APAC.

The partnership will position WebNIC as a distributor of Alibaba Cloud to serve the SME of the SEA region. With 20 years of extensive experience in the Internet industry, WebNIC has a solid and proven track record in delivering quality reseller services. The partnership will position WebNIC as the SEA region's first company to offer an online channel for cloud computing reseller service.





WebNIC and Alibaba Cloud

WebNIC CEO, TK Tan and GM of Online Business at Alibaba Cloud International, Bridge Song posed for a photo to comemmorate the partnership.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7037/54156_51784b5ef4288ac9_001full.jpg

WebNIC follows the belief in accelerating partners' growth through high-value propositions, and are continually looking to expand its services to assist in the growth of its resellers. WebNIC believes the strategic partnership with Alibaba Cloud will benefit its resellers in the cloud computing era.

"Currently, cloud adoption is stronger mainly in large enterprises, while much weaker at the SME due to the lack of technical expertise among them," commented TK Tan, CEO of WebNIC. He further added, "WebNIC aspires to become the enabler of cloud computing for SME and our approach is to bridge this technical gap for them with our extensive technical experience and reseller channels. We hope to stimulate more SME to migrate their services to cloud computing."

"At Alibaba Cloud, we follow the Group's mission to make it easy to do business anywhere. We are proud of our role in supporting enterprises of all sizes through our proven technology capabilities. Alibaba Cloud will keep working closely with local partners to provide tailored products and solutions to our customers, to further accelerate SME cloud adoption and support them to thrive in the digital era," said Selina Yuan, President of International Business, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence.

To help businesses cushion the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, WebNIC is offering a special incentive of Alibaba Cloud sign-up packages to help them move their business online. Please find out the details at https://www.webnic.cc/alibaba-cloud.

About WebNIC

WebNIC operates a digital reseller platform covering primarily domain name registration for 600 TLDs, web security services, email and cloud services. With offices in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Beijing, Taipei and Jakarta, we serve 5,000 active resellers in over 70 countries. With 20 years' experience, WebNIC accelerates its reseller growth through a robust platform, attentive support and wholesale pricing. Please visit https://www.webnic.cc for more information or email us at inquiry@webnic.cc.

Media contact:

Trish Ng

​WebNIC Marketing Manager

trish.ng@webnic.cc

