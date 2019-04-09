Wedderspoon : Strengthens Category Leadership with New Glyphosate Residue Free Certification

Wedderspoon,
passionate steward of genuine Manuka Honey-based products and the #1
selling Manuka brand in North America, today announced that all its
products are now Glyphosate Residue Free as certified by The Detox
Project. This certification ensures that Wedderspoon’s Manuka Honey
products do not contain the world’s most common herbicide, further
enhancing the brand’s hive-to-home promise.
As part of its unwavering commitment to furthering the integrity of
Manuka Honey in the U.S. and abroad, this announcement builds upon
Wedderspoon’s track record for pioneering transparency in the Manuka
category. For example, Wedderspoon has also achieved the highest level
of food safety certification of any Manuka Honey facility globally for
its New Zealand based-production for the past two years. The world-class
Wedderspoon site was in fact the first Manuka Honey facility to receive
an “Excellent” rating on Safe Quality Food (SQF) Level 3 Certification
and still the only existing facility to achieve this level.
“Manuka Honey is truly like liquid gold, and we believe it should be
honored as such,” said Rebecca Remley, CEO of Wedderspoon. “We were
thrilled that last year the Ministry
for Primary Industries (MPI) established once and for all a uniform
standard for Manuka Honey, and in 2019 we’re continuing to do our part
to continually advance the category and consumers’ trust that they are
getting the real thing. We’re incredibly proud that our New Zealand
facility previously earned the highest level of food safety
certification for Manuka Honey in the world and to be the first Manuka
to gain a new certification: Glyphosate Residue Free.”
As the largest and still fastest growing Manuka Honey brand in the U.S.,
Wedderspoon represents 57 percent of total U.S. Manuka sales scanned at
retail stores. All its Manuka is shipped directly to the U.S. from its
New Zealand facility. Additionally, as part of the rigorous SQF’s high
standards for certification, Wedderspoon can trace every batch of honey
from the beekeeper to the retailer shelf.
All Wedderspoon Manuka products strictly adhere to the only existing
standard for Manuka Honey in the world, as established by New Zealand’s
Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI). The science-backed definition
uses a combination of four chemical markers and one DNA marker to
authenticate Manuka Honey. This means consumers can have complete
confidence that honey labeled Manuka is genuine if it is packed in New
Zealand. Wedderspoon builds upon this guarantee with its KFactor™
methodology, which goes above and beyond the MPI standard. KFactor is
comprised of five “key factors” that focus on the holistic qualities of
authentic Manuka Honey, guaranteeing the honey is: raw and
unpasteurized, has traceability from hive-to-home, is Non-GMO Project
Verified, is produced and packaged in New Zealand, and is free of
antibiotics, glyphosate and pesticides.
To learn more about the KFactor™ and how it provides consumers
with a transparent, informative way to understand the differences in
Manuka Honey, visit http://wedderspoon.com/pages/kfactor.
For more information on the MPI’s stewardship of the Manuka Honey
industry and the new regulatory changes, visit https://www.mpi.govt.nz/growing-and-harvesting/honey-and-bees/manuka-honey/.
About Wedderspoon
Founded in 2005, Wedderspoon is a passionate steward of Manuka
Honey-based products that awaken energized living. Wedderspoon offers a
dynamic collection of expertly crafted products that capture the
lusciously rare and powerful nature of genuine Manuka Honey, which is
exclusively produced by bees feeding off the Manuka bush on New
Zealand’s North and South Islands. From its use in the kitchen, in
beauty and active lifestyle self-care rituals and more, Wedderspoon
Manuka Honey’s vibrant properties make it one of the most highly
sought-after holistic ingredients in the world. Wedderspoon products are
available at specialty, natural and traditional grocers nationwide,
including Whole Foods Market, Wegmans, Publix, Sprouts, CVS, Natural
Grocers and online at Amazon.com. For more information, visit wedderspoon.com.
