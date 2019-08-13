Webinar Series: Navigating the Changing Regulations

Commitment to the safest and most efficient delivery of drug products requires a detailed understanding of the constantly changing regulatory landscape. Recently West presented a webinar series discussing the current regulatory requirements for packaging/delivery components and systems, to support not only customers, but the industry as a whole. Each averaged more than 300 registrants - clearly showing the interest in these areas.
