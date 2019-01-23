Webinar: Let's Talk Trade - February 7

Complete Story



Join Ohio Soy Tomorrow for a free webinar on February 7 at 11 a.m. EST addressing the current uncertainty in U.S. ag markets.

Explore the topic with a presentation from Ben Brown, program manager for the farm management program in the Department of Agricultural, Environmental and Development Economics at The Ohio State University.

During the session, Brown will address the short- and long-term implications of the trade situation, provide a high-level overview of the new farm bill, review grain marketing for 2018/2019 and address common questions about soybean trade. You'll also have the opportunity to ask your own questions following Brown's presentation.

