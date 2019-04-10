Webspec Design : Acquires Leading Chicago Web Design Agency

CHICAGO, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Webspec Design, an award-winning and industry leading digital agency announced that it has acquired BuildThis, a Chicago web design and custom application development firm based in the iconic Board of Trade building. The combined company now totals over 70 people.

"Combining our award-winning talent will collectively enable us to set a new bar for our clients and the industry," stated Jeremiah Terhark, CEO and Founder of Webspec Design. "We are very excited to officially enter the Chicago market with the acquisition of BuildThis."

By using industry-leading technology, BuildThis is able to create solutions that are functional, intuitive, and user-focused that drive results for all types of businesses ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies. As a combined entity, BuildThis is looking forward to be able to accommodate clients looking for digital marketing and SEO services.

BuildThis will operate within Webspec Design as its own business while taking advantage of Webspec Design's years of experience and success. Webspec is known for its custom projects and strong client relationships. "To be able to work side by side with the team at Webspec is a tremendous opportunity," said Kelly Prieve, BuildThis' President. "We're looking forward to learning and growing with a team with such a high level of experience and success in our industry."

About Webspec Design Webspec Design is an industry-leading team of designers, web and software developers, project managers, and digital marketing experts based in Des Moines, Iowa. We hire the best and brightest to develop creative web design solutions and deliver businesses unparalleled results. After fifteen years and hundreds of web design and development projects, we are proud of our reputation for service and have worked with over 700 happy clients. Along with custom web design and development, Webspec also specializes in software development, digital marketing, and search engine optimization (SEO).

About BuildThis BuildThis is a Chicago-based team of graphic designers, web designers, and software developers that provide businesses with cutting edge websites and custom applications. Headquartered in Chicago, BuildThis is dedicated to simplifying the complex web development process and building modern websites and applications that people love to use. For more information on BuildThis, please visit: https://buildthis.com/

SOURCE Webspec Design