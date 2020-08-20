Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Webull Financial Debuts Customizable Desktop Platform, Webull 4.0

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/20/2020 | 09:31am EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull Financial LLC, an independent, self-directed broker dealer focused on zero-commission trading and in-depth market data, today announced the launch of Webull Desktop 4.0. The enhanced version of its current desktop offering provides users the ability to rearrange over 45 widgets on the Webull dashboard, ultimately allowing traders to analyze trends, decipher market information, and make informed trades easier and more efficiently.

Traders of all levels can organize dashboard widgets – including News, Quotes, Bid&Ask, and Active Trade — based on order of importance relative to the style of which they trade. The Active Trade widget, where traders can purchase shares of stock, is now fully customizable for users to set specific order details for a one-click purchase. The update also runs on a lower latency, optimizing the trading experience with a faster load time.

"Webull strives to support traders of all skill levels by providing a multi-faceted platform that is easily accessible by desktop and mobile app," said Anthony Denier, CEO of Webull. "Introducing Webull Desktop 4.0, a completely customizable desktop platform, was the natural next step in refining our offerings to ensure customers have the most seamless and innovative trading experience."

With the rollout of this new version, Webull's users can enjoy the perks of a faster, more effective desktop system; novice traders can use a basic set-up, and more experienced individuals who conduct trading with multiple screens. Webull 4.0 also provides users with in-depth Level-2 Market Data, powered by Nasdaq TotalView.

Webull revolutionizes trading by offering a more powerful and adaptable platform than ever before, gaining a competitive edge and further legitimizing itself in the trading space. Webull Desktop 4.0 comes after the release of Webull 6.0 in February, which featured numerous additions to the platform's mobile app and the roll out of Options Trading in March.

About Webull Financial LLC 

Webull Financial LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). The headquarters of Webull Financial LLC is located at 44 Wall Street, New York, NY, USA.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/webull-financial-debuts-customizable-desktop-platform-webull-4-0--301115321.html

SOURCE Webull Financial LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:52aUNITED BANCORP INC /OH/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09:49aCAPGEMINI : Intelligent control technologies impacting industrial operations
PU
09:49aCHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME FUND : Declares August 2020 Distribution
PU
09:49aDATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION : Overseas regulatory announcement announcement on resolutions of the board of directors
PU
09:49aCORVIAS FOUNDATION : Awards $100,000 in Scholarships to Military Spouses Located Across the Country
BU
09:46aMARCH CAPITAL : Announces $60M March Gaming Fund led by Gregory Milken
BU
09:46aCorporate Training Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)| Expanding SMB Market to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group