WebPT Named to Inc. 5000 for 6th Consecutive Year

For the sixth consecutive year, WebPT, the leading rehab therapy software platform for enhancing patient care and fueling business growth, has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. With a three-year revenue growth rate of 96 percent, the Phoenix-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) company ranked No. 3,803 on the 37th annual list of elite independent businesses.

WebPT also secured its second consecutive appearance on the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll — an elite group of companies that have made the Inc. 5000 at least five times. Only 6 percent of companies have made the Inc. 5000 list six times.

“This past year has been one of strategic growth and innovation, with everyone on the WebPT team contributing to our mission of helping rehab therapists achieve greatness in practice,” said WebPT CEO Nancy Ham. “It is certainly an honor to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the sixth straight year. We wouldn’t be here without the amazing community of more than 83,000 members across the U.S. who we are privileged to serve. We’re excited to continue to partner with rehab therapists to advance this important industry and empower them to reach more patients and deliver positive patient outcomes.”

WebPT’s remarkable growth in the past year alone is attributable to several key achievements and milestones, including:

the acquisition of BMS Practice Solutions, the largest and most-tenured billing and collections company serving the rehab therapy market;

the acquisition of Strive Labs, a rehab therapy-specific patient engagement platform;

BSI ISO 27001:2013 certification, the platinum standard of excellence in ensuring all information is protected and secured in a consistent manner (WebPT is the first in its industry to achieve this);

enhancements to its patient outcomes tracking tool;

the introduction of a new analytics product that enables rehab therapy providers to better manage the business side of their practices; and

the launch of a best-in-class home exercise program and patient-facing mobile app.

“This is a special year for WebPT, as it also marks our 10-year anniversary,” said Dr. Heidi Jannenga, PT, DPT, ATC, president and co-founder of WebPT. “When WebPT launched 2008, we were the first cloud-based electronic medical record (EMR) built specifically for rehab therapists. The industry has come a long way since then, and I’m proud WebPT is helping shine a spotlight on the rehab therapy profession and disrupt how therapists think about documentation, compliance and practice management. Not only has this kept us zeroed in on constant innovation at WebPT, but it’s also helped propel rehab therapy businesses of all sizes forward with digital tools to help them reach clinical and financial success.”

WebPT now serves more than 83,000 therapy professionals at 12,000 clinics and leads the market with a 30-percent market share.

