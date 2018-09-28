Weconex’s DeerTrip™ App Redefines Mobility for Public Transport Users

Weconex, a leading transportation system solution provider, was honored
to be invited by China Telecom to the 10th E-surfing Smart Ecosystem
Expo, taking place on September 13-15 in Guangzhou. Under the theme ‘New
Channel, New Retail and New Marketing in an Era of Intelligent Life’,
Weconex exhibited a series of ‘New Mobility’ services with various
interactive activities, bringing fun and tailored experiences for
visitors.
Weconex exhibited a series of 'New Mobility' services at the 10th E-surfing Smart Ecosystem Expo. (Photo: Business Wire)
An all-in-one mobile app for cross-border travelers
DeerTrip™ app, a flagship product of Weconex, provides comprehensive
one-stop public transport services for worldwide travelers. At the expo,
there was a live demonstration of new app features and innovative public
transport services including over-the-air activation, card top-up with
Huawei mobile NFC, 24/7 one-touch customer services, and QR code-based
payment applications.
Besides, to promote the concept of green travel, DeerTrip™ and China
Telecom jointly launched ‘E-surfing Telecom Package’, offering discounts
for purchasing new mobile phones, monthly public transport subsidies and
monthly unlimited internet data plans. More special offers such as free
card activation and free shopping coupons will be provided to app
members occasionally.
Integrate mobile payment platforms and push “Mobile as a Service” to
a new level
Weconex also affiliates with Amoled Intelligence, a specialist
intelligent payment and Point-Of-Service hardware solution provider, and
unveils the company’s first intelligent self-service kiosks and
transportation POS systems at the Expo. Amoled Intelligence perfectly
integrates transportation card systems with mobile payment systems,
creating a new retail business model, through which users can receive
customized promotional offers based on their real-time location
information.
With a mobile phone in hand, users will be able to take public
transportation as well as plan their cross-border trip easily while
enjoying various shopping services in shops or vending machines at the
destination. Amoled Intelligence hopes to establish the largest
integrated cross-border payment platform in the world, and combine
global online and offline commerce into a "new channel, new retail, new
marketing" ecosystem.
The ‘DeerTrip™ Snackbar’, and ‘DeerTrip™ Cash-pon Machine’ are another
exhibition spotlights at the expo. The dedicated hardware design
revolutionizes conventional, heavy self-service kiosks serving the
marketplace. Amoled’s intelligent self-service kiosks also feature
compact appearance, special intelligent poster conveyance, large
interactive screen and intelligent backend management, which are
suitable for various applications such as buses, traffic hubs and other
shopping environment. Furthermore, users are able to enjoy many
customized benefits from a variety of fun and interactive games such as
lucky wheels, prize draws and reward points schemes during their
cross-border journey.
“Retailers nowadays suffer from high customer acquisition costs,
ineffective data mining as well as a huge gap in brand marketing dollar
spent and sales effected,” said Tseng Kuan-Chih, Vice President of
Weconex Group. “Making use of big data from the DeerTrip™ app users,
Weconex helps strategic partners perform effective and targeted
marketing strategies through advanced data analytical technology and
accurate LBS user profiling. Weconex has partnered with many leading
retailers and online entertainment service providers and we hope to look
for more potential partners from different industries to extend this
ecosystem.”
Accelerate ‘New mobility’ services development for a smarter, greener
future
Currently, Weconex is actively extending its cooperation with global
transportation operators and financial institutions from Hong Kong,
Taipei, Korea, Singapore, and Thailand, for an integration of
transportation, entertainment, retailing, catering, shopping and
accommodation services. By enhancing mobility services in the public
transport sector, Weconex hopes to curate a green travel trend across
the globe in a bid to make cross-border travel more accessible and
sustainable.
About Weconex Group
Weconex Group is a high-tech internet company headquartered in Guangzhou
with branches in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Nanjing, Xi 'an,
Zhengzhou, Changsha, Wuhan, Taipei, Hong Kong and so on. It is a leading
transportation card system and the operating service provider in China,
committed to accelerating the interconnection and internet-enabled
transportation services in China. Grounded with its core value of green
travel and public transport priority, the company provides efficient and
fast access and low-cost integrated solution.
Currently, Weconex Group has covered 4 main provinces – Guangdong,
Jiangsu, Shanxi, and Henan and 50 cities in China. Besides “DeerTrip”,
Weconex also has comprehensive products and solutions for public
transportation industry, including Public transportation cards operating
system, E-ticketing solution, AI customer service system, and diversity
terminal POS and integrating payment system used in transport and
finance payment.
For more information, please check: http://www.weconex.com/En/index.html.
