WebPurify :'s Guide Helps Companies Select the Right UGC Moderation Partner

08/19/2019 | 08:08am EDT

– Keeping Clean Brand Image Critical to Business So Choose a Partner Qualified for this Important Role –

Content moderation experts WebPurify know keeping a clean brand image is an essential pillar of their clients’ business, and it’s critical to choose the right moderation partner.

WebPurify’s new ‘Guide to Selecting a UGC Moderation Partner’ is a free downloadable questionnaire a company can use as a framework to ensure the partner they choose to moderate user-generated content (UGC) is qualified to fill this critical role.

“Some companies don’t take the time to evaluate prospective firms to moderate their user-generated content properly, and the public consequences can be irreparable,” says Joshua Buxbaum, the co-founder of WebPurify.

Smart brands are using UGC to authentically connect with their customers because it’s more memorable and trusted than any other media.

“Good UGC campaigns require significant planning and outstanding execution,” says Buxbaum. “But without the right content moderator scanning for text, video, or images that violate your brand’s values, like racism or nudity, the campaign could have a seriously negative impact on your brand.”

Selecting a UGC Content Moderation Partner to Fill Important Role

WebPurify’s Guide to Selecting a UGC Moderation Partneris a must-read for marketers, brand managers, product managers, app developers, or anyone responsible for managing UGC and references key topics such as:

-Operations
-Capabilities
-Quality
-Safety & Security
-Customer Support
-Your Business

“The guide’s framework makes a discussion with prospective moderation partners more productive, and helps answer questions relevant to a company’s brand and application needs,” says Buxbaum.

Download WebPurify’s ‘Guide to Selecting a UGC Moderation Partner’ here.

Read WebPurify’s image moderation blog at https://www.webpurify.com/blog/ to protect your brand and keep up with the latest in content moderation.

Learn more about WebPurify and its content moderation services at https://www.webpurify.com/.

About WebPurify

WebPurify is a privately held company specializing in profanity filtering, image and video moderation services. Our robust solutions for brand protection and regulation of user-generated content cover the gamut of enterprise-level and low-cost packages. Developers, brand, and product managers at every level—from individual bloggers to Fortune 500 companies—trust WebPurify for all of their UGC moderation needs. For more information, visit WebPurify.com.


© Business Wire 2019
