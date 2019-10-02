Webair : Announces Partnership with AVANT Communications

Partnership Delivers an Extended Suite of Next-Generation IT Technologies

Webair, a leading Managed Cloud and IT Infrastructure solutions provider, announces its official partnership with master agent AVANT Communications (“AVANT”), a platform for IT decision-making and the premier distributor of next-generation IT technologies. This strategic partnership will allow AVANT’s Trusted Advisors to showcase Webair’s wide range of high-touch, fully managed cloud and IT infrastructure solutions as part of a best-in-class solutions portfolio.

“We’re thrilled to be working with AVANT to offer our industry-leading, enterprise-class services to a broader audience of IT professionals,'' says Gerard Hiner, Chief Business Officer of Webair. “Ultimately, Webair and AVANT share the same goal of providing world-class IT solutions to our clients and partners, so this synergy is what really makes this a true partnership.”

AVANT’s growing network of Trusted Advisors arm IT decision-makers with the tools and expertise they need to navigate the rapid pace of technological change. Through this partnership, AVANT and Webair will accelerate managed cloud services sales worldwide.

“Webair is a natural fit for AVANT’s ecosystem as a top-notch provider of managed cloud and IT infrastructure solutions,” said Drew Lydecker, President of AVANT. “Businesses need to evolve their tech stack if they hope to withstand the accelerating pace of IT change. As our Trusted Advisors offer businesses everything they need to do so while maintaining a competitive edge, we’re pleased to offer them access to world-class solutions like Webair.”

Offering full management and accountability, Webair’s portfolio of IT solutions, which can now be distributed by AVANT, includes Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS), Backups-as-a-Service (BaaS), Dedicated Physical Private Cloud, Virtual Private Cloud (VPC), Colocation, and more. The backing and support of these services by one of the most widely recognized master agents in the industry gives customers peace of mind, ensuring that their Managed Cloud and IT Infrastructure solutions are ranked among the best in the business.

ABOUT WEBAIR

Serving the IT industry for over two decades, Webair is a high-touch, agile Cloud and IT Infrastructure solutions provider headquartered in New York. While Webair is one of the largest cloud providers in the Northeast region of the United States, the company has an international presence with a global network of fully-compliant, highly-secure data centers, servicing the United States, Canada, Europe, and APAC markets. Keeping scalability, flexibility, and security in mind, Webair offers a vast selection of solutions that are completely individualized to satisfy the unique requirements of each client, including Private and Hybrid Cloud solutions, Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service, Offsite Backups-as-a-Service, Colocation, and more. Webair is widely recognized in the industry for its 24x7x365 white-glove support from its seasoned technical experts, its fully managed solutions, and its world-class technology. With these core competencies, Webair can ensure that its clients’ Cloud and IT Infrastructure solutions are completely taken care of so that clients can dedicate their focus to their core businesses. With the ability to customize solutions coupled with certifications including HIPAA, FISMA, PCI-DSS, SSAE 18 SOC 2, and more, Webair is capable of serving clients from a range of industries and verticals. This includes, but is not limited to, small to medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, government agencies, healthcare providers, financial institutions, and education.

For more information, visit www.webair.com, or follow Webair on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/webair, Facebook: www.facebook.com/WebairInc/, and Twitter: @WebairInc.

About AVANT Communications

AVANT Communications is a platform for IT decision-making and the nation’s premier distributor for next-generation technologies. AVANT provides unique value to its extensive network of Trusted Advisors with original research, channel sales assistance, training, and tools to guide decision-making around IT services that promote business growth. From complex cloud designs to global wide-area network deployments to the latest in security services, AVANT sets the industry standard in enabling its partners and clients to make intelligent, data-driven decisions about services, technology and cost-effective communications. For more information, visit www.goavant.net, or connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191002005296/en/