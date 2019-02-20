Log in
Wedbush Securities : Serves As Title Sponsor of 2019 Garden Jam Music Festival April 5-6, 2019 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden

02/20/2019 | 09:42am EST

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wedbush Securities is pleased to announce its title sponsorship of this year's Garden Jam Music Festival, taking place the weekend of April 5-6, 2019 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Headliners for the two-day Wedbush Garden Jam Music Festival are Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real on Friday, April 5th and seven-time Grammy Award winner Buddy Guy on Saturday, April 6th. The all-star line-up also includes Jimmie Vaughn, Los Lobos, Brian Culbertson, and Lucie Silvas.  

(PRNewsfoto/Wedbush Securities)

"This is an exciting time for Wedbush Securities, as we become a first-time title sponsor for an event of this magnitude," states Rich Jablonski and Gary Wedbush, Wedbush Securities' Co-Presidents. "Wedbush has been a staple in Southern California for over six decades, and we feel that this is a unique opportunity to be more visible in the Inland Empire, but to also support world-class music and art alongside our colleagues and clients."    

"We are thrilled to have Wedbush as our title sponsor," said Jimi "Fitz" Fitzgerald, producer at Wendy Jayne Productions. "Having one of the country's leading investment firms on board during a pivotal point in our music festival's history, marks an exciting time in our growth."  

All seating for the festival is reserved table seating with great views of the performance stage, with a limited number of grounds only tickets available. For more information, a schedule of performers, and pricing, visit www.gardenjammusicfestival.com. The Indian Wells Tennis Garden is located at 78-200 Miles Avenue in Indian Wells, CA.

About Wedbush Securities
Since our founding in 1955, Wedbush has been a leader in the financial industry providing our clients with a wide range of services; including institutional sales, correspondent clearing services, equity research, corporate and municipal finance, equity market making, fixed income trading, prime brokerage, and wealth management. Headquartered in Los Angeles, with 100 registered offices, the firm focuses on dedicated service, client financial safety, continuity, and advanced technology.
Follow us on Twitter @Wedbush.

About Wedbush Garden Jam Music Festival
The Wedbush Garden Jam Music Festival is a presentation of the Indian Wells Tennis Garden and Wendy Jayne Productions, Inc., and presented by Fisherman's Market & Grill.  Other sponsors are CV 104.3 FM, CBS Local 2, KESQ News Channel 3 and Clark's Nutrition. Follow @GardenJamMusicFest on Instagram, and like us on Facebook @GardenJamMusicFestival. www.GardenJamMusicFestival.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wedbush-securities-serves-as-title-sponsor-of-2019-garden-jam-music-festival-april-5-6-2019-at-the-indian-wells-tennis-garden-300798649.html

SOURCE Wedbush Securities


© PRNewswire 2019
