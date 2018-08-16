WebPT Named to Inc. 5000 for 6th Consecutive Year

Healthcare SaaS company retains spot on elite Honor Roll and ranks No.
3,803 on the 2018 list of the nation’s fastest-growing companies
For the sixth consecutive year, WebPT, the leading rehab therapy
software platform for enhancing patient care and fueling business
growth, has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s
fastest-growing private companies. With a three-year revenue growth rate
of 96 percent, the Phoenix-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) company
ranked No. 3,803 on the 37th annual list of elite independent
businesses.
WebPT also secured its second consecutive appearance on the Inc. 5000
Honor Roll — an elite group of companies that have made the Inc. 5000 at
least five times. Only 6 percent of companies have made the Inc. 5000
list six times.
“This past year has been one of strategic growth and innovation, with
everyone on the WebPT team contributing to our mission of helping rehab
therapists achieve greatness in practice,” said WebPT CEO Nancy Ham. “It
is certainly an honor to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the
sixth straight year. We wouldn’t be here without the amazing community
of more than 83,000 members across the U.S. who we are privileged to
serve. We’re excited to continue to partner with rehab therapists to
advance this important industry and empower them to reach more patients
and deliver positive patient outcomes.”
WebPT’s remarkable growth in the past year alone is attributable to
several key achievements and milestones, including:
-
the acquisition
of BMS Practice Solutions, the largest and most-tenured billing
and collections company serving the rehab therapy market;
-
the acquisition
of Strive Labs, a rehab therapy-specific patient engagement
platform;
-
BSI ISO 27001:2013 certification, the platinum standard of excellence
in ensuring all information is protected and secured in a consistent
manner (WebPT is the first in its industry to achieve this);
-
enhancements to its patient outcomes tracking tool;
-
the introduction of a new analytics product that enables rehab therapy
providers to better manage the business side of their practices; and
-
the launch of a best-in-class home exercise program and patient-facing
mobile app.
“This is a special year for WebPT, as it also marks our 10-year
anniversary,” said Dr. Heidi Jannenga, PT, DPT, ATC, president and
co-founder of WebPT. “When WebPT launched 2008, we were the first
cloud-based electronic medical record (EMR) built specifically for rehab
therapists. The industry has come a long way since then, and I’m proud
WebPT is helping shine a spotlight on the rehab therapy profession and
disrupt how therapists think about documentation, compliance and
practice management. Not only has this kept us zeroed in on constant
innovation at WebPT, but it’s also helped propel rehab therapy
businesses of all sizes forward with digital tools to help them reach
clinical and financial success.”
WebPT now serves more than 83,000 therapy professionals at 12,000
clinics and leads the market with a 30-percent market share.
