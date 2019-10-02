Wecon : Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/2019 0 10/02/2019 | 05:39am EDT Send by mail :

WECON Environmental, Social and Governance Report 環 境 、 社 會 及 管 治 報 告 2018/19 WECON HOLDINGS LIMITED 偉工控股有限公司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (於開曼群島註冊成立之有限公司） Stock code 股份代號: 1793 CONTENTS 目錄 About this Report 2 關於本報告 Introduction 4 緒言 Environmental, Social and Governance Governance Structure 6 環境、社會及管治治理架構 Stakeholder Engagement 7 持份者參與 Materiality Assessment 8 重要性評估 Environmental Aspects 環境層面 Environmental Management 9 環境管理 Emissions 11 排放物 Use of Resources 16 資源使用 The Environment and Natural Resources 17 環境及天然資源 Social Aspects 社會層面 Employment and Labour Practices 僱傭及勞工常規 Employment 18 僱傭 Health and Safety 22 健康及安全 Development and Training 24 發展及培訓 Labour Standards 27 勞工準則 Operating Practices 營運慣例 Supply Chain Management 27 供應鏈管理 Product Responsibility 29 產品責任 Anti-corruption 31 反貪污 Community 社區 Community Investment 32 社區投資 Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting Guide Index 34 環境、社會及管治報告指引內容索引 ABOUT THIS REPORT 關於本報告 Wecon Holdings Limited (the "Company" together with its subsidiaries, hereinafter referred to as the "Group", "we" or "us") is delighted to publish the first Environmental, Social and Governance Report (the "Report") to summarise the Group's policies, measures and performance on the key environmental, social and governance ("ESG") issues. 偉工控股有限公司（「本公司」，連同其附屬 公司統稱「本集團」或「我們」）欣然發佈首份 環境、社會及管治報告（「本報告」），以概述 本集團有關主要環境、社會及管治（「環境、 社會及管治」）議題的政策、措施及表現。 REPORTING PERIOD 報告期間 The Report illustrates the overall performance of the Group 本 報 告 闡 述 本 集 團 自2018年4月1日 至2019 regarding the environmental and social aspects from 1 April 年3月31日期間（「報告期間」）有關環境及社 2018 to 31 March 2019 (the "reporting period"). 會層面的整體表現。 REPORTING SCOPE AND BOUNDARY The Report discloses related policies and initiatives for the core and material businesses namely provision of (i) building construction services; and (ii) repair, maintenance, alteration and addition ("RMAA") works services in Hong Kong. The Report discloses environmental key performance indicators ("KPIs") and selected social KPIs of the corporate office ("office") and the representative projects ("project sites"). While the Report does not cover all of the Group's operations, the Group aims to upgrade its internal data collection procedure and gradually expand the scope of the disclosure. 報告範圍及邊界 本報告披露有關核心及重大業務的政策及舉 措，即在香港提供(i)屋宇建造服務；及(ii)維 修、保養、改建及加建（「裝修及維修」）工程 服務。 本報告披露公司辦公室（「辦公室」）及代表項 目（「項目地盤」）的環境關鍵績效指標（「關鍵 績效指標」）及精選社會關鍵績效指標。儘管 本報告並未涵蓋本集團的所有營運，但本集 團矢志改善內部數據收集程序並逐步擴大披 露範圍。 REPORTING BASIS AND PRINCIPLES 報告基準及原則 The Report is prepared in accordance with the ESG Reporting 本報告根據香港聯合交易所有限公司（「聯交 Guide (the "ESG Guide") as set out in Appendix 27 to the Rules 所」）證券上市規則（「上市規則」）附錄27所載 Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on the 環境、社會及管治報告指引（「環境、社會及 Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") 管治指引」）編製，並以四項匯報原則－重要 and on the basis of the four reporting principles - materiality, 性、量化、平衡及一致性為基準： quantitative, balance and consistency: • "Materiality" Principle: • 「重要性」原則： The Group determines material ESG issues by stakeholder 本集團透過持份者參與及重要性評估確 engagement and materiality assessment. 定重大環境、社會及管治議題。 2 WECON HOLDINGS LIMITED Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/2019 ABOUT THIS REPORT 關於本報告 • "Quantitative" Principle: • 「量化」原則： Information is presented with quantitative measure, 本集團於可行情況下以量化計量單位呈 whenever feasible, including information on the standards, 報資料，包括有關所用標準、方法、假 methodologies, assumptions used and provision of 設及提供比較數據的資料。 comparative data. • "Balance" Principle: • 「平衡」原則： The Report identifies the achievements and changelings 本報告識別本集團取得之成就及面臨之 faced by the Group. 挑戰。 • "Consistency" Principle: • 「一致性」原則： The Report is the first ESG report of the Group. The 本報告為本集團的首份環境、社會及管 Report will use consistent methodologies for meaningful 治報告。本報告未來數年將使用一致的 comparisons in the following years unless improvements in 方法作有意義的比較，惟識別到方法有 methodology are identified. 所改進除外。 The Report has complied with all "comply or explain" provisions 本報告已遵守所有「不遵守就解釋」條文，並 and reported on selected recommended disclosures outlined in 已匯報環境、社會及管治指引所述之選擇性 the ESG Guide. 建議披露。 The information contained herein is sourced from internal 本報告所載資料來自本集團的內部文件及數 documents and statistics of the Group, as well as the combined 據，以及由附屬公司依據本集團內部管理制 control, management and operations information provided 度提供的控制、管理及營運資料匯總。本報 by the subsidiaries in accordance with the Group's internal 告最後一節附有完整的內容索引，以便快速 management systems. A complete content index is appended 查詢。本報告以中英兩種語言編製及刊發， to the last section hereof for quick reference. The Report is 可 於 聯 交 所 網 站(www.hkexnews.hk)及 本 公 prepared and published in both Chinese and English at the 司 網 站(www.wecon.com.hk)查 閱。 倘 中 英 Stock Exchange's website (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company's 文版本有任何抵觸或不符之處，概以英文版 website (www.wecon.com.hk). In the event of contradiction or 本為準。 inconsistency between the Chinese version and the English version, the English version shall prevail. REVIEW AND APPROVAL 審閱及批准 The Report was reviewed and approved by the board (the 本 報 告 已 由 本 公 司 董 事（「 董事」）會（「 董事 "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company on 2 會」）於2019年10月2日審閱及批准。 October 2019. FEEDBACK The Group respects your view on the Report. Should you have any opinions or suggestions, you are welcome to share with the Group at irwecon@wecon.com.hk. 反饋 本 集 團 尊 重 閣 下 有 關 本 報 告 之 意 見。 倘 閣 下 有 任 何 意 見 或 建 議， 歡 迎 訪 問 irwecon@wecon.com.hk與本集團共享。 偉工控股有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告 2018/2019 3 INTRODUCTION 緒言 Founded in 1974, Wecon Limited ("WL"), one of the principal operating subsidiaries of the Group, started to engage in the building and construction market in 1984. In response to the business needs and future development, Wecon Construction Engineering Limited ("WCE"), another principal subsidiaries of the Group, was established in 1990 to undertake the superstructure projects in the private sector. For the past decades years, the Group has involved and completed varieties of projects in the provision of (i) building construction services; and (ii) RMAA works services in both private and public sectors. Our building construction services primarily consist of building works for new buildings, including residential, commercial and industrial buildings, while our RMAA works services include the general upkeep, maintenance, improvement, refurbishment, alteration and addition of existing facilities and components of buildings and their surroundings. The Group has established a long term relationship with a variety of suppliers, subcontractors, specialists and financial institutions that we can integrate and interlink them to deliver the best quality, timely, high technological, responsive and valuable building and construction services to our clients. 偉 工 有 限 公 司（「WL」）為 本 集 團 的 主 要 經 營 附 屬 公 司 之 一， 於1974年 創 建， 於1984年 開始參與建築及建造市場。為滿足業務需求 及 未 來 發 展， 偉 工 建 築 有 限 公 司（「WCE」） 為本集團的另一主要經營附屬公司，於1990 年成立，承接私營界別的上層結構項目。 過往數十年，本集團參與及完成私營及公營 界別的多項項目，提供(i)屋宇建造服務；及 (ii)裝 修 及 維 修 工 程 服 務。 我 們 的 屋 宇 建 造 服務主要包括住宅、商用和工業樓宇等新樓 宇的建築工程，而我們的裝修及維修工程服 務包括對現有設施、樓宇各部分及周圍環境 的一般維修、保養、改善、翻新、改建及加 建。 本集團已與各類供應商、分包商、專家及金 融機構建立長期合作關係，我們可整合及連 接該等人士為客戶提供最優質、及時、高技 術、回應迅捷及具價值的建築及建造服務。 AWARDS AND RECOGNITIONS 獎項及認可 The Group's efforts have been recognised by a number of 報告期間，本集團的工作已獲得多個獎項認 awards during the reporting period. The details are as follows: 可。詳情如下： • The 17th Hong Kong Occupational Safety & Health Award • 第十七屆香港職業安全健康大獎2018 2018 Organised by the Occupational Safety and Health Council 由職業安全健康局舉辦 • Safety Performance Awards - Construction Industries • 安全表現大獎-建造業組別 - WL and WCE － WL及WCE • Safety Culture Award, Work Safe Behaviour Award, • 安 全 文 化 大 獎、 工 作 安 全 行 為 大 OSH Enhancement Program Award 獎、職安健改善項目大獎 - NKIL 6558 Kowloon Road/Kiu Yam Street － 九 龍 道 ╱ 僑 蔭 街 新 九 龍 內 (Superstructure Works) by WCE 地 段 第6558號（ 上 層 結 構 工 程），由WCE進行 - Proposed Redevelopment of Industrial Building, － 建 議 工 業 樓 宇 重 建， 永 健 路 No. 22 Wing Kin Road Kwai Chung Town Lot 22號 葵 涌 市 地 段 第478號， 由 No.478 by WCE WCE進行 4 WECON HOLDINGS LIMITED Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/2019 INTRODUCTION 緒言 • HKCA Construction Safety Award 2017 • 香港建造商會建造安全大獎2017 Organised by the Hong Kong Construction Association 由香港建造商會舉辦 • HKCA Safety Merit Award for the Year 2017 • 香港建造商會安全優異獎2017 - WL － WL • Quality Building Award 2018 • 優質建築優秀大獎2018 • Certificate of Merit Award - Hong Kong Non- • 香港非住宅項目（新建築物－非政 Residential (New Building - Non - Government, 府，機構或社區）類別－優異獎 Institution or Community) Category - H Queen's by WCE － H Queen's，由WCE進行 • Construction Management Awards 2018 • 營造管理優秀大獎2018 Organised by the Hong Kong Institute of Construction 由香港營造師學會舉辦 Managers (HKICM) • Certificate of Merit - Excellent Construction Team • 優秀建造團隊大獎－新建工程－優 Award - New Works 異奬 - H Queen's by WCE － H Queen's，由WCE進行 偉工控股有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告 2018/2019 5 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE GOVERNANCE STRUCTURE 環境、社會及管治治理架構 The Board endeavours to support the Group's commitment to fulfilling its environmental and social responsibility and has the overall responsibility for the Group's ESG strategy and reporting. The Board is responsible for evaluating and determining the Group's ESG-related risks, and ensuring that appropriate and effective ESG risk management and internal control systems are in place. The Board has delegated the day-to-day responsibility of the implementation to the ESG Working Group (the "Working Group"). The Working Group is composed of senior management and core members from different departments of the Group and is responsible for facilitating the adoption of ESG strategies and policies throughout the Group. The Working Group reports to the Board on the implementation of ESG initiatives and the corresponding performance. The Board regularly reviews the Group's ESG performance, and examines and approves the Group's annual ESG report. 董事會致力支持本集團履行其環境及社會責 任的承諾，並全面負責本集團的環境、社會 及管治戰略及報告。董事會負責評估及確定 本集團的環境、社會及管治相關風險，並確 保設立適當及有效的環境、社會及管治風險 管理及內部控制系統。 董 事 會 已 將 日 常 執 行 職 責 指 派 於 環 境、 社 會 及 管 治 工 作 小 組（「 工作小組」）。 工 作 小 組由本集團不同部門的高級管理層及核心成 員組成，負責促進整個集團採用環境、社會 及管治戰略及政策。工作小組向董事會匯報 環境、社會及管治舉措的執行情況及相應表 現。 董事會定期檢討本集團的環境、社會及管治 表現，並檢查及批准本集團的年度環境、社 會及管治報告。 6 WECON HOLDINGS LIMITED Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/2019 STAKEHOLDER ENGAGEMENT 持份者參與 Stakeholders' opinions are the solid foundation for the Group's 持份者的意見是本集團取得可持續發展及成 sustainable development and success. The stakeholder 功的堅實基礎。持份者參與有助本集團制定 engagement helps the Group to develop a business strategy 符合持份者需求及期望的業務戰略，提升識 that meets the needs and expectations of stakeholders, 別風險的能力，增強重要合作關係。本集團 enhances the ability to identify risk and strengthens important 透過下述多個渠道與其持份者溝通。 relationships. The Group communicates with its stakeholders through various channels, shown as below. Stakeholder Communication Channel 持份者 溝通渠道 Government and regulatory agency • Annual reports, interim reports, ESG reports and other 政府及監管機構 public information 年報、 中報、 環境、 社會及管治報告及其他公開資料 • Supervision and inspection 監督及檢驗 Shareholder and investor • Annual general meetings and other general meetings of 股東及投資者 shareholders 股東週年大會及其他股東大會 • Company website 公司網站 • Press releases/announcements 媒體發佈會╱公告 • Annual reports, interim reports, ESG reports and other public information 年報、 中報、 環境、 社會及管治報告及其他公開資料 Employee • Trainings 僱員 培訓 • Meetings 會議 • Performance evaluation 表現評估 • Survey 調查 Customer • Fax, email and telephone 客戶 傳真、電郵及電話 • Meetings 會議 Supplier/Subcontractor/Business Partner • Meetings 供應商╱分包商╱業務夥伴 會議 • Site visit 地盤訪問 • Survey 調查 • Trainings 培訓 Community • Participation in community programmes 社區 參與社區計劃 • Donation 捐款 • ESG Reports 環境、 社會及管治報告 偉工控股有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告 2018/2019 7 MATERIALITY ASSESSMENT 重要性評估 The Group identifies issues for disclosure in the Report through 本集團透過內部及外部重要性評估識別本報 internal and external materiality assessment. By considering the 告的披露議題。經考慮持份者對本集團的依 dependence and influence on the Group of the stakeholders 賴及影響以及本集團可動用的資源後，管理 and the resources available for the Group, the management 層已識別主要持份者並向其進行調查。彼等 has identified key stakeholders and surveyed with them. They 已透過調查對本集團營運的相關可持續發展 have expressed their opinions and recommendations on the 議題發表意見及提出建議。 sustainability issues related to the Group's operation via a survey. Consolidating the results of internal assessment and the survey, 本集團透過整合內部評估及調查結果，編製 the Group has compiled the materiality matrix as shown below. 重要性矩陣圖（如下所示）。右上方所示議題 The issues that fall within the top right-hand quadrant have 為對持份者及本集團業務而言相對更為重要 relatively higher significance to both stakeholders and the 的議題。本集團將根據評估持續改善其報告 Group's businesses. The Group will continue to improve its 流程。 reporting process based on the assessment. Impact on the Stakeholder 對持份者的影響 Materiality Matrix 重要性矩陣圖 Occupational Health and Employment Hazardous Wastes Safety Energy Consumption 僱傭 Management 職業健康及安全 能源消耗 Environment and 有害廢物管理 Advertisement/Labelling Quality Management of Natural Resource Construction of service 環境及自然資源 Projects/Service 服務廣告╱標籤 建築項目╱服務的品質管理 Greenhouse Gas Labour Standards Anti-corruption Emission Air Pollutant 勞工準則 溫室氣體排放 反貪污 Emission Complaint Handling 空氣污染物排放 投訴處理 Community Investment Supply Chain 社區投資 Management Intellectual Property Raw Material 供應鏈管理 Protection Customer Data Consumption 知識產權保護 Protection and Privacy 原材料消耗 Non-hazardous 客戶數據保護及隱私 Wastes Management 無害廢物管理 Development and Water Resource Training 水資源 發展及培訓 Impact on the Group's Business 對本集團業務的影響 8 WECON HOLDINGS LIMITED Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/2019 ENVIRONMENTAL ASPECTS 環境層面 The Group endeavours to minimise any adverse impact on the environment resulting from its business activities. The Group's subsidiaries have implemented environmental management systems and energy management systems, which have been certified to comply with the standards required under ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 50001:2011 respectively. Furthermore, the Group also endeavours to achieve green building certifications (such as the BEAM Plus New Buildings issued by the Hong Kong Green Building Council and the BEAM Society) for its projects. 本集團竭力降低因其業務活動而對環境產生 的不利影響。本集團附屬公司已實施環境管 理 系 統 及 能 源 管 理， 並 已 經 認 證 分 別 符 合 ISO 14001:2015及ISO 50001:2011規 定 標 準。此外，本集團亦竭力就其項目達致綠色 建築認證（如香港綠色建築議會及建築環保 評估協會頒發的綠建環評新建建築）。 ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT The Group's Environmental Policy shows its commitment to protecting the environment of the Earth. To minimise environmental impacts concerning our activities, products and services, we would achieve effectively and efficiently to environmental standards with due integrity up to the satisfaction of clients, customers and the public by: • Complying with applicable legal requirements and other criteria to which the organisation subscribes. • Preventing pollution, reduce waste and minimise the consumption of resources. • Educating, training and motivating employees to carry out tasks in an environmentally responsible manner. • Encouraging environmental protection among suppliers and subcontractors. • Integrating environmental consideration into the planning and construction process. The Group is committed to continual improvement of environmental performance. This Environmental Policy will be communicated to all staff, subcontractors and suppliers, and be available for the public. Site Safety and Environmental Committee (SSEC) Site Safety and Environmental Committee (SSEC) is established at project site, depending on actual circumstance, to oversee all the environmental-related matters. The organisation chart is as follow. 環境管理 本集團的環境政策表明其會致力保護地球的 環境。為盡量降低有關我們活動、產品及服 務的環境影響，我們有效、高效及誠信地達 到 環 境 標 準， 滿 足 客 戶、 顧 客 及 公 眾 的 要 求，方式為： 遵守適用法律規定及組織恪守的其他標 準。

防止污染、減少廢物及盡量降低資源消 耗。

教育、培訓及激勵僱員以環保方式開展 任務。

在供應商及分包商之間倡導環保。

在規劃及建築過程中融入環境考量。 本集團致力於持續提升環境表現。本環境政 策將傳達給所有職員、分包商及供應商，且 可供公眾查閱。 地盤安全及環境委員會 根據實際情況，本集團於項目地盤成立地盤 安 全 環 境 委 員 會， 以 監 督 所 有 環 境 相 關 事 宜。組織結構圖如下。 偉工控股有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告 2018/2019 9 ENVIRONMENTAL ASPECTS 環境層面 Contractor Project Manager 承建商項目經理 Environmental General Foreman Project Coordinator Safety Ofﬁcer Ofﬁcer 總管工 項目統籌 安全主任 環保主任 Environmental officer communicates environmental issues directly to project manager, and environmental information (such as environmental mitigation measures, environmental work procedures, on-the-job training plans; emergency procedures and any new activities or procedures required) through board notices, emails and internal circulars to our site staff. The SSEC meeting is held regularly to discuss the recent site environmental issues such as environmental management plan, inspection items, housekeeping and mosquito control etc. Performance Monitoring An environmental inspection is conducted regularly on the project sites for checking whether the environmental performance of such sites is satisfactory and in compliance with the requirements of the contract and environmental management plan. In addition, environmental performance auditing is conducted regularly to evaluate the effectiveness of the environmental mitigation measures and finding out the room for improvement. 環保主任直接向項目經理傳達環境問題，並 透過告示板、電郵及內部通告向地盤職員傳 達環境資訊（如紓減環境影響措施、環境工 作程序、在職培訓計劃、緊急程序及任何所 需的新活動或程序）。定期舉行地盤安全及 環境委員會會議，討論近期地盤環境問題， 如環境管理計劃、巡視項目、後勤及控蚊工 作等。 表現監察 定期進行項目地盤的環保審查，以檢查相關 地盤環境表現是否滿意及有否遵照合約及環 境管理計劃的要求。此外，定期進行環境表 現 審 計， 以 評 估 紓 減 環 境 影 響 措 施 的 有 效 性，並發現改進空間。 Complaint Handling Procedure 投訴處理程序 Environmental complaints are referred to the environmental 環境投訴轉介予環保主任，倘投訴與工程有 officer for conducting an investigation and recommending 關，環保主任將調查並向項目經理提出補救 remedial measures to the project manager if the complaint 措施。於報告期間，據董事所深知，本集團 is related to the works. During the reporting period, to the 並未收到任何環境投訴。 best of Directors' knowledge, the Group did not receive any environmental complaints. 10 WECON HOLDINGS LIMITED Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/2019 EMISSIONS The Group's project sites are subject to certain environmental requirements pursuant to the laws in Hong Kong such as Air Pollution Control Ordinance, Noise Control Ordinance, Water Pollution Control Ordinance and Waste Disposal Ordinance, Public Health and Municipal Services Ordinance, Environmental Impact Assessment Ordinance and Dumping at Sea Ordinance. During the reporting period, to the best of our Directors' knowledge, the Group was not aware of material non- compliance issues in this regard. The Group ensures its compliance with relevant laws and regulations through measures described in the following sections. Air Emissions The Group's air emissions generated from various sources, including but not limited to vehicles, dust from the construction activities and material transportation. The emissions of air pollutants are as follows: ENVIRONMENTAL ASPECTS 環境層面 排放物 本集團的項目地盤須遵守香港法例的若干環 境規定，如空氣污染管制條例、噪音管制條 例、水污染管制條例及廢物處置條例、公眾 衛生及市政條例、環境影響評估條例及海上 傾 倒 物 料 條 例。 於 報 告 期 間， 據 董 事 所 深 知，本集團在此方面並無發現任何重大違規 事項。 本集團確保其透過以下章節所述措施遵守相 關法律法規。 空氣污染物排放 本集團的空氣排放由各種來源產生，包括但 不限於汽車、建築活動產生的灰塵及物料運 輸。空氣污染物排放如下： 2018/2019 kg 2018 ╱ 2019年千克 Air Pollutants Emissions1 Office Project Sites Total 空氣污染物排放1 辦公室 項目地盤 總計 Nitrogen oxides (NOx) 氮氧化物（NOx） 22.3 19.2 41.5 Sulphur oxides (SOx) 硫氧化物（SOx） 0.3 0.3 0.6 Particulate matter (PM) 顆粒物（PM） 1.6 1.4 3.0 1 The data covers emissions from petrol and towngas consumption only. It is estimated 1 該 數 據 僅 涵 蓋 汽 油 及 煤 氣 消 耗 產 生 的 排 放。 其 根 據 由 香 based on "How to prepare an ESG Report? Appendix 2: Reporting Guidance on 港聯交所刊發的「如何編製環境、社會及管治報告？附錄 Environmental KPIs" published by the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and the latest 2：環境關鍵績效指標匯報指引」以及香港中華煤氣有限 sustainability report published by The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited. 公司發佈的最新可持續發展報告估算。 偉工控股有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告 2018/2019 11 ENVIRONMENTAL ASPECTS 環境層面 Preventive and mitigation measures are implemented at project sites as 項目地盤實施的預防及減緩措施如下： follows: Air Emissions Preventive/Mitigation Measures 空氣污染物排放 預防╱減緩措施 Dust • Watering dusty exposed areas, stockpiled materials or cover with tarpaulin sheets 灰塵 沖洗多塵區、 堆積材料或用防水布覆蓋 • Vehicle speed is limited to 8 km/h 車速限制在8公里╱小時 • A wheel washing facility is provided at the site entrance 地盤入口處提供車輛沖洗設施 Gaseous emissions • Power-off the idling vehicles/powered mechanical equipment 氣體排放 關閉閒置車輛╱電動機械設備的電源 • Ultra-low sulphur diesel is used 使用超低硫柴油 Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions 溫室氣體（「溫室氣體」）排放 In response to the community's gradual concern on greenhouse gas 為回應社區對溫室氣體（「溫室氣體」）排放、 ("GHG") emissions, climate changes and other related issues, the 氣候變化及其他相關問題越來越關注，本集 Group begins to record and report the GHG emission annually through 團開始每年透過環境、社會及管治報告記錄 ESG report. The primary sources of GHG emission are from diesel 及匯報溫室氣體排放。溫室氣體排放主要來 consumption by generator, petrol consumption by vehicles, and use of 源於發電機的柴油消耗、汽車汽油消耗、使 electricity and towngas. 用電力及煤氣。 12 WECON HOLDINGS LIMITED Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/2019 ENVIRONMENTAL ASPECTS 環境層面 2018/2019 2018 ╱ 2019年 tonnes CO2-equivalent 噸二氧化碳當量 GHG emissions2 Office Project Sites Total 溫室氣體排放2 辦公室 項目地盤 總計 Scope 13 範圍一3 54.2 311.4 365.6 Scope 24 範圍二4 77.0 388.4 465.4 Scope 35 範圍三5 - 6.5 6.5 Total 總計 131.2 706.3 837.5 Intensity (per million 密度 HK$ revenue)6 （每百萬港元收益）6 / / 0.9 2018/2019 GHG emission by Scopes 2018/2019 GHG emission by Premises 2018/2019 年按範圍劃分的溫室氣體排放 2018/2019 年按場所劃分的溫室氣體排放 Scope 3 範圍三 1% Ofﬁce 辦公室 16% Scope 2 範圍二 55% Scope 1 Project Sites 範圍一 琀 屴 項目地盤 44% 84% The Group will continue to assess record and disclose its GHG emissions annually. The Group will refine the data collection system and develop reduction strategy if appropriate based on the data in the coming years. 2 The calculation of greenhouse gas emissions is made reference to the Guidelines to Account for and Report on Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Removals for Buildings (Commercial, Residential or Institutional Purposes) in Hong Kong published by the Environmental Protection Department, and the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department, the latest sustainability reports published by the CLP Power Hong Kong Limited, Hong Kong Electric Investment and The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, Water Supplies Department and Drainage Services Department. 3 Scope 1: The direct emission from the business operations owned or controlled by the Group, including the emission from the Group's vehicle fleet. 4 Scope 2: The "indirect energy" emissions from the internal purchased electricity consumption by the Group. 5 Scope 3: All other indirect emissions that occur outside the Group, including both upstream and downstream emissions, including the emissions due to electricity used for fresh water processing by the Water Services Department and electricity used for sewage processing by the Drainage Services Department. 6 The Group's annual revenue is approximately HK$980.6 million in 2018/2019. 本集團將繼續每年評估記錄及披露其溫室氣 體排放。本集團將基於未來數年數據來改進 數據收集系統，並制定減少排放策略（如合 適）。 溫室氣 體排 放量的 計算 參考環 境保 護署及 機電 工程署 發 佈的「香港建築物（商業、住宅或公共用途）的溫室氣體排 放及減除的核算和報告指引」，中華電力有限公司、港燈 電 力 投 資 及 香 港 中 華 煤 氣 有 限 公 司、 水 務 署 及 渠 務 署 發 佈的最新可持續發展報告。 範 圍 一： 本 集 團 擁 有 或 控 制 的 業 務 營 運 的 直 接 排 放， 包 括本集團車隊的排放 範圍二：本集團內購電力消耗產生的「間接能源」排放 範 圍 三： 本 集 團 外 部 發 生 的 所 有 其 他 間 接 排 放， 包 括 上 游 及 下 游 排 放， 包 括 水 務 署 用 於 處 理 淡 水 的 電 力 以 及 渠 務署用於處理污水的電力所產生的排放。 2018 ╱ 2019 年，本集團年收益約為 980.6 百萬港元。 偉工控股有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告 2018/2019 13 ENVIRONMENTAL ASPECTS 環境層面 Wastes Management The Group acknowledges possible environmental impacts of waste generated during the course of its operations such as site clearance, excavation works, and construction and fitting out works. The Group strives to mitigate environmental impacts by adopting the right waste management strategy, prioritising avoidance and minimisation of waste generation, reuse of materials, recovery and recycling. Mitigation measures implemented at project sites are as follows. 廢物管理 本集團認識到其營運過程（例如地盤清理、 挖掘工程、建築及裝修工程）產生的廢物可 能對環境造成影響。本集團致力於透過採用 正確的廢物管理策略，優先考慮避免及儘量 減少廢物產生，再利用物料，回收及再循環 來減輕環境影響。項目地盤實施的紓減措施 如下。 Waste Type Treatment Approach 廢物類型 處理方法 General refuse, including office 一般廢物， 包括辦公室 • Variety recycling bins are • 提供分類回收箱，分開收 waste, paper wastes, food 廢物、 廢紙、 廚餘及其他 provided to collect 集紙張、塑料及其他廢物 wastes and other packaging 包裝廢物 paper, plastic and wastes other wastes separately Construction wastes including both inert (e.g. rock, rubble, boulder, earth, soil) and non- inert (e.g. bamboo and timber, paper, and other organic waste) 建築廢物， 包括惰性（如 岩石、 碎石、 巨石、 泥 土、 土壤）及非惰性（例如 竹子及木材、 紙張以及其他 有機廢物） • Reuse and recycle • 再利用及回收建築廢物 construction wastes • Replace timber with • 以金屬替換木材地盤圍板 metal for site hoarding 板模及棚架 formwork and scaffolding Metal wastes 金屬廢物 • Recycled by specific • 由具體承建商回收 contractors 2018/2019 Waste tonnes 2018 ╱ 2019年 廢物 噸 General refuse, inert and non-inert 一般廢物、 惰性及非惰性建築廢物 39,321.8 construction wastes Metal wastes (steel bar/metal strips) 金屬廢物（鋼條╱金屬片） 499.7 Total non-hazardous wastes7 無害廢物總量7 39,821.5 Intensity (per million HK$ revenue) 密度（每百萬港元收益） 40.6 To the best of Directors' knowledge, the Group was not aware of any significant amount of hazardous wastes generated in the course of our operation in the project sites and the office. Going forward, the Group will continue refining its wastes reduction measures and disclose relevant results where appropriate. 7 It includes general refuse and construction wastes. 據董事所深知，本集團未知悉項目地盤及辦 公室在營運過程中產生任何大量有害廢物。 展望未來，本集團將繼續完善減廢措施，並 在適當情況下披露相關結果。 7 包括一般廢物及建築廢物。 14 WECON HOLDINGS LIMITED Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/2019 ENVIRONMENTAL ASPECTS 環境層面 Wastewater Treatment 廢水處理 Wastewater is generated from activities like pre-drilling works, 廢水於預先鑽探工程、鑽孔樁工程及輪胎清 bored piling works and wheel washing activities. The Group 洗活動等活動中產生。本集團採取適當措施 takes appropriate measures to avoid contamination and 以避免污染及堵塞公共排水渠及污水渠： blockage of public drains and sewers: • An adequate drainage system (e.g. temporary ditches, • 建立適 當排水系 統（例如臨 時壕溝、排 drainage channel, U-channels and drain pipes) is maintained 水 渠 道、U形 渠 道 及 排 水 管 道 ）以 收 集 to collect runoff 徑流 • Sedimentation basins or traps at temporary fitches or • 在臨時溝渠或永久排水渠道設立沉澱池 permanent drainage channels are sat up 或隔氣彎管 2018/2019 2018 ╱ 2019年 Wastewater m3 廢水 立方米 Total 總計 10,505.0 Intensity (per million HK$ revenue) 密度（每百萬港元收益） 10.7 Noise Control Nosie is emanated from various construction activities, including but not limited to the operation of excavators and tower crane, piling, erection or dismantling of scaffolding and formwork, hammering. Mitigating noise nuisance is also an important part of pollution mitigation since many of our construction sites are located in urban areas. Adhering to the Noise Control Ordinance, our project sites have acquired construction noise permit before operations commence. Construction activities emanate noise. Some of the mitigation measures are implemented to mitigate the noise: 噪音控制 噪音來自各種建築活動，包括但不限於挖掘 機和塔式起重機的操作、打樁、架設或拆除 棚架及板模、錘擊。由於我們的許多建築地 盤位於市區，因此緩解噪音滋擾亦是緩解污 染的重要部分。我們的項目地盤遵守《噪音 管制條例》，在作業開始前已取得建築噪音 許可證。建築活動發出噪音。我們實施若干 減緩措施以減輕噪音： • Covered powered mechanical equipment with acoustic material/shield when exceeding the noise limit • Use noise enclosures or barriers around the noise sensitive receiver when exceeding the noise limit • Conduct noise monitoring regularly 超過噪音限值時，用隔音材料 ╱ 屏障遮 蔽機動設備

屏障遮 蔽機動設備 超過噪音限值時，在噪聲敏感接收器周 圍使用隔音罩或隔音屏障

定期進行噪音監察 偉工控股有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告 2018/2019 15 ENVIRONMENTAL ASPECTS 環境層面 USE OF RESOURCES 資源使用 The significant use of resources of the Group includes 本集團使用的主要資源包括能源、水及其他 energy, water and other construction material. Minimising the 建築材料。誠如本集團環境政策中所載，節 consumption of resources as one of the key consideration in 能被視為營運的主要考慮因素之一。本集團 operations as stated in the Group's Environmental Policy. Energy 透過行政措施（如非營業時間關閉電器）控制 consumption is controlled through administrative measures, such 能耗。就能耗而言，辦公室及項目地盤消耗 as switching off electrical appliances during non-business hours. 車輛的電力及燃料。同時，項目地盤使用發 For energy consumption, both office and project sites consume 電機的燃料。本集團的業務活動並無消耗任 electricity and fuel for vehicles. Also, fuel for generators is used 何包裝材料。 at project sites. The Group's business activities do not consume packaging materials. 2018/2019 2018 ╱ 2019年 MWh 兆瓦時 Energy Consumption Office Project Sites Total 能耗 辦公室 項目地盤 總計 Direct Energy Consumption8 直接能耗8 Indirect Energy Consumption9 間接能耗9 Total 總計 Intensity (per million HK$ revenue) 密度（每百萬港元收益） 187.5 1,190.4 1,377.9 96.3 761.6 857.9 283.8 1,952.0 2,235.8 / / 2.3 Water is also realised as a precious resource. In order to reduce 水資源亦被視作珍貴的資源。為減少淡水的 the use of freshwater, the Group encourages the reuse and 使用，本集團鼓勵在項目地盤再利用及循環 recycling of wastewater at project sites, for example, the treated 使用廢水，如廢水可再利用於抑塵及洗車。 wastewater is reused for dust suppression and washing vehicles. 求取水源並無任何問題。 There is no issue in sourcing water. 2018/2019 2018 ╱ 2019年 Water Consumption10 tonnes 用水10 噸 Total 總計 10,533.5 Intensity (per million HK$ revenue) 密度（每百萬港元收益） 10.7 Moving forward, the Group will continue refining measures and evaluate the related results achieved if applicable. 8 It includes the energy consumption from the fuel uses of Group's vehicles and generator. 9 It includes the energy consumption from the purchased electricity and towngas of the Group. 10 It refers to the water consumption on the project sites only. 展望未來，本集團將繼續改善措施，評估達 到的相關結果（倘適用）。 其包括本集團車輛及發電機燃料使用產生的能耗。 其包括本集團已購電力及煤氣產生的能耗。 其僅指項目地盤的用水。 16 WECON HOLDINGS LIMITED Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/2019 ENVIRONMENTAL ASPECTS 環境層面 THE ENVIRONMENT AND NATURAL RESOURCES 環境及天然資源 As established in its Environmental Policy, the Group strives 誠如環境政策所規定，本集團竭力減輕其營 to mitigate the impact of its operations on environmental and 運對環境及天然資源的影響。本集團的項目 natural resources. Project sites of the Group are located in non- 地盤位於非生態敏感區，因此，對環境及天 ecologically sensitive area; therefore is no significant impact 然資源並無重大影響。儘管如此，本集團已 on the environment and natural resources. Nevertheless, the 識別出下列有關業務活動的潛在環境影響。 Group has identified potential environmental impacts of related business activities as follows. Environmental Impacts Activity/Process Management Approach 環境影響 活動╱過程 管理方法 Air pollution, smog • Machinery operation • Emission sources control 空氣污染，煙 機械操作 排放源管控 • Construction works 建築工程 Degradation of aquatic habitat and drinking water supply • Discharge of wastewater • Emission sources control 海洋生態環境及飲用水供應惡化 廢水排放 排放源管控 Soil and groundwater contamination • Spillage and leaks from machinery engine • Preventive control 土壤及地下水污染 機械發動機溢出和洩露 預防控制 Global warming and air pollution • Power supply • Resource utilisation 全球變暖及空氣污染 供電 資源利用 Conservation of Natural Resource • Construction works • Resource utilisation 自然資源保護 建築工程 資源利用 The Group continuously introduces measures to minimise 本集團持續採取措施盡量降低營運對環境及 the potential environmental impacts of the operation on the 自然資源的潛在環境影響。有關所採取行動 environment and natural resources. The details of action taken 的詳情於「排放物」及「資源使用」兩節闡述。 are illustrated in the sections headed "Emission" and "Use 此外，針對化學品洩露、不利天氣狀況及廢 of Resources". Furthermore, emergency response plans are 水處理系統故障設立緊急應對措施，以預防 established for chemical spillage, adverse weather condition and 緊急情況造成的問題。 failure of the wastewater treatment system to prevent problem caused by emergencies. 偉工控股有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告 2018/2019 17 SOCIAL ASPECTS 社會層面 EMPLOYMENT AND LABOUR PRACTICES 僱傭及勞工常規 Employment 僱傭 The Group believes that employees are the most critical 本集團堅信僱員是企業最重要的資產。隨著 asset of the organisation. As the business grows, the Group 業 務 發 展， 本 集 團 須 建 立 可 持 續 的 人 力 資 must establish sustainable human capital to attract and retain 本，吸納及挽留人才。本集團嚴格遵守全部 talents. The Group strictly abides by all relevant employment 相關僱傭法律，包括僱傭條例、僱傭補償條 law, including the Employment Ordinance, Employments' 例、最低工資條例、建造業工人註冊條例及 Compensation Ordinance, Minimum Wage Ordinance, 強制性公積金計劃條例。於報告期間，據董 Construction Workers Registration Ordinance and Mandatory 事所深知，本集團在此方面並無發現任何重 Provident Fund Schemes Ordinance. During the reporting 大違規個案。本集團已設立人力資源管理政 period, to the best of Directors' knowledge, the Group was 策及其他相關指引，其載列薪酬、解僱、招 not aware of any material non-compliance case in this regard. 聘、晉升、工作時數、休息時間、多元化、 The Group has established Human Resources Management 平等機會及反歧視的詳情。 Policy and other related guidelines, which set out the details on remuneration, dismissal, recruitment, promotion, working hours, rest periods, diversity, equal opportunities and anti- discrimination. Remuneration, compensation and dismissal 薪酬、補償及解僱 To attract and retain talents, the Group provides a competitive 為吸納及挽留人才，本集團向僱員提供優厚 remuneration package to employees including salary, 薪酬待遇，包括薪金、酌情花紅、加班補償 discretionary bonuses, overtime compensation and other cash 及其他現金補貼。一般而言，本集團根據各 subsidies. In general, the Group determines employee salaries 僱員的教育╱技術資格、職責、經驗、表現 based on each employee's education/technical qualifications, 及技能釐定其薪金。本集團已設立年度審閱 responsibilities, experiences, performance and skills. The 制度，評估僱員表現，作為釐定加薪、花紅 Group has designed an annual review system to assess the 及晉升的決策基準。 performance of employees, which forms the basis of decisions with respect to salary changes, bonuses and promotions. For resignation on employee's own accord, an exit interview is conducted with the resigned employee. The feedbacks received are beneficial to the human resources system, working environment and future positioning of jobs. Recruitment and promotion The Group believes that efficiency, effectiveness and success of the organisation depend primarily on the skills, abilities and commitment of the employees who constitute the most important asset of the organisation. 就僱員自願請辭而言，本集團會跟辭職僱員 進行離職面談。所收到的反饋意見有利於人 力 資 源 系 統、 工 作 環 境 及 日 後 工 作 定 位 改 進。 招聘及晉升 本集團相信企業的效率、效能及成功主要取 決於僱員的技能、能力及投入。僱員為企業 最為重要資產。 18 WECON HOLDINGS LIMITED Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/2019 SOCIAL ASPECTS 社會層面 The philosophy of the Group seeks to attract the best-qualified candidates who support the mission and value of the Group and who respect and promote excellence through diversity. The Group aims to recruit the most suitable talent and to maintain a pool of employees according to the manpower planning and needs. Well-performing staff will be transferred and promoted to fill our vacancies and provide them with the opportunities to explore their better prospect in the Group. The Group recognises the importance of development and growth of employees. The promotion of employee is based on their performance. Performance appraisal is conducted regularly to evaluate employees' performance regarding safety, work attitude, technical skills, interpersonal skills etc. Working hours and rest periods The Group is dedicated to providing reasonable working hours and rest periods to employees. All employees are entitled to public or statutory holidays as announced in The Government of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Gazette each year. In addition to those holidays, employees are entitled to annual leave, sick leave, compensation leave, paternity leave, marriage leave, compassionate leave etc. 本集團的理念旨在吸引支持本集團使命及價 值觀的最優秀候選人，彼等透過多元化尊重 及促進卓越表現。本集團致力於根據人力規 劃 及 需 求 招 聘 最 合 適 的 人 才 及 打 造 僱 員 團 隊。表現良好的職員將獲得調動及晉升以填 補我們的空缺，並為他們提供機會，以探索 在集團中的更好前景。 本集團認識到僱員發展與成長極其重要。本 集團根據表現考核對僱員進行晉升。定期進 行表現考核，從安全、工作態度、技術能力 及人際交往能力等方面評估僱員的表現。 工作時數及休息時間 本集團致力於為僱員提供合理的工作時數及 休息時間。所有僱員均有權享受香港特別行 政區政府憲報每年公佈的公眾或法定假期。 除該等假期外，僱員有權享受年假、病假、 補假、侍產假、婚假及恩恤假等。 Diversity, equal opportunities and anti-discrimination The Group recognises and embraces the benefits of having a diversified Board and workforce to enhance the quality of its performance. Board Diversity Policy is developed, and diversity is the value incorporated in the recruitment practices. The Group is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to providing equal opportunities in relation to all human resources matters or in any other activities during employment including recruitment, training, promotion, transfer, compensation, benefits provision, termination, etc., regardless of age, gender, physical or mental state, marital status, family status, pregnancy, race, colour, nationality, religion, political affiliation, sexual orientation, etc. Employees are recognised and rewarded according to their contribution, performance and skill. Remuneration package and training opportunities are provided to all staff on the objective basis of their job capacity, personal capability and performance. 多元化、平等機會及反歧視 本集團深知及深信董事會成員及僱員團隊多 元化對提升其表現質素裨益良多。我們制定 董事會多元化政策，而多元化乃融入招聘實 踐中的價值觀。 本集團乃機會平等僱主，致力於在所有人力 資源事宜或僱傭期間的任何其他活動中提供 平等機會，包括招聘、培訓、晉升、調動、 補 償、 福 利 提 供、 解 聘 等， 不 論 年 齡、 性 別、 身 體 或 精 神 狀 態、 婚 姻 狀 況、 家 庭 狀 況、懷孕、種族、膚色、國籍、宗教、政治 派別、性取向等。根據僱員貢獻、表現及技 能 認 可 及 獎 勵 僱 員。 我 們 按 照 僱 員 工 作 能 力、個人能力及表現的客觀依據為所有僱員 提供薪酬待遇及培訓機會。 偉工控股有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告 2018/2019 19 SOCIAL ASPECTS 社會層面 Sexual harassment is strongly prohibited. Employees, who believe that he/she has been or is being sexually harassed, is encouraged to report the incident of sexual harassment, as well as seek advice and guidance to the relevant supervisors or department heads. He/She can further lodge his/her complaint to the Human Resources & Administration Department who will investigate thoroughly and confidentially in accordance with the guidelines in handling sexual harassment complaint. 堅決杜絕性騷擾。如有僱員認為彼曾經或正 在受到性騷擾，鼓勵其向相關監管人員或部 門 主 管 報 告 性 騷 擾 事 件， 並 尋 求 建 議 及 指 引。亦可以進一步向人力資源及行政部門提 出投訴，有關部門將根據指引處理性騷擾投 訴，開展徹底及保密的調查。 The Group will take appropriate disciplinary action against anyone who is in breach of the regulations which may in the most serious of cases lead to termination of employment contract. Employee benefits and welfare According to the applicable laws and regulations in Hong Kong, the Group provides various benefits and welfare to the employees. The Group participates in the defined contribution scheme (the "MPF Scheme") under the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Ordinance which is available to its employees in Hong Kong. Contributions to the MPF Scheme by the Group and employees are made based on a percentage of employees' basic salaries. The Group's employer contributions vest fully with the employees when contributed to the MPF Scheme. The Group also provides medical insurance, compensation insurance, marriage gift, maternity coupon, condolence money and reimbursement to employees. All employees are located in Hong Kong. The details of the workforce as at 31 March 2019 and employee turnover rate during the reporting period are as follows: 本集團將對違反規定的任何人員採取適當的 紀 律 處 分， 最 嚴 重 的 可 能 導 致 終 止 僱 傭 合 約。 僱員待遇及福利 根據香港適用的法例法規，本集團向僱員提 供各類待遇及福利。本集團為香港僱員參加 強制性公積金計劃條例項下的定額供款計劃 （「強積金計劃」）。本集團及僱員根據僱員基 本薪金的百分比向強積金計劃作出供款。本 集團的僱主供款在向強積金計劃作出供款時 悉數歸屬予僱員。本集團亦向僱員提供醫療 保險、補償保險、結婚禮物、孕婦優惠券、 慰問金及補貼。所有僱員均位於香港。有關 於2019年3月31日職工及報告期內僱員流失 率的詳情如下： 20 WECON HOLDINGS LIMITED Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/2019 SOCIAL ASPECTS 社會層面 Workforce As at 31 March11 2019 於3月31日的職工11 2019年 By Gender 按性別 Male 男性 137 Female 女性 44 By Age Group 按年齡組別 Below 30 30歲以下 38 30-50 30至50歲 91 Above 50 50歲以上 52 By Employment Type 按僱傭類別 Full Time 全職 181 Part Time 兼職 0 Total 總計 181 Turnover Rate 2018/2019 流失率 2018 ╱ 2019年 By Gender 按性別 Male 男性 47.0% Female 女性 56.0% By Age Group 按年齡組別 Below 30 30歲以下 65.6% 30-50 30至50歲 38.0% Above 50 50歲以上 56.0% Overall 總計 49.1% 11 It includes the employees of the Group only. Workers of 11 其僅包括本集團僱員，不包括分包商的工人。 the subcontractors are not included. 偉工控股有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告 2018/2019 21 SOCIAL ASPECTS 社會層面 Health and Safety 健康及安全 Due to the nature of works in the construction industry, workers 由於建築行業的工作性質，地盤上的工人容 at the sites are prone to safety hazards and therefore the Group 易面臨安全危害，因此本集團已採納健康及 has adopted a health and safety policy statement (the "Policy 安 全 政 策 聲 明（「 政策聲明」）。 本 集 團 已 於 Statement"). The Group has stated in its Policy Statement its 政策聲明中闡明其保障其僱員、分包商及公 commitment to protecting its employees, subcontractors and 眾免受我們工作影響的承諾。本集團已根據 the public from being affected by our works. The Group has OHSAS 18001:2007認證的規定採納職業健 adopted an occupational health and safety management system 康及安全管理體系，並設立多項政策及程序 in accordance with the requirements of OHSAS 18001:2007 維持工作場所的健康及安全。本集團嚴格遵 accreditation and has in place various policies and procedures 守相關有關提供安全工作環境及保護僱員遠 to maintain health and safety in the workplace. The Group 離職業傷害的適用法律法規，包括但不限於 strictly abides by the applicable laws and regulations in Hong 職業安全及健康條例以及工廠及工業經營條 Kong relating to providing a safe working environment and 例。於報告期間，據董事所深知，本集團並 protecting employees from occupational hazardous, including 未就此知悉任何重大不合規事項。 but not limited to Occupational Safety and Health Ordinance, Factories and Industrial Undertakings Ordinance. During the reporting period, to the best of Directors' knowledge, the Group was not aware of any significant non-compliance case in this regard. Safety Organisation 安全組織 The Group has established a Company Safety Management 本集團已成立企業安全管理委員會及地盤安 Committee and a Site Safety Committee with clearly defined 全委員會，並清楚列明其職責。企業安全管 responsibilities. The former is responsible for developing, 理委員會負責制定、檢討及修訂本集團的安 reviewing and revising the Group's Safety and Health Policy 全及健康政策，並定期監督妥善實施安全管 and regularly monitoring the proper implementation of a safety 理制度。地盤安全委員會提供及改善地盤工 management system. The latter provides and improves the 作安全及應能夠參與制定及監督工作場所的 safety at work on-site and shall able to participate in the making 安全工作安排。 and monitoring of arrangements for safety at the workplace. Health and Safety Measures and Implementation 健康及安全措施以及執行 To provide a safe and healthy working environment for 為向僱員及分包商提供安全及健康的工作環 employees and subcontractors and to ensure compliance with 境以及確保遵守香港適用的法例法規，本集 the applicable laws and regulations in Hong Kong, a safety 團於每個項目動工時及於施工期間實施安全 plan is implemented at the commencement and during the 計劃及進行危害分析。安全主任、總管工及 implementation period of each project and hazard analysis 地盤管理人員會定期進行地盤實地視察，確 is conducted. The safety officers, general foreman and site 保工人已採取一切必要的安全防範措施。在 management personnel conduct regular site visits to ensure the 項目地盤實施的若干主要措施如下： workers have taken all necessary safety precaution measures. Some key measures are implemented at the project sites as follows: 22 WECON HOLDINGS LIMITED Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/2019 SOCIAL ASPECTS 社會層面 • all new employees are required to attend safety induction training that is conducted by safety officers within two days after their commencement of work on-site • all employees are required to wear or use appropriate safety equipment or clothing and use the appropriate safety devices, as well as to be familiar with the relevant requirements of the project safety plan and other specific safety requirements Monitoring System Regular meetings are held for directors, safety officers and site supervisors to share the latest information and good practices with respect to safety. In the event of the occurrence of incidents and near misses, prompt corrections will be taken by following the emergency preparedness and response procedure. Follow-up investigation will be carried out to review the safety system find out the root causes of the case(s) and prevent reoccurrence of the similar case(s). Apart from routine safety inspections, regular safety walks by senior management and safety audits are conducted at all project sites to verify the sufficiency and effectiveness of safety control measures. 所有新僱員須於開始地盤工作後的兩天 內參加安全主任提供的安全入職培訓

所有僱員須穿戴或使用合適的安全設備 或衣物，並使用適當的安全裝置，熟知 項目安全計劃的相關規定以及其他特別 安全規定 監督制度 董事、安全主任及地盤主管定期舉行會議， 以分享安全相關最新資訊及良好常規。倘發 生事故或幾乎發生事故，我們會根據應急準 備及響應程序立即採取糾正措施。我們亦將 進行跟進調查，審查安全系統，以找出個案 發生的根本原因，防止類似個案再次發生。 除日常安全檢查外，高級管理層會定期於所 有建築地盤進行安全演習及安全審計，以檢 驗安全控制措施是否充分及有效。 Safety Performance 安全表現 The Group is deeply saddened to report one fatality at 本集團懷著沉痛心情報告，我們的項目地盤 our project sites during the reporting period. Subsequent 於報告期間發生一宗致命事故。繼致命事故 to the fatal accident, we have engaged an independent 後，我們已委聘獨立安全審計師對本集團安 safety auditor to carry out safety audit on the Group's safety 全措施及程序開展安全審計、審查致命事故 measures and procedures, to review the fatal accident and to 及提供建議以防止類似事故再次發生。截至 provide recommendations to prevent the recurrence of similar 報告期間末，我們已採納獨立安全審計師給 accident. We have adopted the recommendations given by the 予的建議。於報告期間末，概無針對本集團 independent safety auditor by the end of the reporting period. 採取任何法律行動（不論民事或刑事）。 As at the end of the reporting period, no legal action, whether civil or criminal, has been brought against the Group. The accident rate per 1,000 employees and workers in 2018/2019 於2018 ╱ 2019年的每1,000名僱員及工人的 are 5.5 and 8.9 respectively, which are lower than the rate in the 事故率為分別為5.5及8.9，低於建築行業事 construction industry (i.e. 32.912 in 2017). The total number of 故 率（ 即2017年 的32.912）。 因 工 傷 損 失 的 總 lost days due to injuries is 250. We will continue our efforts to 日數為250天。我們將繼續致力提高持份者 raise safety awareness amongst our stakeholders, and to ensure 的安全意識，確保我們從該等事件中吸取教 that we learn from these events to prevent a reoccurrence. 訓，避免重蹈覆轍。 12 The accident rate is extracted from the Issue No. 18 (August 2018), Occupational Safety 12 事故率 乃摘 自勞工 處職 業安全 及健 康部發 表的 職業安 全 and Statistic Bulletin, Occupational Safety and Health Branch, Labour Department 及健康統計數字簡報第18期（2018年8月） 偉工控股有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告 2018/2019 23 SOCIAL ASPECTS 社會層面 2018/2019 2018 ╱ 2019年 Employees Subcontractors 僱員 分包商 Number Reportable Accidents 須報告事故數量 1 5 Accident Rate per 1,000 employees or 每1,000名僱員或工人的事故率13 workers13 5.5 8.9 Lost Time Injury Frequency Rates (LTIFR)14 損失工時工傷事故頻率（「損失工時 0.3 工傷事故頻率」） 0.2 14 Fatality Rate per 1,000 employees or 每1,000名僱員或工人死亡率15 workers15 0.0 1.8 The Group will continue to review the existing occupational 本集團將持續審視現有職業健康及安全管理 health and safety management system and elevate the safety 制度，並提高僱員及分包商的安全意識。 awareness of the employees and subcontractors. Development and Training 發展及培訓 As stated in the Group's Training and Development Policy, the 誠如本集團培訓及發展政策所述，本集團為 Group provides equal opportunity for all staff to develop their 全體僱員提供平等機會，透過結合輔導、訓 knowledge, skills and abilities through a blend of learning 練、在職培訓、課程、會議及研討會等多種 methods including mentoring, coaching, on-the-job training, 教 學 模 式， 幫 助 彼 等 發 展 知 識、 技 能 及 能 courses, conferences and seminars. The Group also encourages 力。同時，本集團亦鼓勵僱員參與培訓計劃 self-development of employees through the taking up of 及研討會，實現自我發展。培訓及發展的主 training programmes and seminars. The main objective of 要目標為幫助個人提升關鍵能力，使其有能 training and development is to help develop key competencies 力在當前或今後的工作中表現出色。 which enable individuals to perform current or future jobs successfully. 13 Accident Rate per 1,000 employees or workers = (Number of reportable accident/Daily average employees or workers)x 1,000 14 LTIFR = (Number of lost time injuries/Total hours worked by all employees or workers during the reporting period) x 100,000 15 Fatality Rate per 1,000 employees or workers = (Number of fatality/Daily average employees or workers) x 1,000 13 14 15 每1,000名僱員或工人的事故率=（須報告事故數量／每日 平均僱員或工人人數）x 1,000 損失工時工傷事故頻率=（因工傷損失的工時數／全體僱 員或工人於報告期間的總工時）x 100,000 每1,000名僱員或工人的死亡率=（死亡人數／每日平均僱 員或工人人數）x 1,000 24 WECON HOLDINGS LIMITED Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/2019 SOCIAL ASPECTS 社會層面 The Group provides various types of training to employees and 本集團向僱員提供多種培訓類型，並贊助彼 sponsors them to attend various training courses: 等參加各類培訓課程： Field Training course 領域 培訓課程 Interpersonal skills • Leadership Training 人際交往技能 領導能力培訓 Health and Safety • Safety Training Course for Site Management Staff 健康及安全 地盤管理人員安全培訓課程 • Specified Training Course for Tiler 鋪瓦工指明訓練課程 • Safe Use of Abrasive Wheels 砂輪的安全使用 • First-aid Training 急救培訓 • Safety Supervisor Course 安全督導員課程 • Safety Induction Course 安全入職課程 • Tool Box Training 工具箱培訓 • Safety Enhancement Workshop 安全強化工作坊 Environment • Environmental Protection Course For Environmental Supervisors 環境 環境督導員環境保護課程 • BEAM Plus Training 綠建環評培訓 Technical Skill • Setting Out Workshop 技術能力 開線測量工作坊 • Building Information Modelling ("BIM") Training for Management in the Construction Industry 建築行業管理之建築信息模擬（「建築信息模擬」）培訓 偉工控股有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告 2018/2019 25 SOCIAL ASPECTS 社會層面 During the reporting period, the Group had 75.1% of the total 報告期間內，本集團僱員總數的75.1％接受 number of employees received training and they received 510 培訓，培訓時數為510個小時。詳情如下： hours of training. The details are as follows: Percentage of Employee Receiving Training16 2018/2019 受訓僱員比例16 2018 ╱ 2019年 By Gender 按性別 Male 男性 79.6% Female 女性 61.4% By Employment Category 按僱傭類別 Senior Management 高級管理層 83.3% Middle Management/Non-management 中級管理層╱非管理專業人員 65.4% Professionals Supervisor/Department Head 監事╱部門主管 51.7% Civilian/Frontline Staff 文職╱前線人員 92.3% Overall 總計 75.1% 2018/2019 2018 ╱ 2019年 Average Training Hours17 hours/employee 平均培訓時數17 時數╱僱員 By Gender 按性別 Male 男性 3.0 Female 女性 2.3 By Employment Category 按僱傭類別 Senior Management 高級管理層 10.5 Middle Management/Non-management 中級管理層╱非管理專業人員 4.7 Professionals Supervisor/Department Head 監事╱部門主管 3.3 Civilian/Frontline Staff 文職╱前線人員 1.5 Overall 總計 2.8 16 17 Percentage of trained employee = Number of employees received training during the reporting period/Number of employees at the end of the reporting period Average training hours = Total training hours during the reporting period/Total number of employees at the end of the reporting period 16 17 受訓僱員百分比=於報告期間的受訓僱員人數╱於報告期 末僱員人數 平均培訓時數=於報告期間的總培訓時數╱於報告期末僱 員總數 26 WECON HOLDINGS LIMITED Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/2019 SOCIAL ASPECTS 社會層面 Labour Standards 勞工準則 The Group prohibits the employment of child labour, forced 本 集 團 禁 止 僱 傭 童 工、 強 制 勞 工 及 非 法 勞 labour and illegal labour. The Group has established internal 工。 本 集 團 已 為 未 滿18歲 的 人 員 制 定 內 部 guideline of employment of person under the age of 18. The 僱傭指引。本集團已採取以下措施，防止童 Group has implemented the following measures to prevent 工或非法入境者處身於地盤內，以及防止童 having child labour or illegal immigrants from being on site and 工、強制勞工或非法勞工在地盤受僱： to prevent child labour, forced labour or illegal workers from taking employment on site: 1. Human resources and administrative officers inspect and 1. 人力資源和行政負責人員會檢視其香港 take a copy of the original of his/her Hong Kong identity 身份證及╱或其他顯示其可在香港合法 card and/or other documentary evidence showing that he/ 受僱的證明文件的正本，並複印副本。 she is lawfully employable in Hong Kong. 2. The subcontracting agreement contains a clause whereby 2. 分包協議包含一項條款，規定分包商只 subcontractors are required to only hire persons who are 可聘用可合法受僱的人士在地盤工作， lawfully employable to work on site and to prevent any 並須防止任何非法勞工進入地盤。 illegal worker to enter the site. The Group strictly abides the Employment Ordinance and 本集團嚴格遵守僱傭條例及入境條例第38A section 38A of the Immigration Ordinance. During the reporting 條。於報告期間，據董事所深知，本集團並 period, to the best of Directors' knowledge, the Group was 無發現任何與童工、強制勞工及非法入境勞 not aware of any non-compliance case relating to child labour, 工有關的違規個案。 forced labour and illegal immigrant labour. OPERATING PRACTICES 營運慣例 Supply Chain Management 供應鏈管理 The Group is committed to building lasting and constructive 本集團致力於與其供應鏈中的合作夥伴建立 relationships with partners in its supply chain. The suppliers of 持久及建設性的關係。本集團的貨品及服務 goods and services to the Group mainly include: 供應商主要包括： (i) subcontractors (i) 分包商 (ii) suppliers of construction materials such as concrete and (ii) 混凝土及鋼筋等建築材料的供應商 reinforcing steel bar (iii) machinery and equipment rental service providers (iii) 機械及設備租賃服務提供商 偉工控股有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告 2018/2019 27 SOCIAL ASPECTS 社會層面 The Group's Code of Conduct alongside with other 本集團行為守則連同其他採購相關政策及指 procurement-related policies and guidelines specify our 引明確要求我們遵循公平、透明及具有市場 dedication to a fair, transparent and competitive procurement 競爭力的採購流程，要求所有僱員遵守最高 process which requires all employees to observe the highest 的商業誠信標準，並遵守相關法律法規。 standards of business integrity and to comply with relevant laws and regulations. The Group maintains a list of approved suppliers/subcontractors 本集團設有認可供應商╱分包商名單，並對 which is updated on an ongoing basis and we generally only 該名單進行持續更新。我們通常僅從該認可 select suppliers/subcontractors from such approved suppliers/ 供應商╱分包商名單中選擇供應商╱分包商 subcontractors list for our projects. 進行我們的項目。 In general, suppliers/subcontractors are approved and selected 一 般 而 言， 供 應 商 ╱ 分 包 商 經 過 考 慮 安 全 after taking into account factors such as safety performance, 表 現、 費 用、 技 術 專 長、 財 政 背 景、 過 往 costs, technical expertise, financial background, past 表 現、 可 靠 度 及 貨 品 質 素、 技 術 及 服 務 等 performance, reliability and quality of goods, workmanship and 因素，方獲認可及挑選。就若干項目而言， services. For certain projects, our customers may retain their 我們的客戶可保留其權利，指定若干特定供 rights to nominate certain specific suppliers/subcontractors to 應商╱分包商完成相關合約下的若干工程部 fulfil certain parts of the works under the relevant contracts. 分。倘供應商╱分包商由客戶指定，本集團 Where a supplier/subcontractor is nominated by our customer, 一般會保留以合理理由反對使用該等指定供 the Group generally retains the right to make objection to the 應商╱分包商的權利。 use of such nominated suppliers/subcontractors with supporting reasons. The performance of suppliers/subcontractors is evaluated at 至少每年評估一次供應商╱分包商的表現， least once a year to determine whether corrective or preventive 以決定是否須針對供應商及分包商未達水平 actions have to be implemented on suppliers/subcontractors 的表現採取任何糾正或防止的行為，或決定 with unsatisfactory performance, or that such suppliers/ 該等未達水平表現的供應商╱分包商是否須 subcontractors with unsatisfactory performance shall be 從認可供應商╱分包商名單中剔除。 removed from the approved list of suppliers/subcontractors. For further information regarding the Group's measures in 有關本集團就環境合規、分包商安全及質素 relation to environmental compliance, safety and quality 管控採取之措施的進一步詳情，請參閱「環 control of subcontractors, please refer to the sections headed 境層面」、「健康及安全」及「產品責任」等章 ''Environmental Aspects'', ''Health and Safety'' and ''Product 節。 Responsibility". During the reporting period, the Group had a total of 1,922 於 報 告 期 間， 本 集 團 共 有1,922名 供 應 商 及 suppliers and subcontractors and all of them were located in 分包商，全部位於香港。 Hong Kong. 28 WECON HOLDINGS LIMITED Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/2019 SOCIAL ASPECTS 社會層面 Product Responsibility 產品責任 The Group recognises the significance of quality in construction 本集團意識到建造及保養質量的重要性，且 and maintenance and it is the prime objective of the Group 其首要目標為致力於誠信高效地履行其質量 to commit with due integrity and efficiency to discharge its 政策所載有關工作質素的合約職責。本集團 contractual duties relative to quality of work as stated in its 計劃、實施及管控系統，以確保符合所有樓 Quality Policy. The Group plans, implements, and controls 宇及保養工程之特定客戶需求。本集團將增 systems to assure the conformance with the specified customer 強全體僱員的質量意識，使彼等了解質量的 requirements of all buildings and maintenance projects. 重要性，同時呼籲合作、參與及領導，以達 The Group promotes among all employees the awareness 成本集團目標。 and importance of quality and calls for the co-operation, participation and leadership in achieving the Group objectives. Quality Management 品質管理 To maintain consistent quality and safety of services for 為保持對客戶的一貫優質及安全服務，本集 customers, the Group has established a formal quality 團設立了正式的質量管理系統，經認證符合 management system which is certified to be in compliance with ISO 9001:2015要 求。 本 集 團 施 行 的 質 量 控 the requirements of ISO 9001:2015. The quality control measures 制措施如下： are implemented as follows: Phase Quality Control Measure 階段 質量控制措施 Tendering Phase • Identify and review requirement of the potential customers during the tender phase and to ensure that we are capable of meeting the relevant contract requirement for all building construction projects 投標階段 於投標期內確定及檢閱潛在客戶的要求， 並確保我們有能力符合所有屋宇建造項目的相關合約要求 • Mobilise resources to initiate better project preparation to the requirement of the potential customers and form a project team which expeditiously utilise competent and qualified personnel 調動資源以更好地為項目作準備以滿足潛在客戶的要求， 亦會成立項目團隊， 其有效地採用有能力及合資格人員 Project Planning Phase • Arrange for placement of early material orders, contracts and secure necessary trade workers and machinery resources for the works or projects 項目規劃階段 安排發下早期材料訂單及合約， 並保障工程或項目必要的工人及機械資源 • Post a contract award notification and conduct a tender handover meeting among the relevant responsible staff once a contract is confirmed to ensure project team members review and resolve early procurement requirements 一旦合約確認， 便會發出獲授合約通知書， 及相關負責僱員亦會進行標書交接會議， 以確保項目團隊成員檢閱和解決早期採購要求 • Hold meetings among key project team members to discuss the relevant contract and resources issues to ensure the project team is suitably prepared, has a good understanding of the requirements for the project, and is familiar with the project scope and the proposed method of working upon which the tender was based 主要項目團隊成員舉行會議， 討論相關合約及資源問題， 以確保項目團隊妥善準備， 並對項目要求有相當認識及瞭解項目規模及標書以此作基 礎的工程建議方法 偉工控股有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告 2018/2019 29 SOCIAL ASPECTS 社會層面 Phase Quality Control Measure 階段 質量控制措施 • Project manager will ensure (i) any existing foundations underground services and adjacent structures are surveyed to ascertain their condition before commencement of our works (whenever necessary); (ii) a site layout plan is prepared and agreed and that any necessary technical submissions (such as method statements, quality plans, inspection and test plans and temporary works design submissions) are properly prepared and approved prior to submission 項目經理將確保(i)任何現有地基地下服務及鄰近結構在工程開始前已進行測量以確定其狀況（如有必要）， (ii)已編製地盤佈置圖， 並同意任何必 要的技術方案（如施工方案、 質量計劃、 檢驗及測試計劃以及臨時工程標書）在提交前已妥善編製及獲批 • Prepare detailed plans and/or schedules for the procurement of materials, trade workers and machinery for communication with approved suppliers and subcontractors. 準備詳細計劃及╱或時間表以採購材料、 工人及機器， 聯繫認可供應商及分包商。 • Review requisition and review quotations from the suppliers and subcontractors to ensure proper control before and upon delivery of such materials, services and machinery to the project sites 審閱供應商及分包商的申請及評估報價， 以確保於向該等材料、 服務及機器送抵項目地盤前及送抵時妥善監控 Project Implementation Phase • Hold regular site review meetings with suppliers/subcontractors and relevant site staff to review the project progress, resources arrangement, project safety and security and any information that is relevant to control the project operations 項目實施階段 供應商╱分包商及相關地盤員工將舉行定期地盤審視會議， 以審視項目進度、 資源安排、 項目安全及保安以及與監控項目運營有關的任何資料 Evaluate and control the risks to provide a means whereby job hazards or potential hazards are identified, and manage such risks in a way to eliminate or reduce them to a tolerable or acceptable level

評估並監控風險， 提供可識別工作危害或潛在危害的方法， 並管理該等風險， 以將其消除或減低至可容忍或可接受的水平 Completion Phase • Carry out inspection of works and safety, health, environmental and quality ( "SHEQ" ) inspection to ensure that the completed works conform to the requirements of customers according to the work requirements and relevant specifications, and that the site performance conforms to our SHEQ policy and legal and other requirements 完工階段 進行工程檢驗及安全、 健康、 環境及質量（「安全、 健康、 環境及質量」）檢驗， 以確保已完成工程已根據工程規定及相關規格遵照客戶的 規定， 及地盤表現遵照安全、 健康、 環境及質量政策及法律及其他規定 • Works which have been found non-compliant or defective and such issues are not solved immediately shall be physically identified by markings, tags or notices or, where practical, be segregated to prevent them from unintended use or further processing 被發現為不合規或有缺陷， 但未有被立刻糾正的工程將透過標記、 標籤或通知或（當可行時）隔離獲實際識別， 以防止意外使用或進一步處理 該等工程 Intellectual Property Protection, Advertising and Labelling 知識產權保護、廣告及標籤 The Group's business does not involve research and 本集團業務不涉及研發、產品包裝及標籤活 development, product packaging and labelling activities. 動。此外，本集團亦對營銷及廣告並無過度 Besides, the Group does not rely heavily on marketing and 依賴。據董事所深知，本集團並無發現其營 advertising. To the best of Directors' knowledge, the Group 運存在任何與知識產權、廣告及標籤相關之 is not aware of any significant impact relating to intellectual 重大影響。 property, advertising and labelling on its operations. 30 WECON HOLDINGS LIMITED Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/2019 SOCIAL ASPECTS 社會層面 Customer Data Protection and Privacy 客戶數據保護及隱私 The Group attaches great importance to the confidential 本集團非常重視客戶機密資料。在收集、處 information of the customers. The Group strives to protect 理及使用客戶、業務夥伴及員工的商業或個 the privacy of its customers, business partners and staff in the 人數據時，本集團竭力保護彼等隱私。本集 collection, processing and use of their business or personal 團的人力資源管理政策及手冊提供有關處理 data. The Group's Human Resources Management Policy and 機密資料的指引。 Handbook provides guidance on the handling of confidential information. We have adopted data protection policy in our staff handbook 我們已在員工手冊中採納數據保護政策，要 to require our employees to keep all information and matters 求我們的僱員應就所有與本集團業務及事務 relating to the Group's business and affairs confidential and 有關的資料及事宜保密，不得將彼等披露予 must not disclose the same to any unauthorized third parties 任何未經授權的第三方或本集團內部與該等 or other employees within the Group who are not privy to 保密資料無利害關係的其他僱員。該保密義 such confidential information. This obligation to maintain 務於有關僱員終止僱傭關係後仍然有效。 confidentiality remains valid after the cessation of employment of the relevant employees. We also clearly states in our staff handbook that all documents 我們亦已在我們的員工手冊中明確聲明，所 and information belonging to the Group, every employee 有文件及資料均歸屬於本集團，各僱員承諾 undertakes to return to the Group, upon leaving the 於解除與本集團的僱傭關係時歸還該等文件 employment with the Group. 及資料。 Failure by any employee to comply with this confidentiality 任何僱員違反該保密義務將受到紀律處分， obligation may lead to disciplinary action, and in serious cases 情形嚴重者，將被視作嚴重失職處理。使用 will be treated as gross misconduct. Special care should also be 任何個人數據（包括僱員及客戶的個人數據） taken in the use of any personal data, including employees and 應小心謹慎。 customers' personal data. The Group strictly follows the laws and regulations relating 本集團嚴格遵守有關產品責任的法律法規。 to product responsibility. During the reporting period, to the 於報告期間，據董事所深知，本集團在此方 best of Directors' knowledge, the Group was not aware of any 面並無發現重大違規個案。 significant non-compliance case in this regard. Anti-corruption 反貪污 Honesty, integrity and fair competition are the core values that 誠實、誠信及公平競爭是本集團全體僱員應 all employees of the Group should uphold. The Group's Code 秉持的核心價值觀。有關收受利益及利益衝 of Conduct sets out the employee's conducts in dealing with 突等問題的處理方法載列於本集團僱員行為 matters related to acceptance of advantages and conflicts of 守則。所有新僱員均會接受有關反貪污的介 interest. All new employees receive an introduction about anti- 紹，並向彼等傳達行為守則。 corruption, and the code of conduct is communicated to all of them. 偉工控股有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告 2018/2019 31 SOCIAL ASPECTS 社會層面 Other than the internal anti-bribery and corruption guidelines 除行為守則所規定的內部反賄賂及反貪污指 as stipulated in the Code of Conduct, the Group has in place 引外，本集團已實施反欺詐政策，該政策就 an Anti-Fraud Policy to provide guidelines for fraud risk 欺詐風險評估、反欺詐措施、可疑欺詐處理 evaluation, anti-fraud measures, handling of suspected fraud 及欺詐識別等方面提供指引。此外，我們已 and fraud identification. In addition, a whistleblowing policy has 建立舉報政策，以此作為僱員舉報有關企業 been established as a communication channel for employees 道德或個人操守、會計及財務事宜、誠信及 to report concerns relating to ethical business or personal 其他不當行為、或真誠投訴後遭到其他員工 conduct, accounting and financial matters, integrity and other 的粗暴對待等事宜的溝通渠道。我們歡迎僱 misconduct, or maltreatment by other staff members after 員透過郵寄或電郵傳送其關注事項。收到舉 making a genuine complaint. Employees are welcome to send 報後，本集團將立即著手展開調查。同時， their concerns via mail or email. The Group will initiate the 本 集 團 亦 將 針 對 不 同 的 業 務 程 序 實 施 適 當 investigation procedure after receiving a report. The Group has 及高效的內部管控，以防止及甄別不正當活 also implemented appropriate and effective internal controls at 動。 different business processes to prevent and detect fraudulent activities. The Group strictly abides by the laws and regulations relating 本集團嚴格遵守香港有關賄賂、勒索、欺詐 to bribery, extortion, fraud and money laundering in Hong 及洗錢的法例法規，包括防止賄賂條例。於 Kong, including the Prevention of Bribery Ordinance. During 報告期間，據董事所深知，本集團在此方面 the reporting period, to the best of Directors' knowledge, the 並無發現任何重大違規個案或任何貪污訴訟 Group was not aware of any significant non-compliance case or 案件。 related corruption litigation case in this regard. COMMUNITY 社區 Community Investment 社區投資 The Group believes that community contribution is important for 本集團相信社區貢獻對可持續發展而言至關 sustainable development as it helps to establish a harmonious 重要，原因為其有助建立和諧社會。本集團 society. The Group aims to develop long-term relations with 計劃與持份者建立互相信任、互相尊重以及 stakeholders based on mutual trust, respect and integrity. 誠信的長期合作關係。本集團亦有意為對社 The Group also seeks to make contributions to programmes 區發展有積極影響的項目（如藝術、兒童教 which have a positive impact on different area of community 育及社區需求）作出貢獻。我們鼓勵僱員擔 development (such as art, youth education and social needs). 當志願者，通過互相協作、戰略性捐贈及能 Employees are encouraged to volunteer and work through 力提升活動，嘗試為社區創造積極影響。本 collaboration with strategic giving as well as capacity-building 集團獲授2018-2019年度「商界展關懷標誌」。 initiatives to try and create a positive impact in the community. The Group was awarded the "Caring Company Logo" for 2018 -2019. 32 WECON HOLDINGS LIMITED Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/2019 SOCIAL ASPECTS 社會層面 During the reporting period, the Group donated HK$149,800 於 報 告 期 間， 本 集 團 向 慈 善 機 構 捐 款 and contributed 56 hours for charities. The details as follows: 149,800港元及貢獻56小時。有關詳情如下： Resource Contributed 貢獻資源 Donation (HK$)/ Event Activity Hours (hrs) 捐款（港元）╱ 活動 活動時數（小時） "As the Light Goes Out" Charity Film Premiere, 「救火英雄」慈善首映禮， 38,000.0港元 organised by Tung Wah Group of Hospitals 由東華三院組織 Ten Percent Donation Scheme Foundation 十分關愛基金會週年慈善活動， 39,800.0港元 Annual Charity, 由十分關愛基金會組織 organised by Ten Percent Donation Scheme Foundation Charity Bowling Tournament, 慈善保齡球大賽， 12,000.0港元 organised by Tung Wah Group of Hospitals 由東華三院組織 "HAWAII" by Karen Joubert Cordier, Karen Joubert Cordier作品「夏威夷」， 60,000.0港元 organised by Opera Hong Kong Ltd 由香港歌劇院組織 Youth Work Experience Programme, 青少年工作體驗計劃， 56.0小時 organised by Child Development 由青少年發展企業聯盟組織 Initiative Alliance 偉工控股有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告 2018/2019 33 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORTING GUIDE INDEX 環境、社會及管治報告指引內容索引 Subject Areas, Aspects, General Disclosures and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) (Note 1) Section/Statement Page number 主要範疇、層面、一般披露及關鍵績效指標（附註1） 章節╱描述 頁次 Subject Area A. Environmental 主要範疇A.環境 Aspect A1 Emissions 層面A1排放物 General Information on: Environmental 9-10; and Disclosure (a) the policies; and Management; and 11-15 (b) compliance with relevant laws and regulations that Emissions have a significant impact on the issuer relating to air and greenhouse gas emissions, discharges into water and land, and generation of hazardous and non-hazardous waste 一般披露 有關廢氣及溫室氣體排放、向水及土地的排污、有害及無害 環境管理；及排放物 9-10;及 廢物的產生等的： 11-15 (a) 政策；及 (b) 遵守對發行人有重大影響的相關法律及規例的資料 KPI A1.1 The types of emissions and respective emissions data Emissions 11-15 關鍵績效指標A1.1 排放物種類及相關排放數據 排放物 11-15 KPI A1.2 Greenhouse gas emissions in total (in tonnes) and, where Emissions 12-13 appropriate, intensity (e.g. per unit of production volume, per facility) 關鍵績效指標A1.2 溫室氣體總排放量（以噸計算）及（如適用）密度（如以 排放物 12-13 每產量單位、每項設施計算） KPI A1.3 Total hazardous waste produced (in tonnes) and, where No significant Not applicable appropriate, intensity (e.g. per unit of production hazardous wastes volume, per facility) produced. 關鍵績效指標A1.3 所產生有害廢物總量（以噸計算）及（如適用）密度（如以 並無產生重大有害廢 不適用 每產量單位、每項設施計算） 物。 KPI A1.4 Total non-hazardous waste produced (in tonnes) and, Emissions 14 where appropriate, intensity (e.g. per unit of production volume, per facility) 關鍵績效指標A1.4 所產生無害廢物總量（以噸計算）及（如適用）密度（如以 排放物 14 每產量單位、每項設施計算） 34 WECON HOLDINGS LIMITED Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/2019 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORTING GUIDE INDEX 環境、社會及管治報告指引內容索引 Subject Areas, Aspects, General Disclosures and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) (Note 1) Section/Statement Page number 主要範疇、層面、一般披露及關鍵績效指標（附註1） 章節╱描述 頁次 KPI A1.5 Description of measures to mitigate emissions and results Emissions (Note 2) 11-15 achieved 關鍵績效指標A1.5 描述減低排放量的措施及所得成果 排放物（附註2） 11-15 KPI A1.6 Description of how hazardous and non-hazardous wastes Emissions (Note 2) 14 are handled, reduction initiatives and results achieved 關鍵績效指標A1.6 描述處理有害及無害廢物的方法、減低產生量的措施及所得成 排放物（附註2） 14 果 Aspect A2 Use of Resources 層面A2資源使用 General Disclosure Policies on efficient use of resources, including energy, Environmental 9-10; and water and other raw materials Management; and 16 Use of Resources 一般披露 有效使用資源（包括能源、水及其他原材料）的政策 環境管理 ； 及 9-10;及 資源使用 16 KPI A2.1 Direct and/or indirect energy consumption by type Use of Resources 16 (e.g. electricity, gas or oil) in total (kWh in '000s) and intensity (e.g. per unit of production volume, per facility) 關鍵績效指標A2.1 按類型劃分的直接及╱或間接能源（如電、氣或油）總耗量（以 資源使用 16 千個千瓦時計算）及密度（如以每產量單位、每項設施計算） KPI A2.2 Water consumption in total and intensity (e.g. per unit of Use of Resources 16 production volume, per facility) 關鍵績效指標A2.2 總耗水量及密度（如以每產量單位、每項設施計算） 資源使用 16 KPI A2.3 Description of energy use efficiency initiatives and results Use of Resources 16 achieved (Note 2) 關鍵績效指標A2.3 描述能源使用效益計劃及所得成果 資源使用（附註2） 16 KPI A2.4 Description of whether there is any issue in sourcing Use of Resource 16 water that is fit for purpose, water efficiency initiatives (Note 2) and results achieved 關鍵績效指標A2.4 描述求取適用水源上可有任何問題，以及提升用水效益計劃及 資源使用（附註2） 16 所得成果 KPI A2.5 Total packaging material used for finished products (in It is not relevant Not applicable tonnes) and, if applicable, with reference to per unit to the Group's produced business. 關鍵績效指標A2.5 製成品所用包裝材料的總量（以噸計算）及（如適用）每生產單位 此項與本集團業務 不適用 佔量 不相關。 偉工控股有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告 2018/2019 35 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORTING GUIDE INDEX 環境、社會及管治報告指引內容索引 Subject Areas, Aspects, General Disclosures and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) (Note 1) Section/Statement Page number 主要範疇、層面、一般披露及關鍵績效指標（附註1） 章節╱描述 頁次 Aspect A3 The Environment and Natural Resources 層面A3環境及天然資源 General Disclosure Policies on minimising the issuer's significant impact on Environmental 9-10; and the environment and natural resources Management; and 17 The Environment and Natural Resources 一般披露 減低發行人對環境及天然資源造成重大影響的政策 環境管理 ； 及 9-10;及 環境及天然資源 17 KPI A3.1 Description of the significant impacts of activities on the The Environment and17 environment and natural resources and the actions Natural Resources taken to manage them 關鍵績效指標A3.1 描述業務活動對環境及天然資源的重大影響及已採取管理有關 環境及天然資源 17 影響的行動 Subject Area B. Social 主要範疇B.社會 Employment and Labour Practice 僱傭及勞工常規 Aspect B1 Employment 層面B1僱傭 General Information on: Employment 18-21 Disclosure (a) the policies; and (b) compliance with relevant laws and regulations that have a significant impact on the issuer relating to compensation and dismissal, recruitment and promotion, working hours, rest periods, equal opportunity, diversity, anti-discrimination, and other benefits and welfare. 一般披露 有關薪酬及解僱、招聘及晉升、工作時數、假期、平等機 僱傭 18-21 會、多元化、反歧視以及其他待遇及福利的： (a) 政策；及 (b) 遵守對發行人有重大影響的相關法律及規例的 資料。 KPI B1.1 Total workforce by gender, employment type, age group Employment 18-21 and geographical region 關鍵績效指標B1.1 按性別、僱傭類型、年齡組別及地區劃分的僱員總數 僱傭 18-21 KPI B1.2 Employee turnover rate by gender, age group and Employment 18-21 geographical region 關鍵績效指標B1.2 按性別、年齡組別及地區劃分的僱員流失比率 僱傭 18-21 36 WECON HOLDINGS LIMITED Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/2019 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORTING GUIDE INDEX 環境、社會及管治報告指引內容索引 Subject Areas, Aspects, General Disclosures and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) (Note 1) Section/Statement Page number 主要範疇、層面、一般披露及關鍵績效指標（附註1） 章節╱描述 頁次 Aspect B2 Health and Safety 層面B2健康及安全 General Information on: Health and Safety 22-24 Disclosure (a) the policies; and (b) compliance with relevant laws and regulations that have a significant impact on the issuer relating to providing a safe working environment and protecting employees from occupational hazards. 一般披露 有關提供安全工作環境及保障僱員避免職業性危害的： 健康及安全 22-24 (a) 政策；及 (b) 遵守對發行人有重大影響的相關法律及規例的資料 KPI B2.1 Number and rate of work-related fatalities Health and Safety 23-24 關鍵績效指標B2.1 因工作關係而死亡的人數及比率 健康及安全 23-24 KPI B2.2 Lost days due to work injury Health and Safety 23-24 關鍵績效指標B2.2 因工傷損失工作日數 健康及安全 23-24 KPI B2.3 Description of occupational health and safety measures Health and Safety 22-24 adopted, how they are implemented and monitored 關鍵績效指標B2.3 描述所採納的職業健康與安全措施，以及相關執行及監察方法 健康及安全 22-24 Aspect B3 Development and Training 層面B3發展及培訓 General Policies on improving employees' knowledge and skills Development and 24-26 Disclosure for discharging duties at work. Description of training Training activities 一般披露 有關提升僱員履行工作職責的知識及技能的政策。描述培訓活 發展及培訓 24-26 動。 KPI B3.1 The percentage of employees trained by gender and Development and 24-26 employee category Training 關鍵績效指標B3.1 按性別及僱員類別劃分的受訓僱員百分比 發展及培訓 24-26 KPI B3.2 The average training hours completed per employee by Development and 24-26 gender and employee category Training 關鍵績效指標B3.2 按性別及僱員類別劃分，每名僱員完成受訓的平均時數 發展及培訓 24-26 偉工控股有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告 2018/2019 37 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORTING GUIDE INDEX 環境、社會及管治報告指引內容索引 Subject Areas, Aspects, General Disclosures and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) (Note 1) Section/Statement Page number 主要範疇、層面、一般披露及關鍵績效指標（附註1） 章節╱描述 頁次 Aspect B4 Labour Standards 層面B4勞工準則 General Disclosure Information on: Labour Standards 27 (a) the policies; and (b) compliance with relevant laws and regulations that have a significant impact on the issuer relating to preventing child or forced labour. 一般披露 有關防止童工或強制勞工的： 勞工準則 27 (a) 政策；及 (b) 遵守對發行人有重大影響的相關法律及規例的資料 KPI B4.1 Description of measures to review employment practices Labour Standards 27 to avoid child and forced labour 關鍵績效指標B4.1 描述檢討招聘慣例的措施以避免童工及強制勞工 勞工準則 27 KPI B4.2 Description of steps taken to eliminate such practices No case discovered Not applicable when discovered 關鍵績效指標B4.2 描述在發現違規情況時消除有關情況所採取的步驟 未發現個案 不適用 Operating Practices 營運慣例 Aspect B5 Supply Chain Management 層面B5供應鏈管理 General Disclosure Policies on managing environmental and social risks of Supply Chain 27-28 supply chain Management 一般披露 管理供應鏈的環境及社會風險政策 供應鏈管理 27-28 KPI B5.1 Number of suppliers by geographical region Supply Chain 27-28 Management 關鍵績效指標B5.1 按地區劃分的供應商數目 供應鏈管理 27-28 KPI B5.2 Description of practices relating to engaging suppliers, Supply Chain 27-28 number of suppliers where the practices are being Management implemented, how they are implemented and monitored 關鍵績效指標B5.2 描述有關聘用供應商的慣例，向其執行有關慣例的供應商數 供應鏈管理 27-28 目、以及有關慣例的執行及監察方法。 38 WECON HOLDINGS LIMITED Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/2019 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORTING GUIDE INDEX 環境、社會及管治報告指引內容索引 Subject Areas, Aspects, General Disclosures and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) (Note 1) Section/Statement Page number 主要範疇、層面、一般披露及關鍵績效指標（附註1） 章節╱描述 頁次 Aspect B6 Product Responsibility 層面B6產品責任 General Information on: Product 29-31 Disclosure (a) the policies; and Responsibility (b) compliance with relevant laws and regulations that have a significant impact on the issuer relating to health and safety, advertising, labelling and privacy matters relating to products and services provided and methods of redress. 一般披露 有關所提供產品和服務的健康與安全、廣告、標籤及私隱事宜 產品責任 29-31 以及補救方法的： (a) 政策；及 (b) 遵守對發行人有重大影響的相關法律及規例的資料。 KPI B6.1 Percentage of total products sold or shipped subject to Not applicable Not applicable recalls for safety and health reasons 關鍵績效指標B6.1 已售或已運送產品總數中因安全與健康理由而須回收的百分比 不適用 不適用 KPI B6.2 Number of products and service related complaints Not applicable Not applicable received and how they are dealt with 關鍵績效指標B6.2 接獲關於產品及服務的投訴數目以及應對方法 不適用 不適用 KPI B6.3 Description of practices relating to observing and Not applicable Not applicable protecting intellectual property rights 關鍵績效指標B6.3 描述與維護及保障知識產權有關的慣例 不適用 不適用 KPI B6.4 Description of quality assurance process and recall Product 29-30 procedures Responsibility 關鍵績效指標B6.4 描述質量檢定過程及產品回收程序 產品責任 29-30 KPI B6.5 Description of consumer data protection and privacy Product 31 policies, how they are implemented and monitored Responsibility 關鍵績效指標B6.5 描述消費者資料保障及私隱政策，以及相關執行及監察方法 產品責任 31 Aspect B7 Anti-corruption 層面B7反貪污 General Information on Anti-corruption 31-32 Disclosure (a) the policies; and (b) compliance with relevant laws and regulations that have a significant impact on the issuer relating to bribery, extortion, fraud and money laundering. 一般披露 有關防止賄賂、勒索、欺詐及洗黑錢的： 反貪污 31-32 (a) 政策；及 (b) 遵守對發行人有重大影響的相關法律及規例的資料。 偉工控股有限公司 環境、社會及管治報告 2018/2019 39 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORTING GUIDE INDEX 環境、社會及管治報告指引內容索引 Subject Areas, Aspects, General Disclosures and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) (Note 1) Section/Statement Page number 主要範疇、層面、一般披露及關鍵績效指標（附註1） 章節╱描述 頁次 KPI B7.1 Number of concluded legal cases regarding corrupt No case discovered Not applicable practices brought against the issuer or its employees during the reporting period and the outcomes of the cases 關鍵績效指標B7.1 於匯報期內對發行人或其僱員提出並已審結的貪污訴訟案件的 未發現個案 不適用 數目及訴訟結果 KPI B7.2 Description of preventive measures and whistle-blowing Anti-corruption 31-32 procedures, how they are implemented and monitored 關鍵績效指標B7.2 描述防範措施及舉報程序，以及相關執行及監察方法 反貪污 31-32 Community 社區 Aspect B8 Community Investment 層面B8社區投資 General Policies on community engagement to understand the Community 32-33 Disclosure needs of the communities where the issuer operates Investment and to ensure its activities take into consideration the communities' interests. 一般披露 有關以社區參與來了解發行人營運所在社區需要和確保其業務 社區投資 32-33 活動會考慮社區利益的政策 KPI B8.1 Focus areas of contribution (e.g. education, Community 32-33 environmental concerns, labour needs, health, culture, Investment sport) 關鍵績效指標B8.1 專注貢獻範疇（如教育、環境事宜、勞工需求、健康、文化、 社區投資 32-33 體育） KPI B8.2 Resources contributed (e.g. money or time) to the focus Community 32-33 area Investment 關鍵績效指標B8.2 在專注範疇所動用資源（如金錢或時間） 社區投資 32-33 Note 1: All general disclosures and KPIs under "Subject Area A. Environmental" are "comply 附註 1： 所有一般披露及「層面 A. 環境」範疇內的關鍵績效指 or explain" provisions while others are recommended disclosures set out in the ESG 標乃「不遵守就解釋」條文，而其他為環境、社會及 Guide. 管治報告指引所載建議披露。 Note 2: As it is the first ESG report, the Group will evaluate the results of the measures by 附註2： 由於其為第一份環境、社會及管治報告，本集團將於 reviewing the KPIs in the coming years. 未來幾年通過審核關鍵績效指標來評估該等措施的結 果。 40 WECON HOLDINGS LIMITED Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/2019 WECON HOLDINGS LIMITED 偉工控股有限公司 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Wecon Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 09:38:11 UTC