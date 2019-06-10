WebPurify : Works Behind the Scenes to Stop Cyberbullying and Spread of Harmful Content

– WebPurify Gold Sponsors of Stop Cyberbullying Day 2019 –

Content moderation experts WebPurify are working behind the scenes 24/7 to filter profanity, the spread of harmful content, and incidences of cyberbullying from popular children’s sites, social media apps, and in-game chats. Now WebPurify is proud to take its role one step further as Gold Sponsors of Stop Cyberbullying Day 2019.

According to data compiled by advocates at Guard Child, 65% of kids between the ages of eight and 14 have been involved in a cyberbullying incident, and most tend to occur on social media.

“Some platforms aren’t properly monitoring for bullying and child endangerment,” says Joshua Buxbaum, co-founder of WebPurify. “Statistics show that parents aren’t paying enough attention either, and they need to stay vigilant.”

WebPurify Partners with iParent101

WebPurify is partnering with Dr. Adam Pletter, a child psychologist at iParent101.com for Stop Cyberbullying Day 2019 to provide parents with practical tips to help prevent cyberbullying.

“All forms of bullying are harassment, and Cyberbullying is uniquely painful as the harassing communication online is covert, minimizes empathy building, and follows the victim 24/7 through their device,” says Dr. Pletter of iParent101.

Dr. Pletter says digital immigrant parents and teachers often lack a true reference point to guide their support as the access and connections online are exponentially greater now.

Cyberbullies are often anonymous, online posts are public and permanent, and have massive viral reach, resulting in those targeted feeling helpless and often traumatized.

AI + Live Moderation Combats Cyberbullying

WebPurify’s approach to combating cyberbullying combines artificial intelligence (AI) and live moderation in one powerful platform to detect high-risk user-generated images and video, minimizing the spread of harmful content and reducing incidences of cyberbullying.

Buxbaum notes bullies are very creative, so cyberbullying content is not always blatant and easy to detect.

“Kids are more creative than ever with their cyberbullying attacks because they’re tech-savvy, have access to photo manipulation tools, and may disguise a harmful post to evade AI and live moderators,” he says.

The risk factor is the inherent viral nature of a post seen by millions.

These factors make the most effective way to moderate content for cyberbullying is to think like a bully.

“So when our live moderators encounter an image of a teen boy with the term ‘heartbreaker’ written across it, they should suspect sarcasm at play,” says Buxbaum.

In the spirit of Stop Bullying Day, Buxbaum encourages everyone to distance themselves from those bullying others.

“And while you’re at it, say something nice to someone online,” adds Buxbaum.

Stop Cyberbullying Day

To get involved with Stop Cyberbullying Day 2019 activities, participants can share positive messages on social media using the hashtag #STOPCYBERBULLYINGDAY.

About WebPurify

WebPurify is a privately held company specializing in profanity filtering and image and video moderation services. Our robust solutions for brand protection and regulation of user-generated content cover the gamut of enterprise-level and low-cost packages. Developers, brand, and product managers at every level—from individual bloggers to Fortune 500 companies—trust WebPurify for all of their profanity, image, and video moderation needs. For more information, visit WebPurify.com.

