Webinar No 4: Sustainable Bioenergy – Achieving Carbon neutrality and compliance with RED II

As the Irish Bioenergy sector grows, the focus is on technological opportunities and development in the sector. Existing industries are beginning to embrace the need to transform with the aim of achieving zero GHG emissions by 2050, while creating green jobs at the same time. In this webinar, our European Partners - Bioenergy Europe will share their expert knowledge and insights. Secretary General, Jean-Marc Jossart will outline how the Bioenergy sector will contribute to the 32% renewable energy target by 2030 as set out in the Renewable Energy Directive II (RED II). The European Green Deal recently published by the EU Commission, has an overarching aim of making Europe climate neutral by 2050. This webinar will address the role that the Bioenergy sector will play in achieving this goal.

Webinar Speakers

Jean Marc Jossart (Secretary General @Bioenergy Europe)

Jean-Marc started his career in the field of bioenergy in 1992 at the University of Louvain, Belgium. Jean-Marc is an Agronomic Engineer and since 1997, he has held the position of Secretary General of Bioenergy Europe. Founded in 1990, Bioenergy Europe is a non-profit, Brussels-based international organisation bringing together more than 40 associations and 90 companies, as well as academia and research institutes from across Europe representing the interests of the bioenergy sector.