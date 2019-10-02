Log in
Wecon : Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 05:39am EDT

WECON

Environmental, Social and Governance Report

環 境 、 社 會 及 管 治 報 告

2018/19

WECON HOLDINGS LIMITED

偉工控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(於開曼群島註冊成立之有限公司） Stock code 股份代號: 1793

CONTENTS

目錄

About this Report

2

關於本報告

Introduction

4

緒言

Environmental, Social and Governance Governance Structure

6

環境、社會及管治治理架構

Stakeholder Engagement

7

持份者參與

Materiality Assessment

8

重要性評估

Environmental Aspects

環境層面

Environmental Management

9

環境管理

Emissions

11

排放物

Use of Resources

16

資源使用

The Environment and Natural Resources

17

環境及天然資源

Social Aspects

社會層面

Employment and Labour Practices

僱傭及勞工常規

Employment

18

僱傭

Health and Safety

22

健康及安全

Development and Training

24

發展及培訓

Labour Standards

27

勞工準則

Operating Practices

營運慣例

Supply Chain Management

27

供應鏈管理

Product Responsibility

29

產品責任

Anti-corruption

31

反貪污

Community

社區

Community Investment

32

社區投資

Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting Guide Index

34

環境、社會及管治報告指引內容索引

ABOUT THIS REPORT

關於本報告

Wecon Holdings Limited (the "Company" together with its subsidiaries, hereinafter referred to as the "Group", "we" or "us") is delighted to publish the first Environmental, Social and Governance Report (the "Report") to summarise the Group's policies, measures and performance on the key environmental, social and governance ("ESG") issues.

偉工控股有限公司（「本公司」，連同其附屬 公司統稱「本集團」或「我們」）欣然發佈首份 環境、社會及管治報告（「本報告」），以概述 本集團有關主要環境、社會及管治（「環境、 社會及管治」）議題的政策、措施及表現。

REPORTING PERIOD

報告期間

The Report illustrates the overall performance of the Group

本 報 告 闡 述 本 集 團 自201841日 至2019

regarding the environmental and social aspects from 1 April

331日期間（「報告期間」）有關環境及社

2018 to 31 March 2019 (the "reporting period").

會層面的整體表現。

REPORTING SCOPE AND BOUNDARY

The Report discloses related policies and initiatives for the core and material businesses namely provision of (i) building construction services; and (ii) repair, maintenance, alteration and addition ("RMAA") works services in Hong Kong.

The Report discloses environmental key performance indicators ("KPIs") and selected social KPIs of the corporate office ("office") and the representative projects ("project sites"). While the Report does not cover all of the Group's operations, the Group aims to upgrade its internal data collection procedure and gradually expand the scope of the disclosure.

報告範圍及邊界

本報告披露有關核心及重大業務的政策及舉 措，即在香港提供(i)屋宇建造服務；及(ii)維 修、保養、改建及加建（「裝修及維修」）工程 服務。

本報告披露公司辦公室（「辦公室」）及代表項 目（「項目地盤」）的環境關鍵績效指標（「關鍵 績效指標」）及精選社會關鍵績效指標。儘管 本報告並未涵蓋本集團的所有營運，但本集 團矢志改善內部數據收集程序並逐步擴大披 露範圍。

REPORTING BASIS AND PRINCIPLES

報告基準及原則

The Report is prepared in accordance with the ESG Reporting

本報告根據香港聯合交易所有限公司（「聯交

Guide (the "ESG Guide") as set out in Appendix 27 to the Rules

」）證券上市規則（「上市規則」）附錄27所載

Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on the

環境、社會及管治報告指引（「環境、社會及

Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange")

管治指引」）編製，並以四項匯報原則－重要

and on the basis of the four reporting principles - materiality,

性、量化、平衡及一致性為基準：

quantitative, balance and consistency:

• "Materiality" Principle:

「重要性」原則：

The Group determines material ESG issues by stakeholder

本集團透過持份者參與及重要性評估確

engagement and materiality assessment.

定重大環境、社會及管治議題。

2

WECON HOLDINGS LIMITED Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/2019

ABOUT THIS REPORT

關於本報告

"Quantitative" Principle:

「量化」原則：

Information is presented with quantitative measure,

本集團於可行情況下以量化計量單位呈

whenever feasible, including information on the standards,

報資料，包括有關所用標準、方法、假

methodologies, assumptions used and provision of

設及提供比較數據的資料。

comparative data.

"Balance" Principle:

「平衡」原則：

The Report identifies the achievements and changelings

本報告識別本集團取得之成就及面臨之

faced by the Group.

挑戰。

"Consistency" Principle:

「一致性」原則：

The Report is the first ESG report of the Group. The

本報告為本集團的首份環境、社會及管

Report will use consistent methodologies for meaningful

治報告。本報告未來數年將使用一致的

comparisons in the following years unless improvements in

方法作有意義的比較，惟識別到方法有

methodology are identified.

所改進除外。

The Report has complied with all "comply or explain" provisions

本報告已遵守所有「不遵守就解釋」條文，並

and reported on selected recommended disclosures outlined in

已匯報環境、社會及管治指引所述之選擇性

the ESG Guide.

建議披露。

The information contained herein is sourced from internal

本報告所載資料來自本集團的內部文件及數

documents and statistics of the Group, as well as the combined

據，以及由附屬公司依據本集團內部管理制

control, management and operations information provided

度提供的控制、管理及營運資料匯總。本報

by the subsidiaries in accordance with the Group's internal

告最後一節附有完整的內容索引，以便快速

management systems. A complete content index is appended

查詢。本報告以中英兩種語言編製及刊發，

to the last section hereof for quick reference. The Report is

可 於 聯 交 所 網 站(www.hkexnews.hk)及 本 公

prepared and published in both Chinese and English at the

司 網 站(www.wecon.com.hk)查 閱。 倘 中 英

Stock Exchange's website (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company's

文版本有任何抵觸或不符之處，概以英文版

website (www.wecon.com.hk). In the event of contradiction or

本為準。

inconsistency between the Chinese version and the English

version, the English version shall prevail.

REVIEW AND APPROVAL

審閱及批准

The Report was reviewed and approved by the board (the

本 報 告 已 由 本 公 司 董 事（「 董事」）會（「 董事

"Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company on 2

」）於2019102日審閱及批准。

October 2019.

FEEDBACK

The Group respects your view on the Report. Should you have any opinions or suggestions, you are welcome to share with the Group at irwecon@wecon.com.hk.

反饋

本 集 團 尊 重 閣 下 有 關 本 報 告 之 意 見。 倘 閣 下 有 任 何 意 見 或 建 議， 歡 迎 訪 問 irwecon@wecon.com.hk與本集團共享。

偉工控股有限公司

環境、社會及管治報告 2018/2019

3

INTRODUCTION

緒言

Founded in 1974, Wecon Limited ("WL"), one of the principal operating subsidiaries of the Group, started to engage in the building and construction market in 1984. In response to the business needs and future development, Wecon Construction

  • Engineering Limited ("WCE"), another principal subsidiaries of the Group, was established in 1990 to undertake the superstructure projects in the private sector.

For the past decades years, the Group has involved and completed varieties of projects in the provision of (i) building construction services; and (ii) RMAA works services in both private and public sectors. Our building construction services primarily consist of building works for new buildings, including residential, commercial and industrial buildings, while our RMAA works services include the general upkeep, maintenance, improvement, refurbishment, alteration and addition of existing facilities and components of buildings and their surroundings.

The Group has established a long term relationship with a variety of suppliers, subcontractors, specialists and financial institutions that we can integrate and interlink them to deliver the best quality, timely, high technological, responsive and valuable building and construction services to our clients.

偉 工 有 限 公 司（「WL」）為 本 集 團 的 主 要 經 營 附 屬 公 司 之 一， 於1974年 創 建， 於1984年 開始參與建築及建造市場。為滿足業務需求 及 未 來 發 展， 偉 工 建 築 有 限 公 司（「WCE」） 為本集團的另一主要經營附屬公司，於1990 年成立，承接私營界別的上層結構項目。

過往數十年，本集團參與及完成私營及公營 界別的多項項目，提供(i)屋宇建造服務；及 (ii)裝 修 及 維 修 工 程 服 務。 我 們 的 屋 宇 建 造 服務主要包括住宅、商用和工業樓宇等新樓 宇的建築工程，而我們的裝修及維修工程服 務包括對現有設施、樓宇各部分及周圍環境 的一般維修、保養、改善、翻新、改建及加 建。

本集團已與各類供應商、分包商、專家及金 融機構建立長期合作關係，我們可整合及連 接該等人士為客戶提供最優質、及時、高技 術、回應迅捷及具價值的建築及建造服務。

AWARDS AND RECOGNITIONS

獎項及認可

The Group's efforts have been recognised by a number of

報告期間，本集團的工作已獲得多個獎項認

awards during the reporting period. The details are as follows:

可。詳情如下：

• The 17th Hong Kong Occupational Safety & Health Award

第十七屆香港職業安全健康大獎2018

2018

Organised by the Occupational Safety and Health Council

由職業安全健康局舉辦

Safety Performance Awards - Construction Industries

安全表現大獎-建造業組別

- WL and WCE

WLWCE

Safety Culture Award, Work Safe Behaviour Award,

安 全 文 化 大 獎、 工 作 安 全 行 為 大

OSH Enhancement Program Award

獎、職安健改善項目大獎

- NKIL 6558 Kowloon Road/Kiu Yam Street

－ 九 龍 道 僑 蔭 街 新 九 龍 內

(Superstructure Works) by WCE

地 段 第6558號（ 上 層 結 構 工

程），由WCE進行

- Proposed Redevelopment of Industrial Building,

－ 建 議 工 業 樓 宇 重 建， 永 健 路

No. 22 Wing Kin Road Kwai Chung Town Lot

22號 葵 涌 市 地 段 第478號， 由

No.478 by WCE

WCE進行

4

WECON HOLDINGS LIMITED Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/2019

INTRODUCTION

緒言

HKCA Construction Safety Award 2017

香港建造商會建造安全大獎2017

Organised by the Hong Kong Construction Association

由香港建造商會舉辦

HKCA Safety Merit Award for the Year 2017

香港建造商會安全優異獎2017

- WL

WL

Quality Building Award 2018

優質建築優秀大獎2018

Certificate of Merit Award - Hong Kong Non-

香港非住宅項目（新建築物－非政

Residential (New Building - Non - Government,

府，機構或社區）類別－優異獎

Institution or Community) Category

- H Queen's by WCE

H Queen's，由WCE進行

Construction Management Awards 2018

營造管理優秀大獎2018

Organised by the Hong Kong Institute of Construction

由香港營造師學會舉辦

Managers (HKICM)

Certificate of Merit - Excellent Construction Team

優秀建造團隊大獎－新建工程－優

Award - New Works

- H Queen's by WCE

H Queen's，由WCE進行

偉工控股有限公司

環境、社會及管治報告 2018/2019

5

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE GOVERNANCE STRUCTURE

環境、社會及管治治理架構

The Board endeavours to support the Group's commitment to fulfilling its environmental and social responsibility and has the overall responsibility for the Group's ESG strategy and reporting. The Board is responsible for evaluating and determining the Group's ESG-related risks, and ensuring that appropriate and effective ESG risk management and internal control systems are in place.

The Board has delegated the day-to-day responsibility of the implementation to the ESG Working Group (the "Working Group"). The Working Group is composed of senior management and core members from different departments of the Group and is responsible for facilitating the adoption of ESG strategies and policies throughout the Group. The Working Group reports to the Board on the implementation of ESG initiatives and the corresponding performance.

The Board regularly reviews the Group's ESG performance, and examines and approves the Group's annual ESG report.

董事會致力支持本集團履行其環境及社會責 任的承諾，並全面負責本集團的環境、社會 及管治戰略及報告。董事會負責評估及確定 本集團的環境、社會及管治相關風險，並確 保設立適當及有效的環境、社會及管治風險 管理及內部控制系統。

董 事 會 已 將 日 常 執 行 職 責 指 派 於 環 境、 社 會 及 管 治 工 作 小 組（「 工作小組」）。 工 作 小 組由本集團不同部門的高級管理層及核心成 員組成，負責促進整個集團採用環境、社會 及管治戰略及政策。工作小組向董事會匯報 環境、社會及管治舉措的執行情況及相應表 現。

董事會定期檢討本集團的環境、社會及管治 表現，並檢查及批准本集團的年度環境、社 會及管治報告。

6

WECON HOLDINGS LIMITED Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/2019

STAKEHOLDER ENGAGEMENT

持份者參與

Stakeholders' opinions are the solid foundation for the Group's

持份者的意見是本集團取得可持續發展及成

sustainable development and success. The stakeholder

功的堅實基礎。持份者參與有助本集團制定

engagement helps the Group to develop a business strategy

符合持份者需求及期望的業務戰略，提升識

that meets the needs and expectations of stakeholders,

別風險的能力，增強重要合作關係。本集團

enhances the ability to identify risk and strengthens important

透過下述多個渠道與其持份者溝通。

relationships. The Group communicates with its stakeholders

through various channels, shown as below.

Stakeholder

Communication Channel

持份者

溝通渠道

Government and regulatory agency

Annual reports, interim reports, ESG reports and other

政府及監管機構

public information

年報、 中報、 環境、 社會及管治報告及其他公開資料

Supervision and inspection

監督及檢驗

Shareholder and investor

Annual general meetings and other general meetings of

股東及投資者

shareholders

股東週年大會及其他股東大會

Company website

公司網站

Press releases/announcements

媒體發佈會公告

• Annual reports, interim reports, ESG reports and other

public information

年報、 中報、 環境、 社會及管治報告及其他公開資料

Employee

Trainings

僱員

培訓

Meetings

會議

Performance evaluation

表現評估

Survey

調查

Customer

Fax, email and telephone

客戶

傳真、電郵及電話

Meetings

會議

Supplier/Subcontractor/Business Partner

Meetings

供應商分包商業務夥伴

會議

Site visit

地盤訪問

Survey

調查

Trainings

培訓

Community

Participation in community programmes

社區

參與社區計劃

Donation

捐款

ESG Reports

環境、 社會及管治報告

偉工控股有限公司

環境、社會及管治報告 2018/2019

7

MATERIALITY ASSESSMENT

重要性評估

The Group identifies issues for disclosure in the Report through

本集團透過內部及外部重要性評估識別本報

internal and external materiality assessment. By considering the

告的披露議題。經考慮持份者對本集團的依

dependence and influence on the Group of the stakeholders

賴及影響以及本集團可動用的資源後，管理

and the resources available for the Group, the management

層已識別主要持份者並向其進行調查。彼等

has identified key stakeholders and surveyed with them. They

已透過調查對本集團營運的相關可持續發展

have expressed their opinions and recommendations on the

議題發表意見及提出建議。

sustainability issues related to the Group's operation via a

survey.

Consolidating the results of internal assessment and the survey,

本集團透過整合內部評估及調查結果，編製

the Group has compiled the materiality matrix as shown below. 重要性矩陣圖（如下所示）。右上方所示議題

The issues that fall within the top right-hand quadrant have

為對持份者及本集團業務而言相對更為重要

relatively higher significance to both stakeholders and the

的議題。本集團將根據評估持續改善其報告

Group's businesses. The Group will continue to improve its

流程。

reporting process based on the assessment.

Impact on the Stakeholder 對持份者的影響

Materiality Matrix

重要性矩陣圖

Occupational Health and

Employment Hazardous Wastes

Safety

Energy Consumption

僱傭 Management

職業健康及安全

能源消耗

Environment and

有害廢物管理

Advertisement/Labelling

Quality Management of

Natural Resource

Construction

of service

環境及自然資源

Projects/Service

服務廣告標籤

建築項目服務的品質管理

Greenhouse Gas

Labour Standards

Anti-corruption

Emission

Air Pollutant

勞工準則

溫室氣體排放

反貪污

Emission

Complaint Handling

空氣污染物排放

投訴處理

Community Investment

Supply Chain

社區投資

Management

Intellectual Property

Raw Material

供應鏈管理

Protection

Customer Data

Consumption

知識產權保護

Protection and Privacy

原材料消耗

Non-hazardous

客戶數據保護及隱私

Wastes Management

無害廢物管理

Development and

Water Resource

Training

水資源

發展及培訓

Impact on the Group's Business

對本集團業務的影響

8

WECON HOLDINGS LIMITED Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/2019

ENVIRONMENTAL ASPECTS

環境層面

The Group endeavours to minimise any adverse impact on the environment resulting from its business activities. The Group's subsidiaries have implemented environmental management systems and energy management systems, which have been certified to comply with the standards required under ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 50001:2011 respectively. Furthermore, the Group also endeavours to achieve green building certifications (such as the BEAM Plus New Buildings issued by the Hong Kong Green Building Council and the BEAM Society) for its projects.

本集團竭力降低因其業務活動而對環境產生 的不利影響。本集團附屬公司已實施環境管 理 系 統 及 能 源 管 理， 並 已 經 認 證 分 別 符 合 ISO 14001:2015ISO 50001:2011規 定 標 準。此外，本集團亦竭力就其項目達致綠色 建築認證（如香港綠色建築議會及建築環保 評估協會頒發的綠建環評新建建築）。

ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT

The Group's Environmental Policy shows its commitment to protecting the environment of the Earth. To minimise environmental impacts concerning our activities, products and services, we would achieve effectively and efficiently to environmental standards with due integrity up to the satisfaction of clients, customers and the public by:

Complying with applicable legal requirements and other

criteria to which the organisation subscribes.

Preventing pollution, reduce waste and minimise the

consumption of resources.

Educating, training and motivating employees to carry out

tasks in an environmentally responsible manner.

Encouraging environmental protection among suppliers and

subcontractors.

Integrating environmental consideration into the planning

and construction process.

The Group is committed to continual improvement of environmental performance. This Environmental Policy will be communicated to all staff, subcontractors and suppliers, and be available for the public.

Site Safety and Environmental Committee (SSEC)

Site Safety and Environmental Committee (SSEC) is established at project site, depending on actual circumstance, to oversee all the environmental-related matters. The organisation chart is as follow.

環境管理

本集團的環境政策表明其會致力保護地球的 環境。為盡量降低有關我們活動、產品及服 務的環境影響，我們有效、高效及誠信地達 到 環 境 標 準， 滿 足 客 戶、 顧 客 及 公 眾 的 要 求，方式為：

  • 遵守適用法律規定及組織恪守的其他標 準。
  • 防止污染、減少廢物及盡量降低資源消 耗。
  • 教育、培訓及激勵僱員以環保方式開展 任務。
  • 在供應商及分包商之間倡導環保。
  • 在規劃及建築過程中融入環境考量。

本集團致力於持續提升環境表現。本環境政 策將傳達給所有職員、分包商及供應商，且 可供公眾查閱。

地盤安全及環境委員會

根據實際情況，本集團於項目地盤成立地盤 安 全 環 境 委 員 會， 以 監 督 所 有 環 境 相 關 事 宜。組織結構圖如下。

偉工控股有限公司

環境、社會及管治報告 2018/2019

9

ENVIRONMENTAL ASPECTS

環境層面

Contractor Project

Manager

承建商項目經理

Environmental

General Foreman

Project Coordinator

Safety Ofﬁcer

Ofﬁcer

總管工

項目統籌

安全主任

環保主任

Environmental officer communicates environmental issues directly to project manager, and environmental information (such as environmental mitigation measures, environmental work procedures, on-the-job training plans; emergency procedures and any new activities or procedures required) through board notices, emails and internal circulars to our site staff. The SSEC meeting is held regularly to discuss the recent site environmental issues such as environmental management plan, inspection items, housekeeping and mosquito control etc.

Performance Monitoring

An environmental inspection is conducted regularly on the project sites for checking whether the environmental performance of such sites is satisfactory and in compliance with the requirements of the contract and environmental management plan. In addition, environmental performance auditing is conducted regularly to evaluate the effectiveness of the environmental mitigation measures and finding out the room for improvement.

環保主任直接向項目經理傳達環境問題，並 透過告示板、電郵及內部通告向地盤職員傳 達環境資訊（如紓減環境影響措施、環境工 作程序、在職培訓計劃、緊急程序及任何所 需的新活動或程序）。定期舉行地盤安全及 環境委員會會議，討論近期地盤環境問題， 如環境管理計劃、巡視項目、後勤及控蚊工 作等。

表現監察

定期進行項目地盤的環保審查，以檢查相關 地盤環境表現是否滿意及有否遵照合約及環 境管理計劃的要求。此外，定期進行環境表 現 審 計， 以 評 估 紓 減 環 境 影 響 措 施 的 有 效 性，並發現改進空間。

Complaint Handling Procedure

投訴處理程序

Environmental complaints are referred to the environmental

環境投訴轉介予環保主任，倘投訴與工程有

officer for conducting an investigation and recommending

關，環保主任將調查並向項目經理提出補救

remedial measures to the project manager if the complaint

措施。於報告期間，據董事所深知，本集團

is related to the works. During the reporting period, to the

並未收到任何環境投訴。

best of Directors' knowledge, the Group did not receive any

environmental complaints.

10

WECON HOLDINGS LIMITED Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/2019

EMISSIONS

The Group's project sites are subject to certain environmental requirements pursuant to the laws in Hong Kong such as Air Pollution Control Ordinance, Noise Control Ordinance, Water Pollution Control Ordinance and Waste Disposal Ordinance, Public Health and Municipal Services Ordinance, Environmental Impact Assessment Ordinance and Dumping at Sea Ordinance. During the reporting period, to the best of our Directors' knowledge, the Group was not aware of material non- compliance issues in this regard.

The Group ensures its compliance with relevant laws and regulations through measures described in the following sections.

Air Emissions

The Group's air emissions generated from various sources, including but not limited to vehicles, dust from the construction activities and material transportation. The emissions of air pollutants are as follows:

ENVIRONMENTAL ASPECTS

環境層面

排放物

本集團的項目地盤須遵守香港法例的若干環 境規定，如空氣污染管制條例、噪音管制條 例、水污染管制條例及廢物處置條例、公眾 衛生及市政條例、環境影響評估條例及海上 傾 倒 物 料 條 例。 於 報 告 期 間， 據 董 事 所 深 知，本集團在此方面並無發現任何重大違規 事項。

本集團確保其透過以下章節所述措施遵守相 關法律法規。

空氣污染物排放

本集團的空氣排放由各種來源產生，包括但 不限於汽車、建築活動產生的灰塵及物料運 輸。空氣污染物排放如下：

2018/2019 kg

2018 2019年千克

Air Pollutants Emissions1

Office

Project Sites

Total

空氣污染物排放1

辦公室

項目地盤

總計

Nitrogen oxides (NOx)

氮氧化物（NOx

22.3

19.2

41.5

Sulphur oxides (SOx)

硫氧化物（SOx

0.3

0.3

0.6

Particulate matter (PM)

顆粒物（PM

1.6

1.4

3.0

1 The data covers emissions from petrol and towngas consumption only. It is estimated 1

該 數 據 僅 涵 蓋 汽 油 及 煤 氣 消 耗 產 生 的 排 放。 其 根 據 由 香

based on "How to prepare an ESG Report? Appendix 2: Reporting Guidance on

港聯交所刊發的「如何編製環境、社會及管治報告？附錄

Environmental KPIs" published by the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and the latest

2：環境關鍵績效指標匯報指引」以及香港中華煤氣有限

sustainability report published by The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited.

公司發佈的最新可持續發展報告估算。

偉工控股有限公司

環境、社會及管治報告 2018/2019

11

ENVIRONMENTAL ASPECTS

環境層面

Preventive and mitigation measures are implemented at project sites as

項目地盤實施的預防及減緩措施如下：

follows:

Air Emissions

Preventive/Mitigation Measures

空氣污染物排放

預防減緩措施

Dust

Watering dusty exposed areas, stockpiled materials or cover with tarpaulin sheets

灰塵

沖洗多塵區、 堆積材料或用防水布覆蓋

Vehicle speed is limited to 8 km/h

車速限制在8公里╱小時

A wheel washing facility is provided at the site entrance

地盤入口處提供車輛沖洗設施

Gaseous emissions

Power-off the idling vehicles/powered mechanical equipment

氣體排放

關閉閒置車輛╱電動機械設備的電源

Ultra-low sulphur diesel is used

使用超低硫柴油

Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions

溫室氣體（「溫室氣體」）排放

In response to the community's gradual concern on greenhouse gas

為回應社區對溫室氣體（「溫室氣體」）排放、

("GHG") emissions, climate changes and other related issues, the

氣候變化及其他相關問題越來越關注，本集

Group begins to record and report the GHG emission annually through

團開始每年透過環境、社會及管治報告記錄

ESG report. The primary sources of GHG emission are from diesel

及匯報溫室氣體排放。溫室氣體排放主要來

consumption by generator, petrol consumption by vehicles, and use of

源於發電機的柴油消耗、汽車汽油消耗、使

electricity and towngas.

用電力及煤氣。

12

WECON HOLDINGS LIMITED Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/2019

ENVIRONMENTAL ASPECTS

環境層面

2018/2019

2018 2019

tonnes CO2-equivalent

噸二氧化碳當量

GHG emissions2

Office

Project Sites

Total

溫室氣體排放2

辦公室

項目地盤

總計

Scope 13

範圍一3

54.2

311.4

365.6

Scope 24

範圍二4

77.0

388.4

465.4

Scope 35

範圍三5

-

6.5

6.5

Total

總計

131.2

706.3

837.5

Intensity (per million

密度

HK$ revenue)6

（每百萬港元收益）6

/

/

0.9

2018/2019 GHG emission by Scopes

2018/2019 GHG emission by Premises

2018/2019 年按範圍劃分的溫室氣體排放

2018/2019 年按場所劃分的溫室氣體排放

Scope 3

範圍三

1%

Ofﬁce

辦公室

16%

Scope 2

範圍二

55%

Scope 1

Project Sites

範圍一

項目地盤

44%

84%

The Group will continue to assess record and disclose its GHG emissions annually. The Group will refine the data collection system and develop reduction strategy if appropriate based on the data in the coming years.

2

The calculation of greenhouse gas emissions is made reference to the Guidelines to

Account for and Report on Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Removals for Buildings

(Commercial, Residential or Institutional Purposes) in Hong Kong published by the

Environmental Protection Department, and the Electrical and Mechanical Services

Department, the latest sustainability reports published by the CLP Power Hong Kong

Limited, Hong Kong Electric Investment and The Hong Kong and China Gas Company

Limited, Water Supplies Department and Drainage Services Department.

3

Scope 1: The direct emission from the business operations owned or controlled by the

Group, including the emission from the Group's vehicle fleet.

4

Scope 2: The "indirect energy" emissions from the internal purchased electricity

consumption by the Group.

5

Scope 3: All other indirect emissions that occur outside the Group, including both

upstream and downstream emissions, including the emissions due to electricity used for

fresh water processing by the Water Services Department and electricity used for sewage

processing by the Drainage Services Department.

6

The Group's annual revenue is approximately HK$980.6 million in 2018/2019.

本集團將繼續每年評估記錄及披露其溫室氣 體排放。本集團將基於未來數年數據來改進 數據收集系統，並制定減少排放策略（如合 適）。

  1. 溫室氣 體排 放量的 計算 參考環 境保 護署及 機電 工程署 發 佈的「香港建築物（商業、住宅或公共用途）的溫室氣體排 放及減除的核算和報告指引」，中華電力有限公司、港燈 電 力 投 資 及 香 港 中 華 煤 氣 有 限 公 司、 水 務 署 及 渠 務 署 發 佈的最新可持續發展報告。
  2. 範 圍 一： 本 集 團 擁 有 或 控 制 的 業 務 營 運 的 直 接 排 放， 包 括本集團車隊的排放
  3. 範圍二：本集團內購電力消耗產生的「間接能源」排放
  4. 範 圍 三： 本 集 團 外 部 發 生 的 所 有 其 他 間 接 排 放， 包 括 上 游 及 下 游 排 放， 包 括 水 務 署 用 於 處 理 淡 水 的 電 力 以 及 渠 務署用於處理污水的電力所產生的排放。
  5. 2018 2019年，本集團年收益約為980.6百萬港元。

偉工控股有限公司

環境、社會及管治報告 2018/2019

13

ENVIRONMENTAL ASPECTS

環境層面

Wastes Management

The Group acknowledges possible environmental impacts of waste generated during the course of its operations such as site clearance, excavation works, and construction and fitting out works. The Group strives to mitigate environmental impacts by adopting the right waste management strategy, prioritising avoidance and minimisation of waste generation, reuse of materials, recovery and recycling. Mitigation measures implemented at project sites are as follows.

廢物管理

本集團認識到其營運過程（例如地盤清理、 挖掘工程、建築及裝修工程）產生的廢物可 能對環境造成影響。本集團致力於透過採用 正確的廢物管理策略，優先考慮避免及儘量 減少廢物產生，再利用物料，回收及再循環 來減輕環境影響。項目地盤實施的紓減措施 如下。

Waste Type

Treatment Approach

廢物類型

處理方法

General refuse, including office

一般廢物， 包括辦公室

• Variety recycling bins are

提供分類回收箱，分開收

waste, paper wastes, food

廢物、 廢紙、 廚餘及其他

provided to collect

集紙張、塑料及其他廢物

wastes and other packaging

包裝廢物

paper, plastic and

wastes

other wastes separately

Construction wastes including both inert (e.g. rock, rubble, boulder, earth, soil) and non- inert (e.g. bamboo and timber, paper, and other organic waste)

建築廢物， 包括惰性（如 岩石、 碎石、 巨石、 泥 土、 土壤）及非惰性（例如 竹子及木材、 紙張以及其他 有機廢物）

• Reuse and recycle

再利用及回收建築廢物

construction wastes

• Replace timber with

以金屬替換木材地盤圍板

metal for site hoarding

板模及棚架

formwork and

scaffolding

Metal wastes

金屬廢物

• Recycled by specific

由具體承建商回收

contractors

2018/2019

Waste

tonnes

2018 2019

廢物

General refuse, inert and non-inert

一般廢物、 惰性及非惰性建築廢物

39,321.8

construction wastes

Metal wastes (steel bar/metal strips)

金屬廢物（鋼條╱金屬片）

499.7

Total non-hazardous wastes7

無害廢物總量7

39,821.5

Intensity (per million HK$ revenue)

密度（每百萬港元收益）

40.6

To the best of Directors' knowledge, the Group was not aware of any significant amount of hazardous wastes generated in the course of our operation in the project sites and the office. Going forward, the Group will continue refining its wastes reduction measures and disclose relevant results where appropriate.

7 It includes general refuse and construction wastes.

據董事所深知，本集團未知悉項目地盤及辦 公室在營運過程中產生任何大量有害廢物。 展望未來，本集團將繼續完善減廢措施，並 在適當情況下披露相關結果。

7 包括一般廢物及建築廢物。

14

WECON HOLDINGS LIMITED Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/2019

ENVIRONMENTAL ASPECTS

環境層面

Wastewater Treatment

廢水處理

Wastewater is generated from activities like pre-drilling works,

廢水於預先鑽探工程、鑽孔樁工程及輪胎清

bored piling works and wheel washing activities. The Group

洗活動等活動中產生。本集團採取適當措施

takes appropriate measures to avoid contamination and

以避免污染及堵塞公共排水渠及污水渠：

blockage of public drains and sewers:

An adequate drainage system (e.g. temporary ditches,

建立適 當排水系 統（例如臨 時壕溝、排

drainage channel, U-channels and drain pipes) is maintained

水 渠 道、U形 渠 道 及 排 水 管 道 ）以 收 集

to collect runoff

徑流

Sedimentation basins or

traps at temporary fitches or

在臨時溝渠或永久排水渠道設立沉澱池

permanent drainage channels are sat up

或隔氣彎管

2018/2019

2018 2019

Wastewater

m3

廢水

立方米

Total

總計

10,505.0

Intensity (per million HK$ revenue)

密度（每百萬港元收益）

10.7

Noise Control

Nosie is emanated from various construction activities, including but not limited to the operation of excavators and tower crane, piling, erection or dismantling of scaffolding and formwork, hammering. Mitigating noise nuisance is also an important part of pollution mitigation since many of our construction sites are located in urban areas. Adhering to the Noise Control Ordinance, our project sites have acquired construction noise permit before operations commence. Construction activities emanate noise. Some of the mitigation measures are implemented to mitigate the noise:

噪音控制

噪音來自各種建築活動，包括但不限於挖掘 機和塔式起重機的操作、打樁、架設或拆除 棚架及板模、錘擊。由於我們的許多建築地 盤位於市區，因此緩解噪音滋擾亦是緩解污 染的重要部分。我們的項目地盤遵守《噪音 管制條例》，在作業開始前已取得建築噪音 許可證。建築活動發出噪音。我們實施若干 減緩措施以減輕噪音：

Covered powered mechanical equipment with acoustic

material/shield when exceeding the noise limit

Use noise enclosures or barriers around the noise sensitive

receiver when exceeding the noise limit

Conduct noise monitoring regularly

  • 超過噪音限值時，用隔音材料屏障遮 蔽機動設備
  • 超過噪音限值時，在噪聲敏感接收器周 圍使用隔音罩或隔音屏障
  • 定期進行噪音監察

偉工控股有限公司

環境、社會及管治報告 2018/2019

15

ENVIRONMENTAL ASPECTS

環境層面

USE OF RESOURCES

資源使用

The significant use of resources of the Group includes

本集團使用的主要資源包括能源、水及其他

energy, water and other construction material. Minimising the

建築材料。誠如本集團環境政策中所載，節

consumption of resources as one of the key consideration in

能被視為營運的主要考慮因素之一。本集團

operations as stated in the Group's Environmental Policy. Energy

透過行政措施（如非營業時間關閉電器）控制

consumption is controlled through administrative measures, such

能耗。就能耗而言，辦公室及項目地盤消耗

as switching off electrical appliances during non-business hours. 車輛的電力及燃料。同時，項目地盤使用發

For energy consumption, both office and project sites consume

電機的燃料。本集團的業務活動並無消耗任

electricity and fuel for vehicles. Also, fuel for generators is used

何包裝材料。

at project sites. The Group's business activities do not consume

packaging materials.

2018/2019

2018 2019

MWh

兆瓦時

Energy Consumption

Office

Project Sites

Total

能耗

辦公室

項目地盤

總計

Direct Energy Consumption8

直接能耗8

Indirect Energy Consumption9

間接能耗9

Total

總計

Intensity (per million HK$ revenue)

密度（每百萬港元收益）

187.5

1,190.4

1,377.9

96.3

761.6

857.9

283.8

1,952.0

2,235.8

/

/

2.3

Water is also realised as a precious resource. In order to reduce

水資源亦被視作珍貴的資源。為減少淡水的

the use of freshwater, the Group encourages the reuse and

使用，本集團鼓勵在項目地盤再利用及循環

recycling of wastewater at project sites, for example, the treated

使用廢水，如廢水可再利用於抑塵及洗車。

wastewater is reused for dust suppression and washing vehicles.

求取水源並無任何問題。

There is no issue in sourcing water.

2018/2019

2018 2019

Water Consumption10

tonnes

用水10

Total

總計

10,533.5

Intensity (per million HK$ revenue)

密度（每百萬港元收益）

10.7

Moving forward, the Group will continue refining measures and evaluate the related results achieved if applicable.

8 It includes the energy consumption from the fuel uses of Group's vehicles and generator.

9 It includes the energy consumption from the purchased electricity and towngas of the Group.

10 It refers to the water consumption on the project sites only.

展望未來，本集團將繼續改善措施，評估達 到的相關結果（倘適用）。

  1. 其包括本集團車輛及發電機燃料使用產生的能耗。
  2. 其包括本集團已購電力及煤氣產生的能耗。
  3. 其僅指項目地盤的用水。

16

WECON HOLDINGS LIMITED Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/2019

ENVIRONMENTAL ASPECTS

環境層面

THE ENVIRONMENT AND NATURAL RESOURCES

環境及天然資源

As established in its Environmental Policy, the Group strives

誠如環境政策所規定，本集團竭力減輕其營

to mitigate the impact of its operations on environmental and

運對環境及天然資源的影響。本集團的項目

natural resources. Project sites of the Group are located in non-

地盤位於非生態敏感區，因此，對環境及天

ecologically sensitive area; therefore is no significant impact

然資源並無重大影響。儘管如此，本集團已

on the environment and natural resources. Nevertheless, the

識別出下列有關業務活動的潛在環境影響。

Group has identified potential environmental impacts of related

business activities as follows.

Environmental Impacts

Activity/Process

Management Approach

環境影響

活動過程

管理方法

Air pollution, smog

• Machinery operation

• Emission sources control

空氣污染，煙

機械操作

排放源管控

• Construction works

建築工程

Degradation of aquatic habitat and drinking water supply

• Discharge of wastewater

• Emission sources control

海洋生態環境及飲用水供應惡化

廢水排放

排放源管控

Soil and groundwater contamination

• Spillage and leaks from machinery engine

• Preventive control

土壤及地下水污染

機械發動機溢出和洩露

預防控制

Global warming and air pollution

• Power supply

• Resource utilisation

全球變暖及空氣污染

供電

資源利用

Conservation of Natural Resource

• Construction works

• Resource utilisation

自然資源保護

建築工程

資源利用

The Group continuously introduces measures to minimise

本集團持續採取措施盡量降低營運對環境及

the potential environmental impacts of the operation on the

自然資源的潛在環境影響。有關所採取行動

environment and natural resources. The details of action taken

的詳情於「排放物」及「資源使用」兩節闡述。

are illustrated in the sections headed "Emission" and "Use

此外，針對化學品洩露、不利天氣狀況及廢

of Resources". Furthermore, emergency response plans are

水處理系統故障設立緊急應對措施，以預防

established for chemical spillage, adverse weather condition and

緊急情況造成的問題。

failure of the wastewater treatment system to prevent problem

caused by emergencies.

偉工控股有限公司

環境、社會及管治報告 2018/2019

17

SOCIAL ASPECTS

社會層面

EMPLOYMENT AND LABOUR PRACTICES

僱傭及勞工常規

Employment

僱傭

The Group believes that employees are the most critical

本集團堅信僱員是企業最重要的資產。隨著

asset of the organisation. As the business grows, the Group

業 務 發 展， 本 集 團 須 建 立 可 持 續 的 人 力 資

must establish sustainable human capital to attract and retain

本，吸納及挽留人才。本集團嚴格遵守全部

talents. The Group strictly abides by all relevant employment

相關僱傭法律，包括僱傭條例、僱傭補償條

law, including the Employment Ordinance, Employments'

例、最低工資條例、建造業工人註冊條例及

Compensation Ordinance, Minimum Wage Ordinance,

強制性公積金計劃條例。於報告期間，據董

Construction Workers Registration Ordinance and Mandatory

事所深知，本集團在此方面並無發現任何重

Provident Fund Schemes Ordinance. During the reporting

大違規個案。本集團已設立人力資源管理政

period, to the best of Directors' knowledge, the Group was

策及其他相關指引，其載列薪酬、解僱、招

not aware of any material non-compliance case in this regard. 聘、晉升、工作時數、休息時間、多元化、

The Group has established Human Resources Management

平等機會及反歧視的詳情。

Policy and other related guidelines, which set out the details

on remuneration, dismissal, recruitment, promotion, working

hours, rest periods, diversity, equal opportunities and anti-

discrimination.

Remuneration, compensation and dismissal

薪酬、補償及解僱

To attract and retain talents, the Group provides a competitive

為吸納及挽留人才，本集團向僱員提供優厚

remuneration package to employees including salary,

薪酬待遇，包括薪金、酌情花紅、加班補償

discretionary bonuses, overtime compensation and other cash

及其他現金補貼。一般而言，本集團根據各

subsidies. In general, the Group determines employee salaries

僱員的教育技術資格、職責、經驗、表現

based on each employee's education/technical qualifications,

及技能釐定其薪金。本集團已設立年度審閱

responsibilities, experiences, performance and skills. The

制度，評估僱員表現，作為釐定加薪、花紅

Group has designed an annual review system to assess the

及晉升的決策基準。

performance of employees, which forms the basis of decisions

with respect to salary changes, bonuses and promotions.

For resignation on employee's own accord, an exit interview is conducted with the resigned employee. The feedbacks received are beneficial to the human resources system, working environment and future positioning of jobs.

Recruitment and promotion

The Group believes that efficiency, effectiveness and success of the organisation depend primarily on the skills, abilities and commitment of the employees who constitute the most important asset of the organisation.

就僱員自願請辭而言，本集團會跟辭職僱員 進行離職面談。所收到的反饋意見有利於人 力 資 源 系 統、 工 作 環 境 及 日 後 工 作 定 位 改 進。

招聘及晉升

本集團相信企業的效率、效能及成功主要取 決於僱員的技能、能力及投入。僱員為企業 最為重要資產。

18

WECON HOLDINGS LIMITED Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/2019

SOCIAL ASPECTS

社會層面

The philosophy of the Group seeks to attract the best-qualified candidates who support the mission and value of the Group and who respect and promote excellence through diversity. The Group aims to recruit the most suitable talent and to maintain a pool of employees according to the manpower planning and needs. Well-performing staff will be transferred and promoted to fill our vacancies and provide them with the opportunities to explore their better prospect in the Group.

The Group recognises the importance of development and growth of employees. The promotion of employee is based on their performance. Performance appraisal is conducted regularly to evaluate employees' performance regarding safety, work attitude, technical skills, interpersonal skills etc.

Working hours and rest periods

The Group is dedicated to providing reasonable working hours and rest periods to employees. All employees are entitled to public or statutory holidays as announced in The Government of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Gazette each year. In addition to those holidays, employees are entitled to annual leave, sick leave, compensation leave, paternity leave, marriage leave, compassionate leave etc.

本集團的理念旨在吸引支持本集團使命及價 值觀的最優秀候選人，彼等透過多元化尊重 及促進卓越表現。本集團致力於根據人力規 劃 及 需 求 招 聘 最 合 適 的 人 才 及 打 造 僱 員 團 隊。表現良好的職員將獲得調動及晉升以填 補我們的空缺，並為他們提供機會，以探索 在集團中的更好前景。

本集團認識到僱員發展與成長極其重要。本 集團根據表現考核對僱員進行晉升。定期進 行表現考核，從安全、工作態度、技術能力 及人際交往能力等方面評估僱員的表現。

工作時數及休息時間

本集團致力於為僱員提供合理的工作時數及 休息時間。所有僱員均有權享受香港特別行 政區政府憲報每年公佈的公眾或法定假期。 除該等假期外，僱員有權享受年假、病假、 補假、侍產假、婚假及恩恤假等。

Diversity, equal opportunities and anti-discrimination

The Group recognises and embraces the benefits of having a diversified Board and workforce to enhance the quality of its performance. Board Diversity Policy is developed, and diversity is the value incorporated in the recruitment practices.

The Group is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to providing equal opportunities in relation to all human resources matters or in any other activities during employment including recruitment, training, promotion, transfer, compensation, benefits provision, termination, etc., regardless of age, gender, physical or mental state, marital status, family status, pregnancy, race, colour, nationality, religion, political affiliation, sexual orientation, etc. Employees are recognised and rewarded according to their contribution, performance and skill. Remuneration package and training opportunities are provided to all staff on the objective basis of their job capacity, personal capability and performance.

多元化、平等機會及反歧視

本集團深知及深信董事會成員及僱員團隊多 元化對提升其表現質素裨益良多。我們制定 董事會多元化政策，而多元化乃融入招聘實 踐中的價值觀。

本集團乃機會平等僱主，致力於在所有人力 資源事宜或僱傭期間的任何其他活動中提供 平等機會，包括招聘、培訓、晉升、調動、 補 償、 福 利 提 供、 解 聘 等， 不 論 年 齡、 性 別、 身 體 或 精 神 狀 態、 婚 姻 狀 況、 家 庭 狀 況、懷孕、種族、膚色、國籍、宗教、政治 派別、性取向等。根據僱員貢獻、表現及技 能 認 可 及 獎 勵 僱 員。 我 們 按 照 僱 員 工 作 能 力、個人能力及表現的客觀依據為所有僱員 提供薪酬待遇及培訓機會。

偉工控股有限公司

環境、社會及管治報告 2018/2019

19

SOCIAL ASPECTS

社會層面

Sexual harassment is strongly prohibited. Employees, who believe that he/she has been or is being sexually harassed, is encouraged to report the incident of sexual harassment, as well as seek advice and guidance to the relevant supervisors or department heads. He/She can further lodge his/her complaint to the Human Resources & Administration Department who will investigate thoroughly and confidentially in accordance with the guidelines in handling sexual harassment complaint.

堅決杜絕性騷擾。如有僱員認為彼曾經或正 在受到性騷擾，鼓勵其向相關監管人員或部 門 主 管 報 告 性 騷 擾 事 件， 並 尋 求 建 議 及 指 引。亦可以進一步向人力資源及行政部門提 出投訴，有關部門將根據指引處理性騷擾投 訴，開展徹底及保密的調查。

The Group will take appropriate disciplinary action against anyone who is in breach of the regulations which may in the most serious of cases lead to termination of employment contract.

Employee benefits and welfare

According to the applicable laws and regulations in Hong Kong, the Group provides various benefits and welfare to the employees. The Group participates in the defined contribution scheme (the "MPF Scheme") under the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Ordinance which is available to its employees in Hong Kong. Contributions to the MPF Scheme by the Group and employees are made based on a percentage of employees' basic salaries. The Group's employer contributions vest fully with the employees when contributed to the MPF Scheme. The Group also provides medical insurance, compensation insurance, marriage gift, maternity coupon, condolence money and reimbursement to employees. All employees are located in Hong Kong. The details of the workforce as at 31 March 2019 and employee turnover rate during the reporting period are as follows:

本集團將對違反規定的任何人員採取適當的 紀 律 處 分， 最 嚴 重 的 可 能 導 致 終 止 僱 傭 合 約。

僱員待遇及福利

根據香港適用的法例法規，本集團向僱員提 供各類待遇及福利。本集團為香港僱員參加 強制性公積金計劃條例項下的定額供款計劃 （「強積金計劃」）。本集團及僱員根據僱員基 本薪金的百分比向強積金計劃作出供款。本 集團的僱主供款在向強積金計劃作出供款時 悉數歸屬予僱員。本集團亦向僱員提供醫療 保險、補償保險、結婚禮物、孕婦優惠券、 慰問金及補貼。所有僱員均位於香港。有關 於2019331日職工及報告期內僱員流失

率的詳情如下：

20

WECON HOLDINGS LIMITED Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/2019

SOCIAL ASPECTS

社會層面

Workforce As at 31 March11

2019

331日的職工11

2019

By Gender

按性別

Male

男性

137

Female

女性

44

By Age Group

按年齡組別

Below 30

30歲以下

38

30-50

3050

91

Above 50

50歲以上

52

By Employment Type

按僱傭類別

Full Time

全職

181

Part Time

兼職

0

Total

總計

181

Turnover Rate

2018/2019

流失率

2018 2019

By Gender

按性別

Male

男性

47.0%

Female

女性

56.0%

By Age Group

按年齡組別

Below 30

30歲以下

65.6%

30-50

3050

38.0%

Above 50

50歲以上

56.0%

Overall

總計

49.1%

11 It includes the employees of the Group only. Workers of

11 其僅包括本集團僱員，不包括分包商的工人。

the subcontractors are not included.

偉工控股有限公司

環境、社會及管治報告 2018/2019

21

SOCIAL ASPECTS

社會層面

Health and Safety

健康及安全

Due to the nature of works in the construction industry, workers

由於建築行業的工作性質，地盤上的工人容

at the sites are prone to safety hazards and therefore the Group

易面臨安全危害，因此本集團已採納健康及

has adopted a health and safety policy statement (the "Policy

安 全 政 策 聲 明（「 政策聲明」）。 本 集 團 已 於

Statement"). The Group has stated in its Policy Statement its

政策聲明中闡明其保障其僱員、分包商及公

commitment to protecting its employees, subcontractors and

眾免受我們工作影響的承諾。本集團已根據

the public from being affected by our works. The Group has

OHSAS 18001:2007認證的規定採納職業健

adopted an occupational health and safety management system

康及安全管理體系，並設立多項政策及程序

in accordance with the requirements of OHSAS 18001:2007

維持工作場所的健康及安全。本集團嚴格遵

accreditation and has in place various policies and procedures

守相關有關提供安全工作環境及保護僱員遠

to maintain health and safety in the workplace. The Group

離職業傷害的適用法律法規，包括但不限於

strictly abides by the applicable laws and regulations in Hong

職業安全及健康條例以及工廠及工業經營條

Kong relating to providing a safe working environment and

例。於報告期間，據董事所深知，本集團並

protecting employees from occupational hazardous, including

未就此知悉任何重大不合規事項。

but not limited to Occupational Safety and Health Ordinance,

Factories and Industrial Undertakings Ordinance. During the

reporting period, to the best of Directors' knowledge, the

Group was not aware of any significant non-compliance case in

this regard.

Safety Organisation

安全組織

The Group has established a Company Safety Management

本集團已成立企業安全管理委員會及地盤安

Committee and a Site Safety Committee with clearly defined

全委員會，並清楚列明其職責。企業安全管

responsibilities. The former is responsible for developing,

理委員會負責制定、檢討及修訂本集團的安

reviewing and revising the Group's Safety and Health Policy

全及健康政策，並定期監督妥善實施安全管

and regularly monitoring the proper implementation of a safety

理制度。地盤安全委員會提供及改善地盤工

management system. The latter provides and improves the

作安全及應能夠參與制定及監督工作場所的

safety at work on-site and shall able to participate in the making

安全工作安排。

and monitoring of arrangements for safety at the workplace.

Health and Safety Measures and Implementation

健康及安全措施以及執行

To provide a safe and healthy working environment for

為向僱員及分包商提供安全及健康的工作環

employees and subcontractors and to ensure compliance with

境以及確保遵守香港適用的法例法規，本集

the applicable laws and regulations in Hong Kong, a safety

團於每個項目動工時及於施工期間實施安全

plan is implemented at the commencement and during the

計劃及進行危害分析。安全主任、總管工及

implementation period of each project and hazard analysis

地盤管理人員會定期進行地盤實地視察，確

is conducted. The safety officers, general foreman and site

保工人已採取一切必要的安全防範措施。在

management personnel conduct regular site visits to ensure the

項目地盤實施的若干主要措施如下：

workers have taken all necessary safety precaution measures.

Some key measures are implemented at the project sites as

follows:

22

WECON HOLDINGS LIMITED Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/2019

SOCIAL ASPECTS

社會層面

all new employees are required to attend safety induction

training that is conducted by safety officers within two days

after their commencement of work on-site

all employees are required to wear or use appropriate

safety equipment or clothing and use the appropriate

safety devices, as well as to be familiar with the relevant

requirements of the project safety plan and other specific

safety requirements

Monitoring System

Regular meetings are held for directors, safety officers and site supervisors to share the latest information and good practices with respect to safety. In the event of the occurrence of incidents and near misses, prompt corrections will be taken by following the emergency preparedness and response procedure. Follow-up investigation will be carried out to review the safety system find out the root causes of the case(s) and prevent reoccurrence of the similar case(s). Apart from routine safety inspections, regular safety walks by senior management and safety audits are conducted at all project sites to verify the sufficiency and effectiveness of safety control measures.

  • 所有新僱員須於開始地盤工作後的兩天 內參加安全主任提供的安全入職培訓
  • 所有僱員須穿戴或使用合適的安全設備 或衣物，並使用適當的安全裝置，熟知 項目安全計劃的相關規定以及其他特別 安全規定

監督制度

董事、安全主任及地盤主管定期舉行會議， 以分享安全相關最新資訊及良好常規。倘發 生事故或幾乎發生事故，我們會根據應急準 備及響應程序立即採取糾正措施。我們亦將 進行跟進調查，審查安全系統，以找出個案 發生的根本原因，防止類似個案再次發生。 除日常安全檢查外，高級管理層會定期於所 有建築地盤進行安全演習及安全審計，以檢 驗安全控制措施是否充分及有效。

Safety Performance

安全表現

The Group is deeply saddened to report one fatality at

本集團懷著沉痛心情報告，我們的項目地盤

our project sites during the reporting period. Subsequent

於報告期間發生一宗致命事故。繼致命事故

to the fatal accident, we have engaged an independent

後，我們已委聘獨立安全審計師對本集團安

safety auditor to carry out safety audit on the Group's safety

全措施及程序開展安全審計、審查致命事故

measures and procedures, to review the fatal accident and to

及提供建議以防止類似事故再次發生。截至

provide recommendations to prevent the recurrence of similar

報告期間末，我們已採納獨立安全審計師給

accident. We have adopted the recommendations given by the

予的建議。於報告期間末，概無針對本集團

independent safety auditor by the end of the reporting period.

採取任何法律行動（不論民事或刑事）。

As at the end of the reporting period, no legal action, whether

civil or criminal, has been brought against the Group.

The accident rate per 1,000 employees and workers in 2018/2019

2018 2019年的每1,000名僱員及工人的

are 5.5 and 8.9 respectively, which are lower than the rate in the

事故率為分別為5.58.9，低於建築行業事

construction industry (i.e. 32.912 in 2017). The total number of

故 率（ 即2017年 的32.912）。 因 工 傷 損 失 的 總

lost days due to injuries is 250. We will continue our efforts to

日數為250天。我們將繼續致力提高持份者

raise safety awareness amongst our stakeholders, and to ensure

的安全意識，確保我們從該等事件中吸取教

that we learn from these events to prevent a reoccurrence.

訓，避免重蹈覆轍。

12 The accident rate is extracted from the Issue No. 18 (August 2018), Occupational Safety

12 事故率 乃摘 自勞工 處職 業安全 及健 康部發 表的 職業安 全

and Statistic Bulletin, Occupational Safety and Health Branch, Labour Department

及健康統計數字簡報第18期（20188月）

偉工控股有限公司

環境、社會及管治報告 2018/2019

23

SOCIAL ASPECTS

社會層面

2018/2019

2018 2019

Employees

Subcontractors

僱員

分包商

Number Reportable Accidents

須報告事故數量

1

5

Accident Rate per 1,000 employees or

1,000名僱員或工人的事故率13

workers13

5.5

8.9

Lost Time Injury Frequency Rates (LTIFR)14

損失工時工傷事故頻率（「損失工時

0.3

工傷事故頻率」）

0.2

14

Fatality Rate per 1,000 employees or

1,000名僱員或工人死亡率15

workers15

0.0

1.8

The Group will continue to review the existing occupational

本集團將持續審視現有職業健康及安全管理

health and safety management system and elevate the safety

制度，並提高僱員及分包商的安全意識。

awareness of the employees and subcontractors.

Development and Training

發展及培訓

As stated in the Group's Training and Development Policy, the

誠如本集團培訓及發展政策所述，本集團為

Group provides equal opportunity for all staff to develop their

全體僱員提供平等機會，透過結合輔導、訓

knowledge, skills and abilities through a blend of learning

練、在職培訓、課程、會議及研討會等多種

methods including mentoring, coaching, on-the-job training,

教 學 模 式， 幫 助 彼 等 發 展 知 識、 技 能 及 能

courses, conferences and seminars. The Group also encourages

力。同時，本集團亦鼓勵僱員參與培訓計劃

self-development of employees through the taking up of

及研討會，實現自我發展。培訓及發展的主

training programmes and seminars. The main objective of

要目標為幫助個人提升關鍵能力，使其有能

training and development is to help develop key competencies

力在當前或今後的工作中表現出色。

which enable individuals to perform current or future jobs

successfully.

13

Accident Rate per 1,000 employees or workers = (Number of reportable accident/Daily

average employees or workers)x 1,000

14

LTIFR = (Number of lost time injuries/Total hours worked by all employees or workers

during the reporting period) x 100,000

15

Fatality Rate per 1,000 employees or workers = (Number of fatality/Daily average

employees or workers) x 1,000

13

14

15

1,000名僱員或工人的事故率=（須報告事故數量／每日 平均僱員或工人人數）x 1,000

損失工時工傷事故頻率=（因工傷損失的工時數／全體僱 員或工人於報告期間的總工時）x 100,000

1,000名僱員或工人的死亡率=（死亡人數／每日平均僱 員或工人人數）x 1,000

24

WECON HOLDINGS LIMITED Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/2019

SOCIAL ASPECTS

社會層面

The Group provides various types of training to employees and

本集團向僱員提供多種培訓類型，並贊助彼

sponsors them to attend various training courses:

等參加各類培訓課程：

Field

Training course

領域

培訓課程

Interpersonal skills

Leadership Training

人際交往技能

領導能力培訓

Health and Safety

Safety Training Course for Site Management Staff

健康及安全

地盤管理人員安全培訓課程

• Specified Training Course for Tiler

鋪瓦工指明訓練課程

• Safe Use of Abrasive Wheels

砂輪的安全使用

• First-aid Training

急救培訓

Safety Supervisor Course

安全督導員課程

Safety Induction Course

安全入職課程

Tool Box Training

工具箱培訓

Safety Enhancement Workshop

安全強化工作坊

Environment

Environmental Protection Course For Environmental Supervisors

環境

環境督導員環境保護課程

BEAM Plus Training

綠建環評培訓

Technical Skill

Setting Out Workshop

技術能力

開線測量工作坊

• Building Information Modelling ("BIM") Training for Management in the Construction Industry

建築行業管理之建築信息模擬（「建築信息模擬」）培訓

偉工控股有限公司

環境、社會及管治報告 2018/2019

25

SOCIAL ASPECTS

社會層面

During the reporting period, the Group had 75.1% of the total

報告期間內，本集團僱員總數的75.1％接受

number of employees received training and they received 510

培訓，培訓時數為510個小時。詳情如下：

hours of training. The details are as follows:

Percentage of Employee Receiving Training16

2018/2019

受訓僱員比例16

2018 2019

By Gender

按性別

Male

男性

79.6%

Female

女性

61.4%

By Employment Category

按僱傭類別

Senior Management

高級管理層

83.3%

Middle Management/Non-management

中級管理層非管理專業人員

65.4%

Professionals

Supervisor/Department Head

監事部門主管

51.7%

Civilian/Frontline Staff

文職前線人員

92.3%

Overall

總計

75.1%

2018/2019

2018 2019

Average Training Hours17

hours/employee

平均培訓時數17

時數僱員

By Gender

按性別

Male

男性

3.0

Female

女性

2.3

By Employment Category

按僱傭類別

Senior Management

高級管理層

10.5

Middle Management/Non-management

中級管理層非管理專業人員

4.7

Professionals

Supervisor/Department Head

監事部門主管

3.3

Civilian/Frontline Staff

文職前線人員

1.5

Overall

總計

2.8

16

17

Percentage of trained employee = Number of employees received training during the reporting period/Number of employees at the end of the reporting period

Average training hours = Total training hours during the reporting period/Total number of employees at the end of the reporting period

16

17

受訓僱員百分比=於報告期間的受訓僱員人數╱於報告期 末僱員人數

平均培訓時數=於報告期間的總培訓時數╱於報告期末僱 員總數

26

WECON HOLDINGS LIMITED Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/2019

SOCIAL ASPECTS

社會層面

Labour Standards

勞工準則

The Group prohibits the employment of child labour, forced

本 集 團 禁 止 僱 傭 童 工、 強 制 勞 工 及 非 法 勞

labour and illegal labour. The Group has established internal

工。 本 集 團 已 為 未 滿18歲 的 人 員 制 定 內 部

guideline of employment of person under the age of 18. The

僱傭指引。本集團已採取以下措施，防止童

Group has implemented the following measures to prevent

工或非法入境者處身於地盤內，以及防止童

having child labour or illegal immigrants from being on site and

工、強制勞工或非法勞工在地盤受僱：

to prevent child labour, forced labour or illegal workers from

taking employment on site:

1.

Human resources and administrative officers inspect and

1.

人力資源和行政負責人員會檢視其香港

take a copy of the original of his/her Hong Kong identity

身份證及或其他顯示其可在香港合法

card and/or other documentary evidence showing that he/

受僱的證明文件的正本，並複印副本。

she is lawfully employable in Hong Kong.

2.

The subcontracting agreement contains a clause whereby

2.

分包協議包含一項條款，規定分包商只

subcontractors are required to only hire persons who are

可聘用可合法受僱的人士在地盤工作，

lawfully employable to work on site and to prevent any

並須防止任何非法勞工進入地盤。

illegal worker to enter the site.

The Group strictly abides the Employment Ordinance and

本集團嚴格遵守僱傭條例及入境條例第38A

section 38A of the Immigration Ordinance. During the reporting

條。於報告期間，據董事所深知，本集團並

period, to the best of Directors' knowledge, the Group was

無發現任何與童工、強制勞工及非法入境勞

not aware of any non-compliance case relating to child labour,

工有關的違規個案。

forced labour and illegal immigrant labour.

OPERATING PRACTICES

營運慣例

Supply Chain Management

供應鏈管理

The Group is committed to building lasting and constructive

本集團致力於與其供應鏈中的合作夥伴建立

relationships with partners in its supply chain. The suppliers of

持久及建設性的關係。本集團的貨品及服務

goods and services to the Group mainly include:

供應商主要包括：

(i)

subcontractors

(i)

分包商

(ii)

suppliers of construction materials such as concrete and

(ii)

混凝土及鋼筋等建築材料的供應商

reinforcing steel bar

(iii) machinery and equipment rental service providers

(iii)

機械及設備租賃服務提供商

偉工控股有限公司

環境、社會及管治報告 2018/2019

27

SOCIAL ASPECTS

社會層面

The Group's Code of Conduct alongside with other

本集團行為守則連同其他採購相關政策及指

procurement-related policies and guidelines specify our

引明確要求我們遵循公平、透明及具有市場

dedication to a fair, transparent and competitive procurement

競爭力的採購流程，要求所有僱員遵守最高

process which requires all employees to observe the highest

的商業誠信標準，並遵守相關法律法規。

standards of business integrity and to comply with relevant laws

and regulations.

The Group maintains a list of approved suppliers/subcontractors

本集團設有認可供應商分包商名單，並對

which is updated on an ongoing basis and we generally only

該名單進行持續更新。我們通常僅從該認可

select suppliers/subcontractors from such approved suppliers/

供應商分包商名單中選擇供應商分包商

subcontractors list for our projects.

進行我們的項目。

In general, suppliers/subcontractors are approved and selected

一 般 而 言， 供 應 商 分 包 商 經 過 考 慮 安 全

after taking into account factors such as safety performance,

表 現、 費 用、 技 術 專 長、 財 政 背 景、 過 往

costs, technical expertise, financial background, past

表 現、 可 靠 度 及 貨 品 質 素、 技 術 及 服 務 等

performance, reliability and quality of goods, workmanship and

因素，方獲認可及挑選。就若干項目而言，

services. For certain projects, our customers may retain their

我們的客戶可保留其權利，指定若干特定供

rights to nominate certain specific suppliers/subcontractors to

應商分包商完成相關合約下的若干工程部

fulfil certain parts of the works under the relevant contracts. 分。倘供應商分包商由客戶指定，本集團

Where a supplier/subcontractor is nominated by our customer,

一般會保留以合理理由反對使用該等指定供

the Group generally retains the right to make objection to the

應商分包商的權利。

use of such nominated suppliers/subcontractors with supporting

reasons.

The performance of suppliers/subcontractors is evaluated at

至少每年評估一次供應商分包商的表現，

least once a year to determine whether corrective or preventive

以決定是否須針對供應商及分包商未達水平

actions have to be implemented on suppliers/subcontractors

的表現採取任何糾正或防止的行為，或決定

with unsatisfactory performance, or that such suppliers/

該等未達水平表現的供應商分包商是否須

subcontractors with unsatisfactory performance shall be

從認可供應商分包商名單中剔除。

removed from the approved list of suppliers/subcontractors.

For further information regarding the Group's measures in

有關本集團就環境合規、分包商安全及質素

relation to environmental compliance, safety and quality

管控採取之措施的進一步詳情，請參閱「環

control of subcontractors, please refer to the sections headed

境層面」、「健康及安全」及「產品責任」等章

''Environmental Aspects'', ''Health and Safety'' and ''Product

節。

Responsibility".

During the reporting period, the Group had a total of 1,922

於 報 告 期 間， 本 集 團 共 有1,922名 供 應 商 及

suppliers and subcontractors and all of them were located in

分包商，全部位於香港。

Hong Kong.

28

WECON HOLDINGS LIMITED Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/2019

SOCIAL ASPECTS

社會層面

Product Responsibility

產品責任

The Group recognises the significance of quality in construction

本集團意識到建造及保養質量的重要性，且

and maintenance and it is the prime objective of the Group

其首要目標為致力於誠信高效地履行其質量

to commit with due integrity and efficiency to discharge its

政策所載有關工作質素的合約職責。本集團

contractual duties relative to quality of work as stated in its

計劃、實施及管控系統，以確保符合所有樓

Quality Policy. The Group plans, implements, and controls

宇及保養工程之特定客戶需求。本集團將增

systems to assure the conformance with the specified customer

強全體僱員的質量意識，使彼等了解質量的

requirements of all buildings and maintenance projects. 重要性，同時呼籲合作、參與及領導，以達

The Group promotes among all employees the awareness

成本集團目標。

and importance of quality and calls for the co-operation,

participation and leadership in achieving the Group objectives.

Quality Management

品質管理

To maintain consistent quality and safety of services for

為保持對客戶的一貫優質及安全服務，本集

customers, the

Group has established a formal quality

團設立了正式的質量管理系統，經認證符合

management system which is certified to be in compliance with

ISO 9001:2015要 求。 本 集 團 施 行 的 質 量 控

the requirements of ISO 9001:2015. The quality control measures

制措施如下：

are implemented as follows:

Phase

Quality Control Measure

階段

質量控制措施

Tendering Phase

• Identify and review requirement of the potential customers during the tender phase and to ensure that we are capable of meeting the

relevant contract requirement for all building construction projects

投標階段

於投標期內確定及檢閱潛在客戶的要求， 並確保我們有能力符合所有屋宇建造項目的相關合約要求

Mobilise resources to initiate better project preparation to the requirement of the potential customers and form a project team which

expeditiously utilise competent and qualified personnel

調動資源以更好地為項目作準備以滿足潛在客戶的要求， 亦會成立項目團隊， 其有效地採用有能力及合資格人員

Project Planning Phase

• Arrange for placement of early material orders, contracts and secure necessary trade workers and machinery resources for the works or

projects

項目規劃階段

安排發下早期材料訂單及合約， 並保障工程或項目必要的工人及機械資源

Post a contract award notification and conduct a tender handover meeting among the relevant responsible staff once a contract is

confirmed to ensure project team members review and resolve early procurement requirements

一旦合約確認， 便會發出獲授合約通知書， 及相關負責僱員亦會進行標書交接會議， 以確保項目團隊成員檢閱和解決早期採購要求

Hold meetings among key project team members to discuss the relevant contract and resources issues to ensure the project team is

suitably prepared, has a good understanding of the requirements for the project, and is familiar with the project scope and the proposed

method of working upon which the tender was based

主要項目團隊成員舉行會議， 討論相關合約及資源問題， 以確保項目團隊妥善準備， 並對項目要求有相當認識及瞭解項目規模及標書以此作基 礎的工程建議方法

偉工控股有限公司

環境、社會及管治報告 2018/2019

29

SOCIAL ASPECTS

社會層面

Phase

Quality Control Measure

階段

質量控制措施

• Project manager will ensure (i) any existing foundations underground services and adjacent structures are surveyed to ascertain their

condition before commencement of our works (whenever necessary); (ii) a site layout plan is prepared and agreed and that any necessary

technical submissions (such as method statements, quality plans, inspection and test plans and temporary works design submissions) are

properly prepared and approved prior to submission

項目經理將確保(i)任何現有地基地下服務及鄰近結構在工程開始前已進行測量以確定其狀況（如有必要）， (ii)已編製地盤佈置圖， 並同意任何必

要的技術方案（如施工方案、 質量計劃、 檢驗及測試計劃以及臨時工程標書）在提交前已妥善編製及獲批

• Prepare detailed plans and/or schedules for the procurement of materials, trade workers and machinery for communication with approved

suppliers and subcontractors.

準備詳細計劃及或時間表以採購材料、 工人及機器， 聯繫認可供應商及分包商。

• Review requisition and review quotations from the suppliers and subcontractors to ensure proper control before and upon delivery of such

materials, services and machinery to the project sites

審閱供應商及分包商的申請及評估報價， 以確保於向該等材料、 服務及機器送抵項目地盤前及送抵時妥善監控

Project Implementation Phase • Hold regular site review meetings with suppliers/subcontractors and relevant site staff to review the project progress, resources arrangement, project safety and security and any information that is relevant to control the project operations

項目實施階段

供應商分包商及相關地盤員工將舉行定期地盤審視會議， 以審視項目進度、 資源安排、 項目安全及保安以及與監控項目運營有關的任何資料

  • Evaluate and control the risks to provide a means whereby job hazards or potential hazards are identified, and manage such risks in a way to eliminate or reduce them to a tolerable or acceptable level
    評估並監控風險， 提供可識別工作危害或潛在危害的方法， 並管理該等風險， 以將其消除或減低至可容忍或可接受的水平

Completion Phase

Carry out inspection of works and safety, health, environmental and quality ( "SHEQ" ) inspection to ensure that the completed works

conform to the requirements of customers according to the work requirements and relevant specifications, and that the site performance

conforms to our SHEQ policy and legal and other requirements

完工階段

進行工程檢驗及安全、 健康、 環境及質量（「安全、 健康、 環境及質量」）檢驗， 以確保已完成工程已根據工程規定及相關規格遵照客戶的

規定， 及地盤表現遵照安全、 健康、 環境及質量政策及法律及其他規定

Works which have been found non-compliant or defective and such issues are not solved immediately shall be physically identified by

markings, tags or notices or, where practical, be segregated to prevent them from unintended use or further processing

被發現為不合規或有缺陷， 但未有被立刻糾正的工程將透過標記、 標籤或通知或（當可行時）隔離獲實際識別， 以防止意外使用或進一步處理

該等工程

Intellectual Property Protection, Advertising and Labelling

知識產權保護、廣告及標籤

The Group's business does not involve research and

本集團業務不涉及研發、產品包裝及標籤活

development, product packaging and labelling activities. 動。此外，本集團亦對營銷及廣告並無過度

Besides, the Group does not rely heavily on marketing and

依賴。據董事所深知，本集團並無發現其營

advertising. To the best of Directors' knowledge, the Group

運存在任何與知識產權、廣告及標籤相關之

is not aware of any significant impact relating to intellectual

重大影響。

property, advertising and labelling on its operations.

30

WECON HOLDINGS LIMITED Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/2019

SOCIAL ASPECTS

社會層面

Customer Data Protection and Privacy

客戶數據保護及隱私

The Group attaches great importance to the confidential

本集團非常重視客戶機密資料。在收集、處

information of the customers. The Group strives to protect

理及使用客戶、業務夥伴及員工的商業或個

the privacy of its customers, business partners and staff in the

人數據時，本集團竭力保護彼等隱私。本集

collection, processing and use of their business or personal

團的人力資源管理政策及手冊提供有關處理

data. The Group's Human Resources Management Policy and

機密資料的指引。

Handbook provides guidance on the handling of confidential

information.

We have adopted data protection policy in our staff handbook

我們已在員工手冊中採納數據保護政策，要

to require our employees to keep all information and matters

求我們的僱員應就所有與本集團業務及事務

relating to the Group's business and affairs confidential and

有關的資料及事宜保密，不得將彼等披露予

must not disclose the same to any unauthorized third parties

任何未經授權的第三方或本集團內部與該等

or other employees within the Group who are not privy to

保密資料無利害關係的其他僱員。該保密義

such confidential information. This obligation to maintain

務於有關僱員終止僱傭關係後仍然有效。

confidentiality remains valid after the cessation of employment

of the relevant employees.

We also clearly states in our staff handbook that all documents

我們亦已在我們的員工手冊中明確聲明，所

and information belonging to the Group, every employee

有文件及資料均歸屬於本集團，各僱員承諾

undertakes to return to the Group, upon leaving the

於解除與本集團的僱傭關係時歸還該等文件

employment with the Group.

及資料。

Failure by any employee to comply with this confidentiality

任何僱員違反該保密義務將受到紀律處分，

obligation may lead to disciplinary action, and in serious cases

情形嚴重者，將被視作嚴重失職處理。使用

will be treated as gross misconduct. Special care should also be

任何個人數據（包括僱員及客戶的個人數據）

taken in the use of any personal data, including employees and

應小心謹慎。

customers' personal data.

The Group strictly follows the laws and regulations relating

本集團嚴格遵守有關產品責任的法律法規。

to product responsibility. During the reporting period, to the

於報告期間，據董事所深知，本集團在此方

best of Directors' knowledge, the Group was not aware of any

面並無發現重大違規個案。

significant non-compliance case in this regard.

Anti-corruption

反貪污

Honesty, integrity and fair competition are the core values that

誠實、誠信及公平競爭是本集團全體僱員應

all employees of the Group should uphold. The Group's Code

秉持的核心價值觀。有關收受利益及利益衝

of Conduct sets out the employee's conducts in dealing with

突等問題的處理方法載列於本集團僱員行為

matters related to acceptance of advantages and conflicts of

守則。所有新僱員均會接受有關反貪污的介

interest. All new employees receive an introduction about anti-

紹，並向彼等傳達行為守則。

corruption, and the code of conduct is communicated to all of

them.

偉工控股有限公司

環境、社會及管治報告 2018/2019

31

SOCIAL ASPECTS

社會層面

Other than the internal anti-bribery and corruption guidelines

除行為守則所規定的內部反賄賂及反貪污指

as stipulated in the Code of Conduct, the Group has in place

引外，本集團已實施反欺詐政策，該政策就

an Anti-Fraud Policy to provide guidelines for fraud risk

欺詐風險評估、反欺詐措施、可疑欺詐處理

evaluation, anti-fraud measures, handling of suspected fraud

及欺詐識別等方面提供指引。此外，我們已

and fraud identification. In addition, a whistleblowing policy has

建立舉報政策，以此作為僱員舉報有關企業

been established as a communication channel for employees

道德或個人操守、會計及財務事宜、誠信及

to report concerns relating to ethical business or personal

其他不當行為、或真誠投訴後遭到其他員工

conduct, accounting and financial matters, integrity and other

的粗暴對待等事宜的溝通渠道。我們歡迎僱

misconduct, or maltreatment by other staff members after

員透過郵寄或電郵傳送其關注事項。收到舉

making a genuine complaint. Employees are welcome to send

報後，本集團將立即著手展開調查。同時，

their concerns via mail or email. The Group will initiate the

本 集 團 亦 將 針 對 不 同 的 業 務 程 序 實 施 適 當

investigation procedure after receiving a report. The Group has

及高效的內部管控，以防止及甄別不正當活

also implemented appropriate and effective internal controls at

動。

different business processes to prevent and detect fraudulent

activities.

The Group strictly abides by the laws and regulations relating

本集團嚴格遵守香港有關賄賂、勒索、欺詐

to bribery, extortion, fraud and money laundering in Hong

及洗錢的法例法規，包括防止賄賂條例。於

Kong, including the Prevention of Bribery Ordinance. During

報告期間，據董事所深知，本集團在此方面

the reporting period, to the best of Directors' knowledge, the

並無發現任何重大違規個案或任何貪污訴訟

Group was not aware of any significant non-compliance case or

案件。

related corruption litigation case in this regard.

COMMUNITY

社區

Community Investment

社區投資

The Group believes that community contribution is important for

本集團相信社區貢獻對可持續發展而言至關

sustainable development as it helps to establish a harmonious

重要，原因為其有助建立和諧社會。本集團

society. The Group aims to develop long-term relations with

計劃與持份者建立互相信任、互相尊重以及

stakeholders based on mutual trust, respect and integrity. 誠信的長期合作關係。本集團亦有意為對社

The Group also seeks to make contributions to programmes

區發展有積極影響的項目（如藝術、兒童教

which have a positive impact on different area of community

育及社區需求）作出貢獻。我們鼓勵僱員擔

development (such as art, youth education and social needs). 當志願者，通過互相協作、戰略性捐贈及能

Employees are encouraged to volunteer and work through

力提升活動，嘗試為社區創造積極影響。本

collaboration with strategic giving as well as capacity-building

集團獲授2018-2019年度「商界展關懷標誌」。

initiatives to try and create a positive impact in the community.

The Group was awarded the "Caring Company Logo" for 2018

-2019.

32

WECON HOLDINGS LIMITED Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/2019

SOCIAL ASPECTS

社會層面

During the reporting period, the Group donated HK$149,800

於 報 告 期 間， 本 集 團 向 慈 善 機 構 捐 款

and contributed 56 hours for charities. The details as follows:

149,800港元及貢獻56小時。有關詳情如下：

Resource

Contributed

貢獻資源

Donation (HK$)/

Event

Activity Hours (hrs)

捐款（港元）

活動

活動時數（小時）

"As the Light Goes Out" Charity Film Premiere, 「救火英雄」慈善首映禮

38,000.0港元

organised by Tung Wah Group of Hospitals

由東華三院組織

Ten Percent Donation Scheme Foundation

十分關愛基金會週年慈善活動

39,800.0港元

Annual Charity,

由十分關愛基金會組織

organised by Ten Percent Donation

Scheme Foundation

Charity Bowling Tournament,

慈善保齡球大賽

12,000.0港元

organised by Tung Wah Group of Hospitals

由東華三院組織

"HAWAII" by Karen Joubert Cordier,

Karen Joubert Cordier作品「夏威夷」

60,000.0港元

organised by Opera Hong Kong Ltd

由香港歌劇院組織

Youth Work Experience Programme,

青少年工作體驗計劃

56.0小時

organised by Child Development

由青少年發展企業聯盟組織

Initiative Alliance

偉工控股有限公司

環境、社會及管治報告 2018/2019

33

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORTING GUIDE INDEX

環境、社會及管治報告指引內容索引

Subject Areas, Aspects, General Disclosures and Key

Performance Indicators (KPIs) (Note 1)

Section/Statement

Page number

主要範疇、層面、一般披露及關鍵績效指標（附註1

章節描述

頁次

Subject Area A. Environmental

主要範疇A.環境

Aspect A1 Emissions

層面A1排放物

General

Information on:

Environmental

9-10; and

Disclosure

(a)

the policies; and

Management; and 11-15

(b) compliance with relevant laws and regulations that

Emissions

have a significant impact on the issuer

relating to air and greenhouse gas emissions,

discharges into water and land, and generation of

hazardous and non-hazardous waste

一般披露

有關廢氣及溫室氣體排放、向水及土地的排污、有害及無害

環境管理；及排放物

9-10;

廢物的產生等的：

11-15

(a)

政策；及

(b)

遵守對發行人有重大影響的相關法律及規例的資料

KPI A1.1

The types of emissions and respective emissions data

Emissions

11-15

關鍵績效指標A1.1

排放物種類及相關排放數據

排放物

11-15

KPI A1.2

Greenhouse gas emissions in total (in tonnes) and, where

Emissions

12-13

appropriate, intensity (e.g. per unit of production

volume, per facility)

關鍵績效指標A1.2

溫室氣體總排放量（以噸計算）及（如適用）密度（如以

排放物

12-13

每產量單位、每項設施計算）

KPI A1.3

Total hazardous waste produced (in tonnes) and, where

No significant

Not applicable

appropriate, intensity (e.g. per unit of production

hazardous wastes

volume, per facility)

produced.

關鍵績效指標A1.3

所產生有害廢物總量（以噸計算）及（如適用）密度（如以

並無產生重大有害廢 不適用

每產量單位、每項設施計算）

物。

KPI A1.4

Total non-hazardous waste produced (in tonnes) and,

Emissions

14

where appropriate, intensity (e.g. per unit of production

volume, per facility)

關鍵績效指標A1.4

所產生無害廢物總量（以噸計算）及（如適用）密度（如以

排放物

14

每產量單位、每項設施計算）

34

WECON HOLDINGS LIMITED Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/2019

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORTING GUIDE INDEX

環境、社會及管治報告指引內容索引

Subject Areas, Aspects, General Disclosures and Key

Performance Indicators (KPIs) (Note 1)

Section/Statement

Page number

主要範疇、層面、一般披露及關鍵績效指標（附註1

章節描述

頁次

KPI A1.5

Description of measures to mitigate emissions and results

Emissions (Note 2)

11-15

achieved

關鍵績效指標A1.5

描述減低排放量的措施及所得成果

排放物（附註2

11-15

KPI A1.6

Description of how hazardous and non-hazardous wastes

Emissions (Note 2)

14

are handled, reduction initiatives and results achieved

關鍵績效指標A1.6

描述處理有害及無害廢物的方法、減低產生量的措施及所得成 排放物（附註2

14

Aspect A2 Use of Resources

層面A2資源使用

General Disclosure Policies on efficient use of resources, including energy,

Environmental

9-10; and

water and other raw materials

Management; and 16

Use of Resources

一般披露

有效使用資源（包括能源、水及其他原材料）的政策

環境管理 ； 及

9-10;

資源使用

16

KPI A2.1

Direct and/or indirect energy consumption by type

Use of Resources

16

(e.g. electricity, gas or oil) in total (kWh in '000s) and

intensity (e.g. per unit of production volume, per

facility)

關鍵績效指標A2.1

按類型劃分的直接及或間接能源（如電、氣或油）總耗量（以

資源使用

16

千個千瓦時計算）及密度（如以每產量單位、每項設施計算）

KPI A2.2

Water consumption in total and intensity (e.g. per unit of

Use of Resources

16

production volume, per facility)

關鍵績效指標A2.2

總耗水量及密度（如以每產量單位、每項設施計算）

資源使用

16

KPI A2.3

Description of energy use efficiency initiatives and results

Use of Resources

16

achieved

(Note 2)

關鍵績效指標A2.3

描述能源使用效益計劃及所得成果

資源使用（附註2

16

KPI A2.4

Description of whether there is any issue in sourcing

Use of Resource

16

water that is fit for purpose, water efficiency initiatives

(Note 2)

and results achieved

關鍵績效指標A2.4

描述求取適用水源上可有任何問題，以及提升用水效益計劃及 資源使用（附註2

16

所得成果

KPI A2.5

Total packaging material used for finished products (in

It is not relevant

Not applicable

tonnes) and, if applicable, with reference to per unit

to the Group's

produced

business.

關鍵績效指標A2.5

製成品所用包裝材料的總量（以噸計算）及（如適用）每生產單位

此項與本集團業務

不適用

佔量

不相關。

偉工控股有限公司

環境、社會及管治報告 2018/2019

35

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORTING GUIDE INDEX

環境、社會及管治報告指引內容索引

Subject Areas, Aspects, General Disclosures and Key

Performance Indicators (KPIs) (Note 1)

Section/Statement

Page number

主要範疇、層面、一般披露及關鍵績效指標（附註1

章節╱描述

頁次

Aspect A3 The Environment and Natural Resources

層面A3環境及天然資源

General Disclosure Policies on minimising the issuer's significant impact on

Environmental

9-10; and

the environment and natural resources

Management; and 17

The Environment

and Natural

Resources

一般披露

減低發行人對環境及天然資源造成重大影響的政策

環境管理 ； 及

9-10;

環境及天然資源

17

KPI A3.1

Description of the significant impacts of activities on the

The Environment and17

environment and natural resources and the actions

Natural Resources

taken to manage them

關鍵績效指標A3.1

描述業務活動對環境及天然資源的重大影響及已採取管理有關 環境及天然資源

17

影響的行動

Subject Area B. Social

主要範疇B.社會

Employment and Labour Practice

僱傭及勞工常規

Aspect B1 Employment

層面B1僱傭

General

Information on:

Employment

18-21

Disclosure

(a) the policies; and

(b) compliance with relevant laws and regulations that

have a significant impact on the issuer

relating to compensation and dismissal, recruitment

and promotion, working hours, rest periods, equal

opportunity, diversity, anti-discrimination, and other

benefits and welfare.

一般披露

有關薪酬及解僱、招聘及晉升、工作時數、假期、平等機

僱傭

18-21

會、多元化、反歧視以及其他待遇及福利的：

(a) 政策；及

(b) 遵守對發行人有重大影響的相關法律及規例的

資料。

KPI B1.1

Total workforce by gender, employment type, age group

Employment

18-21

and geographical region

關鍵績效指標B1.1

按性別、僱傭類型、年齡組別及地區劃分的僱員總數

僱傭

18-21

KPI B1.2

Employee turnover rate by gender, age group and

Employment

18-21

geographical region

關鍵績效指標B1.2

按性別、年齡組別及地區劃分的僱員流失比率

僱傭

18-21

36

WECON HOLDINGS LIMITED Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/2019

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORTING GUIDE INDEX

環境、社會及管治報告指引內容索引

Subject Areas, Aspects, General Disclosures and Key

Performance Indicators (KPIs) (Note 1)

Section/Statement

Page number

主要範疇、層面、一般披露及關鍵績效指標（附註1

章節╱描述

頁次

Aspect B2 Health and Safety

層面B2健康及安全

General

Information on:

Health and Safety

22-24

Disclosure

(a) the policies; and

(b) compliance with relevant laws and regulations that

have a significant impact on the issuer

relating to providing a safe working environment and

protecting employees from occupational hazards.

一般披露

有關提供安全工作環境及保障僱員避免職業性危害的：

健康及安全

22-24

(a) 政策；及

(b) 遵守對發行人有重大影響的相關法律及規例的資料

KPI B2.1

Number and rate of work-related fatalities

Health and Safety

23-24

關鍵績效指標B2.1

因工作關係而死亡的人數及比率

健康及安全

23-24

KPI B2.2

Lost days due to work injury

Health and Safety

23-24

關鍵績效指標B2.2

因工傷損失工作日數

健康及安全

23-24

KPI B2.3

Description of occupational health and safety measures

Health and Safety

22-24

adopted, how they are implemented and monitored

關鍵績效指標B2.3

描述所採納的職業健康與安全措施，以及相關執行及監察方法 健康及安全

22-24

Aspect B3 Development and Training

層面B3發展及培訓

General

Policies on improving employees' knowledge and skills

Development and

24-26

Disclosure

for discharging duties at work. Description of training

Training

activities

一般披露

有關提升僱員履行工作職責的知識及技能的政策。描述培訓活 發展及培訓

24-26

動。

KPI B3.1

The percentage of employees trained by gender and

Development and

24-26

employee category

Training

關鍵績效指標B3.1

按性別及僱員類別劃分的受訓僱員百分比

發展及培訓

24-26

KPI B3.2

The average training hours completed per employee by

Development and

24-26

gender and employee category

Training

關鍵績效指標B3.2

按性別及僱員類別劃分，每名僱員完成受訓的平均時數

發展及培訓

24-26

偉工控股有限公司

環境、社會及管治報告 2018/2019

37

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORTING GUIDE INDEX

環境、社會及管治報告指引內容索引

Subject Areas, Aspects, General Disclosures and Key

Performance Indicators (KPIs) (Note 1)

Section/Statement

Page number

主要範疇、層面、一般披露及關鍵績效指標（附註1

章節╱描述

頁次

Aspect B4 Labour Standards

層面B4勞工準則

General Disclosure

Information on:

Labour Standards

27

(a) the policies; and

(b) compliance with relevant laws and regulations that

have a significant impact on the issuer

relating to preventing child or forced labour.

一般披露

有關防止童工或強制勞工的：

勞工準則

27

(a) 政策；及

(b) 遵守對發行人有重大影響的相關法律及規例的資料

KPI B4.1

Description of measures to review employment practices

Labour Standards

27

to avoid child and forced labour

關鍵績效指標B4.1

描述檢討招聘慣例的措施以避免童工及強制勞工

勞工準則

27

KPI B4.2

Description of steps taken to eliminate such practices

No case discovered

Not applicable

when discovered

關鍵績效指標B4.2

描述在發現違規情況時消除有關情況所採取的步驟

未發現個案

不適用

Operating Practices

營運慣例

Aspect B5 Supply Chain Management

層面B5供應鏈管理

General Disclosure

Policies on managing environmental and social risks of

Supply Chain

27-28

supply chain

Management

一般披露

管理供應鏈的環境及社會風險政策

供應鏈管理

27-28

KPI B5.1

Number of suppliers by geographical region

Supply Chain

27-28

Management

關鍵績效指標B5.1

按地區劃分的供應商數目

供應鏈管理

27-28

KPI B5.2

Description of practices relating to engaging suppliers,

Supply Chain

27-28

number of suppliers where the practices are being

Management

implemented, how they are implemented and

monitored

關鍵績效指標B5.2

描述有關聘用供應商的慣例，向其執行有關慣例的供應商數

供應鏈管理

27-28

目、以及有關慣例的執行及監察方法。

38

WECON HOLDINGS LIMITED Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/2019

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORTING GUIDE INDEX

環境、社會及管治報告指引內容索引

Subject Areas, Aspects, General Disclosures and Key

Performance Indicators (KPIs) (Note 1)

Section/Statement

Page number

主要範疇、層面、一般披露及關鍵績效指標（附註1

章節描述

頁次

Aspect B6 Product Responsibility

層面B6產品責任

General

Information on:

Product

29-31

Disclosure

(a) the policies; and

Responsibility

(b) compliance with relevant laws and regulations that

have a significant impact on the issuer

relating to health and safety, advertising, labelling

and privacy matters relating to products and services

provided and methods of redress.

一般披露

有關所提供產品和服務的健康與安全、廣告、標籤及私隱事宜 產品責任

29-31

以及補救方法的：

(a) 政策；及

(b) 遵守對發行人有重大影響的相關法律及規例的資料。

KPI B6.1

Percentage of total products sold or shipped subject to

Not applicable

Not applicable

recalls for safety and health reasons

關鍵績效指標B6.1

已售或已運送產品總數中因安全與健康理由而須回收的百分比 不適用

不適用

KPI B6.2

Number of products and service related complaints

Not applicable

Not applicable

received and how they are dealt with

關鍵績效指標B6.2

接獲關於產品及服務的投訴數目以及應對方法

不適用

不適用

KPI B6.3

Description of practices relating to observing and

Not applicable

Not applicable

protecting intellectual property rights

關鍵績效指標B6.3

描述與維護及保障知識產權有關的慣例

不適用

不適用

KPI B6.4

Description of quality assurance process and recall

Product

29-30

procedures

Responsibility

關鍵績效指標B6.4

描述質量檢定過程及產品回收程序

產品責任

29-30

KPI B6.5

Description of consumer data protection and privacy

Product

31

policies, how they are implemented and monitored

Responsibility

關鍵績效指標B6.5

描述消費者資料保障及私隱政策，以及相關執行及監察方法

產品責任

31

Aspect B7 Anti-corruption

層面B7反貪污

General

Information on

Anti-corruption

31-32

Disclosure

(a) the policies; and

(b) compliance with relevant laws and regulations that

have a significant impact on the issuer

relating to bribery, extortion, fraud and money

laundering.

一般披露

有關防止賄賂、勒索、欺詐及洗黑錢的：

反貪污

31-32

(a) 政策；及

(b) 遵守對發行人有重大影響的相關法律及規例的資料。

偉工控股有限公司

環境、社會及管治報告 2018/2019

39

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORTING GUIDE INDEX

環境、社會及管治報告指引內容索引

Subject Areas, Aspects, General Disclosures and Key

Performance Indicators (KPIs) (Note 1)

Section/Statement

Page number

主要範疇、層面、一般披露及關鍵績效指標（附註1

章節描述

頁次

KPI B7.1

Number of concluded legal cases regarding corrupt

No case discovered

Not applicable

practices brought against the issuer or its employees

during the reporting period and the outcomes of the

cases

關鍵績效指標B7.1

於匯報期內對發行人或其僱員提出並已審結的貪污訴訟案件的 未發現個案

不適用

數目及訴訟結果

KPI B7.2

Description of preventive measures and whistle-blowing

Anti-corruption

31-32

procedures, how they are implemented and monitored

關鍵績效指標B7.2

描述防範措施及舉報程序，以及相關執行及監察方法

反貪污

31-32

Community 社區

Aspect B8 Community Investment

層面B8社區投資

General

Policies on community engagement to understand the

Community

32-33

Disclosure

needs of the communities where the issuer operates

Investment

and to ensure its activities take into consideration the

communities' interests.

一般披露

有關以社區參與來了解發行人營運所在社區需要和確保其業務 社區投資

32-33

活動會考慮社區利益的政策

KPI B8.1

Focus areas of contribution (e.g. education,

Community

32-33

environmental concerns, labour needs, health, culture,

Investment

sport)

關鍵績效指標B8.1

專注貢獻範疇（如教育、環境事宜、勞工需求、健康、文化、

社區投資

32-33

體育）

KPI B8.2

Resources contributed (e.g. money or time) to the focus

Community

32-33

area

Investment

關鍵績效指標B8.2

在專注範疇所動用資源（如金錢或時間）

社區投資

32-33

Note 1:

All general disclosures and KPIs under "Subject Area A. Environmental" are "comply

附註 1： 所有一般披露及「層面 A. 環境」範疇內的關鍵績效指

or explain" provisions while others are recommended disclosures set out in the ESG

標乃「不遵守就解釋」條文，而其他為環境、社會及

Guide.

管治報告指引所載建議披露。

Note 2:

As it is the first ESG report, the Group will evaluate the results of the measures by

附註2： 由於其為第一份環境、社會及管治報告，本集團將於

reviewing the KPIs in the coming years.

未來幾年通過審核關鍵績效指標來評估該等措施的結

果。

40

WECON HOLDINGS LIMITED Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/2019

WECON HOLDINGS LIMITED

偉工控股有限公司

Wecon Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
