Wedderspoon : Unveils First-of-its-Kind Manuka Immunity Gummies

Wedderspoon, the #1 selling Manuka Honey brand in the U.S., today announced the launch of its newest product line; Manuka Honey Immunity Gummies for busy families looking for a safe and effective immunity boost. These delicious-tasting fruit gummies are the first on the market made without cane sugar, corn syrup, glucose or artificial sweeteners and made with the goodness of Manuka Honey! Wedderspoon is excited to be launching two flavors and formulas : the Berry gummies contain 100% of the RDI for vitamin C and 5 Billion CFU of DE111 probiotic per 3 gummies serving while the Citrus gummies contain 100% of the RDI of vitamin C, selenium and zinc per 3 gummies serving. Be among the first to taste the newest members of Wedderspoon’s expanding line of Manuka honey-infused wellness products at Natural Products Expo West, booth #5129, Hall E!

“Gummies are an increasingly-popular format for consumers to take their daily supplements, but most of the best-selling brands in the category use cane sugar or corn syrup as one or two of the first ingredients. Wedderspoon believes that Manuka Honey and whole fruit are a perfect complement to one another to provide vitamins, minerals and nutrients for immune support - no cane sugar or corn syrup necessary,” says Rebecca Remley, CEO of Wedderspoon. “It took almost a year to develop these Manuka Honey Immunity Gummies but we’re proud to be the first gummies supplement to have only fruit and authentic Manuka honey as the first ingredients.”

Each serving of (3) Immunity gummies is crafted with whole fruits like apple, raspberry and kiwi puree, Manuka honey, and essential nutrients like zinc, selenium, and vitamin C to give families the immune support they deserve without the processed sugars that they don’t want. Each bottle contains 10 servings of whole fruit! Safe for kids 4 and up.

Immunity – Mixed Berry Gummies support your immune system with Manuka Honey, elderberry juice, probiotics and whole food vitamin C that provides a daily boost with 100% RDI of vitamin C and 5b CFU’s of probiotic.

support your immune system with Manuka Honey, elderberry juice, probiotics and whole food vitamin C that provides a daily boost with 100% RDI of vitamin C and 5b CFU’s of probiotic. Immunity – Citrus Gummies support your immune system with a daily boost of 100% RDI of zinc, selenium and whole food vitamin C.

Available in BPA-free, recyclable plastic bottles with child resistant caps, this new product line will begin to roll out nationwide in 2020. Wedderspoon products are available at specialty, natural and traditional grocers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Wegmans, Publix, Sprouts, CVS, Natural Grocers and online at Amazon.com. For more information, please visit Wedderspoon.com.

About Wedderspoon

Founded in 2005, Wedderspoon is a passionate steward of Manuka Honey-based products that awaken energized living. Wedderspoon offers a dynamic collection of expertly crafted products that capture the lusciously rare and powerful nature of genuine Manuka Honey, which is exclusively produced by bees feeding off the Manuka bush on New Zealand’s North and South Islands. From its use in the kitchen, in beauty and active lifestyle self-care rituals and more, Wedderspoon Manuka Honey’s vibrant properties make it one of the most highly sought after holistic ingredients in the world.

