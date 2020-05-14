Webinar on MAG's new health insurance plan now available

A free, 40-minute webinar that addresses the features and benefits associated with the Medical Association of Georgia's (MAG) new 'Association Healthcare Solutions Plan' is now available online.

The MAG Association Healthcare Solutions Plan is expected to deliver savings of up to 20 percent compared to standard small group plans, although savings will vary for each practice.

Decisely Insurance Services administers the MAG Association Healthcare Solutions Plan, which is available to MAG member practices that enroll five or more full-time physicians and practice staff - keeping in mind that every physician at the practice must be a MAG member for the practice to qualify for the plan.

The MAG Association Healthcare Solutions Plan features…

- Medical, dental and vision plans from Humana®.

- Customized plans, deductibles, co-pays, and cost-sharing.

- HR technology and support that make benefits administration less time-consuming.

- Humana's Go365 wellness program, which rewards individuals for making healthy choices and can save practices even more in premium credits.

Decisely also offers 'competitive prices [for health, dental and vision insurance plans] from Aetna and Cigna for practices with two to four employees.'

The webinar addresses how the program works and how practices can get a quote.

Contact Ryan Larosa at 678.303.9275 or rlarosa@mag.orgwith questions about the MAG Association Healthcare Solutions Plan.

Click for webinar recording

Click to get 'MAG Association Healthcare Solutions' plan quote