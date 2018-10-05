WebPT Honored with BBB International Torch Award for Ethics

WebPT, the market-leading rehab therapy software platform, was recently
honored with a 2018
BBB International Torch Award for Ethics, making it one of just four
companies across the country to be recognized for best practices in
leadership character and organizational ethics by the Better Business
Bureau Institute for Marketplace Trust. Honorees were celebrated at an
awards ceremony held in conjunction with the International Assembly of
Better Business Bureaus in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on Sept. 17.
“Being recognized as a BBB International Torch Award for Ethics winner
is a tremendous achievement for our team,” said Dr. Heidi Jannenga, PT,
DPT, ATC, president and co-founder of WebPT. “Our mission is rooted in
serving a deeper purpose, and that philosophy centers on our
people-first culture. Our team adheres to the tenets of Conscious
Capitalism, a business philosophy that promotes leading with intention
and giving all stakeholders — employees, vendors, partners and customers
— a voice in shaping the future of the company. As a result, we have
been able to maintain a 95 percent customer retention rate since
launching in 2008.”
Award winners and finalists were selected by an independent panel of
judges who evaluated candidates based on leadership commitment to
ethical practices; communication of ethical practices; leadership
practices to unify the organization; organizational commitment to
performance management practices; organizational commitment to ethical
human resource practices; and organizational commitment to the community.
“This year’s winners provide proof that success in business does not
happen by accident and is not accomplished through short-cuts,” said
Melissa Trumpower, executive director of the BBB Institute for
Marketplace Trust. “It requires a commitment and dedication to ethical
leadership, to fairness in the marketplace, and to honesty and
trustworthiness in day-to-day operations. Those are the very hallmarks
of this year’s BBB International Torch Award honorees.”
The WebPT team focuses heavily on nurturing and preserving their
culture. To that end, they place great emphasis on hiring for cultural
fit and cultivating talent from within by providing training,
professional development and advancement opportunities. Thanks in part
to this commitment to culture, people and serving a deeper purpose,
WebPT has earned numerous honors for its contributions in healthcare,
technology and the community.
The win is among two other recognitions for WebPT. The company was
ranked on Entrepreneur’s
Top Company Cultures list, which features prominent U.S.-based
businesses exhibiting high-performance cultures. Ranked No. 24 in the
large company category, WebPT received recognition for creating an
exceptional culture that drives employee engagement, exceeds employee
expectations and directly impacts company success.
Additionally, WebPT ranked No. 50 on the 2018
Inner City 100 list of the fastest-growing inner city businesses in
America based on revenue growth, which is published in Fortune.
Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC), which compiles the list,
is a 25-year-old national nonprofit founded by Harvard Business School
professor Michael E. Porter.
About WebPT, Inc.
With a 30-percent market share, WebPT is the leading rehab therapy
platform for enhancing patient care and fueling business growth. From
scheduling, documentation and billing to outcomes tracking, business
reporting and software integration, WebPT is the ideal solution for
outpatient therapy organizations of all sizes. With a 99-percent
retention rate and a 99.99-percent uptime rate, WebPT is the
most-trusted and most-reliable solution in the industry. Launched in
2008, the company is based in downtown Phoenix’s historic Warehouse
District. Learn more at webpt.com.
About the BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust
The BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust is the educational foundation of
the Council of Better Business Bureaus and a nonprofit 501(c)(3)
organization. Its goal is to advance trust in the marketplace through
programs that promote best practices and business ethics, raise consumer
awareness and training about scams, fraud, and deceptive advertising,
and build financial and digital literacy. The Institute offers in-person
and online training, print and digital educational resources,
scholarships and programs, and work with BBB offices in all 50 states,
Canada and Mexico.
