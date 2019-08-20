Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Webasto : Expands Production Capacities in Mexico

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 02:12pm EDT

IRAPUATO, Mexico, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Webasto, one of the Top 100 automotive suppliers worldwide, celebrated the opening of its new plant in Irapuato on August 20. Since 2008, the company has produced roofs in Irapuato for various automobile manufacturers with locations in Mexico and Brazil. Here, Webasto also produces components for its own plants in the USA. Due to increased demand in recent years, the company has invested 28 million USD in building a new, considerably larger location. At the opening ceremony, Webasto US CEO and President André Schoenekaes stated, "Webasto is proud of our continued growth and history in Mexico. The opening of our new Irapuato facility is an investment into our company's future, an investment in the people of Irapuato and the state of Guanajuato. Not only will this expansion strengthen our relationship with Mexico, but it will help us to better collaborate with customers. Their goals become our goals and together we achieve success."

Construction work on the new site in Irapuato began in March 2018 and was completed almost 15 months later in July 2019. At 35,000 square meters, the new location is approximately three times larger than the previous one. The number of employees is expected to rise from around 460, by about a quarter to 580 within the next months. In addition to the expanded production capacities for sunroofs and panoramic roofs, the new building also offers space to drive forward region-specific developments for customers.

At the opening of the new location Chairman of the Management Board, Webasto SE, Dr. Holger Engelmann, André Schoenekaes and Plant Manager Jesus Aleman welcomed the Sub Secretary of Investments of the Sustainable Economic Development, Alejandro Hernandez Fonsesca, Irapuato Mayor Ricardo Ortiz Gutierrez, Deputy Mayor of Irapuato Luis Ernesto Ayala Martinez and German Honorary Consul Monika Von Allwörden de Orozco. In addition, all employees of the site were invited to the event.

About Webasto:
The Webasto Group is a global innovative systems partner to almost all automobile manufacturers and among the top 100 suppliers in this industry sector. The company's product portfolio comprises a broad range of roof and heating systems for every type of vehicle and all drive types as well as battery systems and charging solutions. Moreover, Webasto has a strong position in the aftermarket providing dealers and end customers with customized solutions and services relating to thermo management and electromobility. In 2018 the company generated sales of 3.4 billion euros and had over 13,000 employees at more than 50 locations (with over 30 of these being manufacturing plants). The headquarters of the company, founded in 1901, is located in Stockdorf near Munich (Germany).
For more information please visit www.webasto-group.com / www.twitter.com/WebastoGroup

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/webasto-expands-production-capacities-in-mexico-300904582.html

SOURCE Webasto


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:58pPERMIAN BASIN ROYALTY TRUST : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:57pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – DBD
GL
02:56pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in CannTrust Holdings Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – CTST
GL
02:55pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : to open regional hub in Dallas, resulting in 3,000 jobs
AQ
02:54pAUTOLIV INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:53pPRIMO WATER : Summertime Ice Hacks We Love
PU
02:53pRSA INSURANCE : Pricing of £350,000,000 1.625% senior notes
PU
02:48pDIGITAL REALTY TRUST : Our Promise of Five Nines Uptime During California's Potential Blackouts
PU
02:48pCBDMD, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02:46pHOME DEPOT : Cuts Sales Forecast--Update
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group