Webco Industries, Inc. : Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results

Webco Industries, Inc. (OTC: WEBC) today reported results for our third
quarter of fiscal year 2019, ended April 30, 2019.
For our third quarter of fiscal year 2019, we generated net income of
$6.6 million, or $7.11 per diluted share, while in our third quarter of
fiscal year 2018, we generated net income of $5.0 million, or $5.35 per
diluted share. Net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 were
$145.7 million, a 14.5 percent increase over the $127.3 million of net
sales in last year’s third quarter. Improved profitability in the
current fiscal quarter has resulted from innovation in our market
offerings, supported by a favorable industrial economy.
For the first nine months of fiscal year 2019, we generated net income
of $21.3 million, or $23.00 per diluted share, compared to net income of
$16.5 million, or $17.80 per diluted share, for the same period in
fiscal 2018. Net sales for the first nine months of the current year
amounted to $418.6 million, an 18.7 percent increase over the $352.6
million in sales for the same nine-month period of last year. Results
for the first nine months of fiscal year 2018 include a $4.3 million
non-cash deferred income tax benefit and a $1.1 million current income
tax benefit from the federal tax rate reduction contained in the Tax
Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. SG&A cost for the first nine months of fiscal
year 2018 also include $1.3 million for one-time special cash bonuses
for our non-executive employees based on the tax cut.
In the third quarter of fiscal year 2019, we generated income from
operations of $10.0 million, after depreciation of $3.3 million. The
third fiscal quarter of the prior year generated income from operations
of $7.2 million, after depreciation of $3.1 million. Gross profit for
the third quarter of fiscal 2019 was $19.7 million, or 13.5 percent of
net sales, compared to $18.6 million, or 14.6 percent of net sales, for
the third quarter of fiscal 2018.
Our income from operations for the first nine months of fiscal year 2019
was $32.0 million, after depreciation expense of $10.0 million. Income
from operations in the first nine-month period of fiscal year 2018 was
$17.5 million, after depreciation expense of $9.1 million and $1.3
million in employee special tax cut bonuses. Gross profit for the first
nine months of fiscal 2019 was $62.2 million, or 14.9 percent of net
sales, compared to $45.4 million, or 12.9 percent of net sales for the
same period in fiscal year 2018.
Dana S. Weber, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, commented, “We
believe our highly dedicated and engaged work force differentiates us in
our industry. Our people innovate daily, creating value and building on
our ever-strengthening brand. The comparison of our year-to-date results
in fiscal year 2019 to the same period in the prior year is impacted by
the one-time $5.4 million benefit from the tax rate reduction associated
with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 affecting the prior fiscal
year-to-date results. Our operating income is up 38.8 percent over the
third quarter of fiscal 2018 and up 82.8 percent when comparing the
first nine months of the current and prior fiscal year. Most of the
markets we serve remain favorable, and we continued to benefit from our
process and product innovations. We also continued to benefit from lower
federal corporate income tax rates; and separately from domestic demand
for steel products, due in part to the April 2017 trade case covering
certain cold drawn mechanical tubing and to the Section 232 tariffs and
quotas. We have continued to invest in our people and compelling
technologies, both of which we consider core strengths.”
David E. Boyer, President and Vice-Chairman commented, “The Sand
Springs, Oklahoma area has been inundated by severe flooding in recent
weeks and two of our plant locations and our corporate offices are
located here. Because of concerns for the well-being of our trusted
teammates, we curtailed almost all operations at those locations.
Thankfully, we suffered neither personnel injury nor property damage and
our operations have fully resumed. The cost of responding to the flood
and suspending operations was not insignificant. Our preliminary
estimate of cost to Webco of this event, in emergency response and lost
production, is in the range of $1.0 million, some of which may be
covered by insurance. If not for the dedication and selfless efforts of
our trusted teammates, we believe the cost could have been much greater.
We expect that all costs associated with this event will be reflected in
our fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019 and recoveries, if any, will be
recorded when confirmed. We are pleased to be able to move forward with
business as usual.”
Selling, general and administrative expenses were $9.7 million in the
third quarter of fiscal 2019 and $11.4 million in the third quarter of
fiscal 2018. SG&A expenses were $30.3 million in the first nine months
of fiscal 2019 and $27.9 million for the first nine-month period of
fiscal 2018. SG&A expenses for the first nine-months of fiscal year 2019
reflect increased costs associated with higher business levels and
profitability, such as headcount and company-wide incentive compensation
and variable pay programs. As a result of the corporate federal tax rate
reduction, we modified the formula for non-executive employee profit
sharing to increase payouts by approximately 30 percent, effective with
the beginning of the third quarter of fiscal year 2018.
Interest expense was $1.2 million and $0.9 million in the third quarters
of fiscal years 2019 and 2018, respectively. Interest expense was $3.9
million and $2.5 million in the first nine-month periods of the current
and prior fiscal years. The increase in interest expense is equally
attributable to higher debt levels and increased interest rates.
We are party to an arrangement that swaps the variable interest rate for
$50 million of our debt to a fixed rate through December 2019. We record
the interest swap contract at fair value on our balance sheet and
non-cash changes in value are reported as unrealized gains or losses on
interest contracts. The non-cash income and charges from adjusting the
interest swap contract value to market value create volatility in our
income statement; however, it has no bearing on cash flow for the
quarter because the actual monthly cash swap payments are reflected in
interest expense, and therefore earnings.
Our effective tax rate for the third quarter and first nine months of
fiscal year 2019 was 23.9 percent and 23.4 percent, respectively. The
prior year nine-month period included a $5.4 million tax benefit from
the tax rate reduction associated with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of
2017. Because we are a fiscal year company, we had a blended federal
rate of 26.7 percent for our current provision in fiscal year 2018. Our
federal tax rate dropped to 21% beginning fiscal year 2019. We have used
the tax savings to increase company-wide incentive compensation payouts,
invest in plant and equipment and reduce debt.
At April 30, 2019, we had $6.8 million in cash, in addition to $47.3
million of available borrowing under our $160 million senior revolving
credit facility, which had $101.0 million drawn. Availability on the
revolver is subject to advance rates on eligible accounts receivable and
inventories. Our term and revolver mature in March 2022. Accounting
rules require current classification of a revolver, irrespective of
maturity, when the agreement contains both a lock-box arrangement and a
subjective acceleration clause. Because our revolver contains both
provisions, it is shown as a current obligation on our balance sheet,
despite its March 2022 maturity.
Capital expenditures incurred amounted to $6.4 million in the third
quarter of fiscal year 2019, and $13.9 million fiscal year-to-date. Our
capital investments were largely focused on improving our efficiencies,
yields, quality and capabilities.
The Company’s Board of Directors previously established authority of up
to $10 million for a stock repurchase program, under which the Company
is authorized to purchase its outstanding common stock, in private or
open market transactions. The Board approved authority expires July 31,
2022. In the third quarter of fiscal 2019, the Company acquired 1,300
shares. Stock repurchases are subject to our ability to identify shares
available for repurchase, the willingness of shareholders to pursue a
sale of their shares to the Company, price and other market
considerations, including that we do not know the identity of a
significant number of our shareholders. Further, debt covenants may
restrict the amount and timing of future stock repurchases the Company
may wish to pursue, if any. There is no guarantee as to the number or
dollar value of shares the Company may wish to, or be able to,
repurchase. The repurchase plan may be extended, suspended or
discontinued at any time, without notice, at the Company’s discretion.
Webco’s mission is to continuously build on our strengths as we create a
vibrant company for the ages. We leverage on our core values of trust
and teamwork, continuously building strength, agility and innovation. We
focus on practices that support our brand, such that we are 100% engaged
every day to build a forever kind of company for our trusted teammates,
customers, business partners, investors and community. We provide
high-quality carbon steel, stainless steel and other metal specialty
tubing products designed to industry and customer specifications. We
have five tube production facilities in Oklahoma and Pennsylvania and
eight value-added facilities in Oklahoma, Illinois, Michigan,
Pennsylvania and Texas, serving customers globally.
Forward-looking statements: Certain statements in this release,
including, but not limited to, those preceded by or predicated upon the
words "anticipates," "appears," "available," "believes," "can,"
"consider," "expects," "forever," "hopes," "intended," "plans,"
"projects," “pursue," "should," "wishes," "would," or similar words
constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements
involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important
factors that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements
of the Company, or industry results, to differ materially from any
future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied herein.
Such risks, uncertainties and factors include the factors discussed
above and, among others: general economic and business conditions,
including any global economic downturn, reduced oil prices, competition
from foreign imports, including any impacts associated with dumping or
the strength of the U.S. dollar, changes in manufacturing technology,
banking environment, including availability of adequate financing,
monetary policy, changes in tax rates and regulation, raw material costs
and availability, appraised values of inventories which can impact
available borrowing under the Company’s credit facility, industry
capacity, domestic competition, loss of or reductions in purchases by
significant customers and customer work stoppages, lack of insurance
coverage for flood damages, the costs associated with providing
healthcare benefits to employees, customer claims, technical and data
processing capabilities, and insurance costs and availability. The
Company assumes no obligation to update publicly such forward-looking
statements.
- TABLES FOLLOW -
|
|
WEBCO INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data - Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
April 30,
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
April 30,
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
$
|
145,745
|
|
|
$
|
127,323
|
|
|
|
$
|
418,605
|
|
|
$
|
352,560
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
|
|
126,039
|
|
|
|
108,703
|
|
|
|
|
356,358
|
|
|
|
307,123
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
|
|
19,706
|
|
|
|
18,620
|
|
|
|
|
62,247
|
|
|
|
45,437
|
|
Selling, general & administrative
|
|
|
|
|
9,669
|
|
|
|
11,388
|
|
|
|
|
30,269
|
|
|
|
27,939
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
|
|
|
|
10,036
|
|
|
|
7,232
|
|
|
|
|
31,977
|
|
|
|
17,498
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
1,194
|
|
|
|
896
|
|
|
|
|
3,869
|
|
|
|
2,466
|
|
Unrealized (gain) loss on interest contracts
|
|
|
|
|
116
|
|
|
|
(171
|
)
|
|
|
|
350
|
|
|
|
(859
|
)
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
8,727
|
|
|
|
6,507
|
|
|
|
|
27,758
|
|
|
|
15,891
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|
|
|
2,085
|
|
|
|
1,471
|
|
|
|
|
6,487
|
|
|
|
(617
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,642
|
|
|
$
|
5,036
|
|
|
|
$
|
21,271
|
|
|
$
|
16,508
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
$
|
7.96
|
|
|
$
|
6.11
|
|
|
|
$
|
25.96
|
|
|
$
|
20.19
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
$
|
7.11
|
|
|
$
|
5.35
|
|
|
|
$
|
23.00
|
|
|
$
|
17.80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
|
834,600
|
|
|
|
823,600
|
|
|
|
|
819,500
|
|
|
|
817,600
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
934,100
|
|
|
|
942,100
|
|
|
|
|
924,700
|
|
|
|
927,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Amounts may not sum due to rounding.
|
|
WEBCO INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS
|
(Dollars in thousands, except par value - Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
April 30,
2019
|
|
|
July 31,
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,783
|
|
|
$
|
7,141
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
|
|
67,241
|
|
|
|
76,483
|
Inventories, net
|
|
|
|
|
185,766
|
|
|
|
170,892
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
|
|
6,659
|
|
|
|
7,156
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
|
|
266,449
|
|
|
|
261,672
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
|
|
|
107,947
|
|
|
|
104,211
|
Other long-term assets
|
|
|
|
|
4,469
|
|
|
|
3,605
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
$
|
378,865
|
|
|
$
|
369,488
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
|
$
|
45,998
|
|
|
$
|
46,649
|
Current portion of long-term debt, net
|
|
|
|
|
100,562
|
|
|
|
110,466
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
146,560
|
|
|
|
157,116
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
|
|
12,000
|
|
|
|
12,000
|
Deferred tax liability
|
|
|
|
|
7,210
|
|
|
|
8,829
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity (900,473 common shares, par value $0.01, outstanding at
April 30, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
213,095
|
|
|
|
191,544
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
|
|
$
|
378,865
|
|
|
$
|
369,488
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOW DATA
|
(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
April 30,
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
April 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
|
|
$
|
12,897
|
|
|
$
|
(11,800
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
29,128
|
|
|
$
|
(13,585
|
)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,385
|
|
|
$
|
3,111
|
|
|
|
$
|
10,153
|
|
|
$
|
9,224
|
|
Cash paid for capital expenditures
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,353
|
|
|
$
|
7,054
|
|
|
|
$
|
12,387
|
|
|
$
|
14,603
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Amounts may not sum due to rounding.
