Webcast Metrics® Ranks the Top Digital Audio Properties in the U.S. and Latin America for October 2018

Triton Digital®, the leading technology provider for the audio industry, today released its monthly Ranker in the U.S. and Latin America for October 2018, providing insight into the top streaming audio providers in both regions for the month of October.

During this month, all measured clients within the U.S. reported a total of 6,148,460 Average Active Sessions (AAS) during the Monday through Friday 6:00am to 8:00pm daypart, and 5,156,895 AAS during the Monday through Sunday 6:00am to Midnight daypart. All metrics within the Webcast Metrics rankers include both ad-supported and non-ad supported listening, globally, and in the US.

Triton Digital’s Monthly Ranker is a listing of its top 20 clients’ digital audio stations and networks measured by the Media Rating Council (MRC) accredited Webcast Metrics® audience measurement platform. Webcast Metrics uses a proprietary platform to track audience data and convert it to audience metrics that can be easily understood by stations, publishers and advertisers. Unlike other measurement solutions, Triton’s Webcast Metrics information is based on census data, rather than consumer surveys, providing the most accurate information.

Full results of the October 2018 Rankers can be found here: https://www.tritondigital.com/resources/monthly-rankers/rankers-archive

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 40 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading online audio measurement service. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. Triton Digital is a wholly owned subsidiary of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP). For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190215005429/en/