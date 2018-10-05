WebPT Honored with BBB International Torch Award for Ethics

Phoenix-based SaaS company one of four organizations nationwide to receive annual honor

WebPT, the market-leading rehab therapy software platform, was recently honored with a 2018 BBB International Torch Award for Ethics, making it one of just four companies across the country to be recognized for best practices in leadership character and organizational ethics by the Better Business Bureau Institute for Marketplace Trust. Honorees were celebrated at an awards ceremony held in conjunction with the International Assembly of Better Business Bureaus in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on Sept. 17.

“Being recognized as a BBB International Torch Award for Ethics winner is a tremendous achievement for our team,” said Dr. Heidi Jannenga, PT, DPT, ATC, president and co-founder of WebPT. “Our mission is rooted in serving a deeper purpose, and that philosophy centers on our people-first culture. Our team adheres to the tenets of Conscious Capitalism, a business philosophy that promotes leading with intention and giving all stakeholders — employees, vendors, partners and customers — a voice in shaping the future of the company. As a result, we have been able to maintain a 95 percent customer retention rate since launching in 2008.”

Award winners and finalists were selected by an independent panel of judges who evaluated candidates based on leadership commitment to ethical practices; communication of ethical practices; leadership practices to unify the organization; organizational commitment to performance management practices; organizational commitment to ethical human resource practices; and organizational commitment to the community.

“This year’s winners provide proof that success in business does not happen by accident and is not accomplished through short-cuts,” said Melissa Trumpower, executive director of the BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust. “It requires a commitment and dedication to ethical leadership, to fairness in the marketplace, and to honesty and trustworthiness in day-to-day operations. Those are the very hallmarks of this year’s BBB International Torch Award honorees.”

The WebPT team focuses heavily on nurturing and preserving their culture. To that end, they place great emphasis on hiring for cultural fit and cultivating talent from within by providing training, professional development and advancement opportunities. Thanks in part to this commitment to culture, people and serving a deeper purpose, WebPT has earned numerous honors for its contributions in healthcare, technology and the community.

The win is among two other recognitions for WebPT. The company was ranked on Entrepreneur’s Top Company Cultures list, which features prominent U.S.-based businesses exhibiting high-performance cultures. Ranked No. 24 in the large company category, WebPT received recognition for creating an exceptional culture that drives employee engagement, exceeds employee expectations and directly impacts company success.

Additionally, WebPT ranked No. 50 on the 2018 Inner City 100 list of the fastest-growing inner city businesses in America based on revenue growth, which is published in Fortune. Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC), which compiles the list, is a 25-year-old national nonprofit founded by Harvard Business School professor Michael E. Porter.

About WebPT, Inc.

With a 30-percent market share, WebPT is the leading rehab therapy platform for enhancing patient care and fueling business growth. From scheduling, documentation and billing to outcomes tracking, business reporting and software integration, WebPT is the ideal solution for outpatient therapy organizations of all sizes. With a 99-percent retention rate and a 99.99-percent uptime rate, WebPT is the most-trusted and most-reliable solution in the industry. Launched in 2008, the company is based in downtown Phoenix’s historic Warehouse District. Learn more at webpt.com.

About the BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust

The BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust is the educational foundation of the Council of Better Business Bureaus and a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. Its goal is to advance trust in the marketplace through programs that promote best practices and business ethics, raise consumer awareness and training about scams, fraud, and deceptive advertising, and build financial and digital literacy. The Institute offers in-person and online training, print and digital educational resources, scholarships and programs, and work with BBB offices in all 50 states, Canada and Mexico.

