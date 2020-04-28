Log in
Webcor : Names Matt Rossie Chief Operating Officer

04/28/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco-based general contractor Webcor elevated longtime company leader Matt Rossie to chief operating officer. In his new role, Rossie joined the company's Board of Directors, which directs Webcor's strategy while representing the interests of the company's stakeholders. As COO, Rossie now leads Webcor's day-to-day executive management and operational functions.

"During his 19 years at Webcor and 30 years in the industry, Matt has established a reputation for innovating unique strategies and leading his project teams to implement them with great success," said Webcor President and CEO Jes Pedersen. "His decision-making, active listening and strong leadership abilities are among the best in the industry."

Rossie has served in a number of executive leadership roles at Webcor since joining in 2001, most recently serving as senior vice president and a member of Webcor's executive team. Throughout his tenure, Rossie has been credited for his successful oversight of some of Webcor's largest and most complex projects with multifaceted project delivery elements, like design-build and public-private partnerships. Such high-profile projects include the UC Merced 2020 Expansion, San Francisco Public Utilities Commission Headquarters, SFMOMA Expansion, and the California Academy of Sciences.

Added Pedersen, "As we navigate the COVID-19 crisis, the challenges facing the construction industry and Webcor have come into sharper relief. We are painstakingly strategizing and creatively developing new solutions that allow us to both survive and thrive. These solutions come with deep reflection, and it was a pivotal time to align and boost our executive leadership team."

About Webcor
Webcor is a premier provider of commercial construction services, known for its innovative and efficient approach, wide range of experience, cost effective design-build methodology, skill in concrete construction and expertise in building landmark projects. Webcor's mission is to build structures of superior quality with integrity, continuously improve its processes by employing the best talent in the industry, and add social and economic value to its communities. Founded in 1971 and repeatedly honored as one of the Greenest Builders in California, Healthiest Employers, Top Corporate Philanthropists, Best Places to Work and Largest California Construction Firms, Webcor has offices throughout the state in San Francisco, Alameda, San Jose and Los Angeles. More information is available on the Webcor website and on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

© PRNewswire 2020
