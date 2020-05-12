May 20 | OSHA Guidance and Workplace Health and Safety Issues

The National Grain & Feed Association and Grain Journal are partnering to host a free webinar 'COVID-19 Updates for Grain, Feed and Processing Industry: OSHA Guidance and Workplace Health and Safety Issues' on May 20.

This webinar will focus on the workplace safety implications of the Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), including: OSHA, CDC, and other guidance for managing infection control in the workplace generally, and the regulatory issues and best practices associated with voluntary and mandatory use of respirators or other face coverings; illness recording/reporting issues; and how to respond to employee or OSHA complaints.

The webinar will also address OSHA's recently issued 'Guidance on Preparing Workplaces for COVID-19,' which defines risk categories and provides recommendations on controls and how to protect employees from COVID-19.

Event Details: