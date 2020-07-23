Webtalk : Appoints David Young to its Board of Advisors

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Webtalk, the first all-in-one networking platform for personal, professional, and business relationship and brand management, today announced that its Board of Advisors appointed David Young to the Board, effective immediately. Young will assist the Webtalk leadership team in raising the company's first institutional Series A financing round, and he will join Webtalk's leadership team once the round has successfully closed.

Young was the CEO and Founder of Joyent . As one of the pioneers of cloud infrastructure, he founded Joyent in 2004 to provide a comprehensive suite of internet-delivered compute and storage infrastructure for new startups like Twitter, Linkedin, the Facebook Developer Program, and tens of thousands of others.

Prior to Joyent, he served as Vice President at a number of Wall Street firms in the areas of digital media and structured finance and was co-founder and CTO of manageStar, an enterprise services management software company. David also founded and successfully exited an ultra-premium ice cream company featured in Saveur magazine as one of the best ice creams in the United States.

"The addition of David to our team will add tremendous value to our organization. He has successfully raised hundreds of millions of dollars in venture capital for his past ventures, and has created many successful businesses including Joyent, which was acquired by Samsung," said RJ Garbowicz, Founder and CEO of Webtalk. "He and his team at Joyent invented Node.JS, a market-defining programming language that Webtalk is built upon. It is for these reasons we are honored to have David join our Webtalk family to help grow the company into a global success story."

Webtalk's mission is simple; help the world create more success through innovative technologies. Young's experience and relevant expertise will be valuable to the company as it works to execute its strategic growth plan and carry out its mission to more than five million members.

"Webtalk is the future networking in the gig economy with a powerful mission to help the world create more success," said David Young." "I'm thrilled to join the team and help them carry out their mission."

Founded in 2011, Webtalk is a next-generation networking platform that powers the gig economy by offering end-to-end relationship management services, including a proprietary "virtual Rolodex" contact manager, AKA SocialCRM, which powers a proprietary channeled Newsfeed, and the first 2-in-1 personal and professional networking platform. The company gives its five million users back control of their relationships, communication, data, privacy, and time while mimicking real life networking, and ultimately helping them strengthen relationships to grow their careers, brands, and businesses in the new gig economy. Webtalk's mission is simple; help the world create more success through innovative technologies. As such, the company built and launched a proprietary rewards program that pays members to make the switch to Webtalk, and invite your contacts to help grow the community. Webtalk is currently wrapping up a 2-year long invite-only Beta test phase, and will announce the official launch date upon closing the company's Series A financing round.

