Weconex : Wins the Third Place in the ‘Internet Plus Transportation' Innovation & Entrepreneurship Competition

12/27/2018 | 02:31am CET

Weconex, a leading transportation system solution provider, is pleased to announce that it has won the third place in the national finals for the 4th Xiaoguwei ‘Internet Plus Transportation’ Innovation & Entrepreneurship Competition, held on December 21st in Guangzhou.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181226005084/en/

Tseng Kuan-Chih,Vice President of Weconex, gave a speech on one-stop cross-border travel solution. ( ...

Tseng Kuan-Chih,Vice President of Weconex, gave a speech on one-stop cross-border travel solution. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Xiaoguwei Innovation & Entrepreneurship Competition was organized by the Guangdong Provincial Department of Transport, China Transport News, the People's government of Panyu District and Guangdong Provincial Transportation Group Co., Ltd. This year’s theme was ‘Innovation and Integration—Accelerating the Development of High-quality Transportation Services’, topics ranging from smart transportation, big data, artificial intelligence (AI) to Internet of Vehicles (IoV) and Internet of Things (IoT). Over the past three months, the 34 national finalists were selected from 1500 enterprises in China. By virtue of its revolutionary business idea and technological innovation, Weconex’s flagship product DeerTrip™ one-stop cross-border travel solution has been acknowledged by the panel and industry experts. The award has once again demonstrated Weconex's strength and determination to become an industry leader.

Following the award ceremony, Vice President of Weconex, Tseng Kuan-Chih said, “This competition has indeed provided a stage for emerging enterprises, encouraging us to explore the potential of technology, and to change the world for the better through innovations. Thank you to the panel and the whole industry, for your approval of Weconex's innovation and contribution on ‘new mobility +’ cross-border travel solution.”

‘New Mobility +’ Services Drive the future of Smart Transportation

DeerTrip™ cross-border travel services platform integrates transportation information platform, transport card/E-ticket platform and membership management platform. The service covers Guangdong and Jiangsu Provinces, targeting inter-provincial and cross-border independent travelers across the country. By interconnecting urban public transport systems, Weconex helps transport card companies enhance the competitiveness and attractiveness of public transportation, providing citizens with more convenient and intelligent user experiences.

Weconex is actively extending its cooperation with global transport card companies, smartphone operators, and financial institutions from Hong Kong, Taipei, Korea, Singapore, and Thailand. By embarking on the path of win-win cooperation, Weconex hopes to drive global ‘new mobility +’ trends and meet the need of worldwide travelers.

About Weconex Group

Weconex Group is a leading transportation system solution provider in China, headquartered in Guangzhou with branches in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Nanjing, Xi 'an, Zhengzhou, Changsha, Wuhan, Taipei, Hong Kong and so on. Grounded with its core value of green travel and public transport priority, the company provides efficient and fast access and low-cost integrated solution.

Currently, Weconex Group has covered 4 main provinces – Guangdong, Jiangsu, Shanxi, and Henan and 50 cities in China. Besides DeerTrip™ App, Weconex also provides comprehensive products for public transportation industry, including Public transportation cards operating system, E-ticketing solution, AI customer service system, and diversity terminal POS and integrating payment system used in transport and finance payment.

For more information, please check: http://www.weconex.com/En/index.html.


© Business Wire 2018
