Weconex : Wins the Third Place in the ‘Internet Plus Transportation' Innovation & Entrepreneurship Competition

Weconex, a leading transportation system solution provider, is pleased
to announce that it has won the third place in the national finals for
the 4th Xiaoguwei ‘Internet Plus Transportation’ Innovation &
Entrepreneurship Competition, held on December 21st in
Guangzhou.
Tseng Kuan-Chih,Vice President of Weconex, gave a speech on one-stop cross-border travel solution. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Xiaoguwei Innovation & Entrepreneurship Competition was organized by
the Guangdong Provincial Department of Transport, China Transport News,
the People's government of Panyu District and Guangdong Provincial
Transportation Group Co., Ltd. This year’s theme was ‘Innovation and
Integration—Accelerating the Development of High-quality Transportation
Services’, topics ranging from smart transportation, big data,
artificial intelligence (AI) to Internet of Vehicles (IoV) and Internet
of Things (IoT). Over the past three months, the 34 national finalists
were selected from 1500 enterprises in China. By virtue of its
revolutionary business idea and technological innovation, Weconex’s
flagship product DeerTrip™ one-stop cross-border travel solution has
been acknowledged by the panel and industry experts. The award has once
again demonstrated Weconex's strength and determination to become an
industry leader.
Following the award ceremony, Vice President of Weconex, Tseng Kuan-Chih
said, “This competition has indeed provided a stage for emerging
enterprises, encouraging us to explore the potential of technology, and
to change the world for the better through innovations. Thank you to the
panel and the whole industry, for your approval of Weconex's innovation
and contribution on ‘new mobility +’ cross-border travel solution.”
‘New Mobility +’ Services Drive the future of Smart Transportation
DeerTrip™ cross-border travel services platform integrates
transportation information platform, transport card/E-ticket platform
and membership management platform. The service covers Guangdong and
Jiangsu Provinces, targeting inter-provincial and cross-border
independent travelers across the country. By interconnecting urban
public transport systems, Weconex helps transport card companies enhance
the competitiveness and attractiveness of public transportation,
providing citizens with more convenient and intelligent user experiences.
Weconex is actively extending its cooperation with global transport card
companies, smartphone operators, and financial institutions from Hong
Kong, Taipei, Korea, Singapore, and Thailand. By embarking on the path
of win-win cooperation, Weconex hopes to drive global ‘new mobility +’
trends and meet the need of worldwide travelers.
About Weconex Group
Weconex Group is a leading transportation system solution provider in
China, headquartered in Guangzhou with branches in Beijing, Shanghai,
Shenzhen, Nanjing, Xi 'an, Zhengzhou, Changsha, Wuhan, Taipei, Hong Kong
and so on. Grounded with its core value of green travel and public
transport priority, the company provides efficient and fast access and
low-cost integrated solution.
Currently, Weconex Group has covered 4 main provinces – Guangdong,
Jiangsu, Shanxi, and Henan and 50 cities in China. Besides DeerTrip™
App, Weconex also provides comprehensive products for public
transportation industry, including Public transportation cards operating
system, E-ticketing solution, AI customer service system, and diversity
terminal POS and integrating payment system used in transport and
finance payment.
For more information, please check: http://www.weconex.com/En/index.html.
