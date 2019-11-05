Webinar: Sustainable Protection With Residential Fire Sprinkler Systems

Lake City, Colo., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whether you need to meet the fire sprinkler mandate in your jurisdiction or want to add a life-safety upgrade that also helps conserve water, there’s a smart solution that really works for builders, contractors and homeowners alike.

Click here to register.

Ingrid Mattsson, director of sustainable brand development, Uponor North America, notes that a combined plumbing and fire sprinkler system makes a lot of sense for builders. “With more jurisdictions across the country requiring fire sprinklers in homes, a multipurpose system is a smart solution for builders. It can save on installation and materials costs compared to a separate plumbing and fire sprinkler system, and oftentimes the fire sprinklers can be installed by the builder’s trusted plumber already on the job.”

Plus, it gives builders an opportunity to differentiate their houses, particularly with the recent heavy press given to natural disasters.

However, it isn’t just the changing climate and wildfires that are prompting people to use fire sprinklers. It is also important to have them because of the synthetics in today’s home decor. Synthetics burn faster and hotter than natural materials. “Smoke detectors are important, but fires happen so quickly in homes,” Mattson notes. “Fires used to take about 15 minutes to flash over, and now it’s three minutes. Fire sprinklers save structures, yes, but more important, they give you time to exit the house.

In this presentation, Eric Skare, Innovation Manager, Uponor, will explain how a fire sprinkler system can:

Benefit builders, installers, and homeowners

Meet codes and mandates (in place now or coming with the next code cycle)

Save significant amounts of water

Reduce the amount of building materials required for a job

Save lives!

Register here to hold your spot.

ABOUT GREEN BUILDER MEDIA

Green Builder Media is the nation’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living, serving more than 200,000 progressive building professionals and millions of consumers who are interested in sustainable living. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence and data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of topics, including building science, Internet of Things, smart home technologies, building and energy codes, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables and clean transportation. The company recently launched COGNITION Smart Data, a pioneering data services offering that combines artificial intelligence technology with user-specific metadata to achieve comprehensive, proprietary market insights.

Attachment

Cati O'Keefe Green Builder Media 5135320185 cati.okeefe@greenbuildermedia.com