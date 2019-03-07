Webull Releases 5.0 Version

NEW YORK, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull Financial LLC, an independent, self-directed broker dealer focused on zero-commission trading and granular market data, today announced its release of Webull 5.0. The new version of the app will offer a revamped stock and market data page, market replay functions, advancers and decliners distribution charts, and many more.

"There is still a lot of work to do when balancing the playing field of the trading space," said CEO of Webull Financial LLC, Anthony Denier, "but we are definitely making a big push in the right direction in terms of market data accessibility and zero-commission trading with this latest rendition of our app."

Webull Financial LLC has been in the retail trading space since only May of last year, but they already boast hundreds of thousands trading accounts. The company's market data app is used globally by over 9 million users for real-time market updates as well as paper trading.

"The end goal is to make fundamental traders of us all," said Director of Trading of Webull Financial LLC, Mike Constantino. "Consolidating all these resources on one platform and offering it for free allows even the greenest of traders to develop a good mindset for trading."

To learn more about Webull Financial LLC, the app, or to book an interview, contact Gabriel Cao at 917-267-5556 or email gabe@webull-us.com, or visit the website at www.webull.com.

About Webull Financial LLC

Webull Financial LC is a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). The headquarters of Webull Financial LLC is located at 44 Wall Street, New York, NY, USA.

System response and account access times may vary due to a variety of factors, including trading volumes, market conditions, system performance, and other factors. Risk Disclosure: Trading of stocks and all other investment products involves substantial risk of loss and it is not suitable for every investor. The value of stocks may fluctuate and as a result, clients may lose more than their original investment.

Free trading of stocks refers to $0 commissions for Webull Financial LLC self-directed individual cash or margin brokerage accounts that trade U.S. listed securities via mobile devices or Web. Relevant SEC & FINRA fees may apply.

Download the Webull App in the Apple App store or Google Android Store for free. To learn more about Webull Financial LLC and its app, please visit www.webull.com

