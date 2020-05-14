Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Webinar on MAG's new health insurance plan now available

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 04:30pm EDT

Webinar on MAG's new health insurance plan now available

A free, 40-minute webinar that addresses the features and benefits associated with the Medical Association of Georgia's (MAG) new 'Association Healthcare Solutions Plan' is now available online.

The MAG Association Healthcare Solutions Plan is expected to deliver savings of up to 20 percent compared to standard small group plans, although savings will vary for each practice.

Decisely Insurance Services administers the MAG Association Healthcare Solutions Plan, which is available to MAG member practices that enroll five or more full-time physicians and practice staff - keeping in mind that every physician at the practice must be a MAG member for the practice to qualify for the plan.

The MAG Association Healthcare Solutions Plan features…

- Medical, dental and vision plans from Humana®.

- Customized plans, deductibles, co-pays, and cost-sharing.

- HR technology and support that make benefits administration less time-consuming.

- Humana's Go365 wellness program, which rewards individuals for making healthy choices and can save practices even more in premium credits.

Decisely also offers 'competitive prices [for health, dental and vision insurance plans] from Aetna and Cigna for practices with two to four employees.'

The webinar addresses how the program works and how practices can get a quote.

Contact Ryan Larosa at 678.303.9275 or rlarosa@mag.orgwith questions about the MAG Association Healthcare Solutions Plan.

Click for webinar recording

Click to get 'MAG Association Healthcare Solutions' plan quote

Disclaimer

MAG - Medical Association of Georgia published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 20:29:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:45pOil Demand Mounts Comeback as Coronavirus Restrictions Ease -- 2nd Update
DJ
04:43pHEADWATER EXPLORATION INC : . Announces First Quarter Operating and Financial Results and Operations Update
AQ
04:42pPAREX RESOURCES : Announces Voting Results of Shareholders' Meeting
AQ
04:41pGOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:41pGasLog Ltd. Announces Election of Directors at 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
GL
04:41pAM BEST : Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of PartnerRe Ltd. and Its Operating Subsidiaries
BU
04:41pGasLog Partners LP Announces Election of Director at 2020 Annual Meeting of Limited Partners
GL
04:40pAPPLIED DNA SCIENCES : FQ2'20 Investor Call Presentation
PU
04:40pNORDSTROM : to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 28
PU
04:40pSINO GAS & ENERGY : Sunnova First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Tencent wins on lockdown gaming boom
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : first-quarter up 26% thanks to boost from consumer business
3LG CHEM, LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: Tesla's secret batteries aim to rework the math for electric cars and the grid
4GILEAD SCIENCES : Health groups ask India to rescind Gilead's patents for COVID-19 drug remdesivir
5MERCK KGAA : MERCK : Strong first quarter – low impact from Covid-19 to date

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group