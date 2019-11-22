Log in
[Webinar Recording]: Lessons Learned from Coal Communities Across The Country

11/22/2019 | 06:48pm EST

As communities and regions across the country address the impacts caused by the downturn in the coal industry, places that are actively pursuing economic diversification opportunities have become better positioned to take on the challenges that lie ahead.

This recording of a webinar (https://wwwNULL.youtubeNULL.com/watch?v=7ZLnSkt8qvs&feature=youtuNULL.be)hosted by the University of Illinois Extension (https://webNULL.extensionNULL.illinoisNULL.edu/lge/indexNULL.cfm)discusses how rural coal-reliant communities in the West and in Appalachia are setting a new course in a variety of ways, including through workforce development and retraining, entrepreneurship, outdoor recreation, cultural heritage, renewable energy, and more.

Presenters Brett Schwartz from the NADO Research Foundation and Jack Morgan from the National Association of Counties have spent the past five years visiting and collaborating with coal-reliant counties and regions as they work to build stronger economies by tapping into local assets and strengths. While every place is unique with its own set of challenges and opportunities, these case studies can serve as inspiration for communities across the country as they explore ways to create a more prosperous future.

Presenters:

  • Brett Schwartz, Associate Director, NADO Research Foundation (http://wwwNULL.nadoNULL.org)
  • Jack Morgan, Program Manager, National Association of Counties (http://wwwNULL.nacoNULL.org)

[Attachment]

Click here to download the webinar slides (PDF)

Additional resources:

Thanks to the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), US Economic Development Administration (EDA), and EDA Denver Regional Office for their support of NADO RF and NACo's economic diversification training programs from 2015-2019.

Disclaimer

GARC - Georgia Association of Regional Commissions published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 23:47:02 UTC
