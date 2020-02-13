Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Wedderspoon : Unveils First-of-its-Kind Manuka Immunity Gummies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 09:03am EST

U.S. Leader in Genuine Manuka Honey Launches Manuka Honey Immunity Gummies at Natural Products Expo West

Wedderspoon, the #1 selling Manuka Honey brand in the U.S., today announced the launch of its newest product line; Manuka Honey Immunity Gummies for busy families looking for a safe and effective immunity boost. These delicious-tasting fruit gummies are the first on the market made without cane sugar, corn syrup, glucose or artificial sweeteners and made with the goodness of Manuka Honey! Wedderspoon is excited to be launching two flavors and formulas : the Berry gummies contain 100% of the RDI for vitamin C and 5 Billion CFU of DE111 probiotic per 3 gummies serving while the Citrus gummies contain 100% of the RDI of vitamin C, selenium and zinc per 3 gummies serving. Be among the first to taste the newest members of Wedderspoon’s expanding line of Manuka honey-infused wellness products at Natural Products Expo West, booth #5129, Hall E!

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200213005037/en/

Wedderspoon Unveils First-of-its-Kind Manuka Immunity Gummies (Photo: Business Wire)

Wedderspoon Unveils First-of-its-Kind Manuka Immunity Gummies (Photo: Business Wire)

“Gummies are an increasingly-popular format for consumers to take their daily supplements, but most of the best-selling brands in the category use cane sugar or corn syrup as one or two of the first ingredients. Wedderspoon believes that Manuka Honey and whole fruit are a perfect complement to one another to provide vitamins, minerals and nutrients for immune support - no cane sugar or corn syrup necessary,” says Rebecca Remley, CEO of Wedderspoon. “It took almost a year to develop these Manuka Honey Immunity Gummies but we’re proud to be the first gummies supplement to have only fruit and authentic Manuka honey as the first ingredients.”

Each serving of (3) Immunity gummies is crafted with whole fruits like apple, raspberry and kiwi puree, Manuka honey, and essential nutrients like zinc, selenium, and vitamin C to give families the immune support they deserve without the processed sugars that they don’t want. Each bottle contains 10 servings of whole fruit! Safe for kids 4 and up.

  • Immunity – Mixed Berry Gummies support your immune system with Manuka Honey, elderberry juice, probiotics and whole food vitamin C that provides a daily boost with 100% RDI of vitamin C and 5b CFU’s of probiotic.
  • Immunity – Citrus Gummies support your immune system with a daily boost of 100% RDI of zinc, selenium and whole food vitamin C.

Available in BPA-free, recyclable plastic bottles with child resistant caps, this new product line will begin to roll out nationwide in 2020. Wedderspoon products are available at specialty, natural and traditional grocers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Wegmans, Publix, Sprouts, CVS, Natural Grocers and online at Amazon.com. For more information, please visit Wedderspoon.com.

About Wedderspoon

Founded in 2005, Wedderspoon is a passionate steward of Manuka Honey-based products that awaken energized living. Wedderspoon offers a dynamic collection of expertly crafted products that capture the lusciously rare and powerful nature of genuine Manuka Honey, which is exclusively produced by bees feeding off the Manuka bush on New Zealand’s North and South Islands. From its use in the kitchen, in beauty and active lifestyle self-care rituals and more, Wedderspoon Manuka Honey’s vibrant properties make it one of the most highly sought after holistic ingredients in the world.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:26aUNIFI : Announces Recipients of Third Annual REPREVE® Champions of Sustainability Awards
PR
09:26aMerit Medical Systems to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Results on February 24, 2020
GL
09:25aNORTHWEST BANCSHARES, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09:25aPurina Supports Canine Health with Donation to the AKC Canine Health Foundation
PR
09:23aGENERAL MILLS : Names Jaime Montemayor Chief Digital, Technology Officer
DJ
09:22aCHINA AGRI INDUSTRIES : Notice of court meeting
PU
09:22aCHINA AGRI INDUSTRIES : Form of proxy for the court meeting on friday, 6 march 2020 (or any adjournment thereof)
PU
09:22aCHINA AGRI INDUSTRIES : (1) proposal for the privatisation of china agri-industries holdings limited by cofco (hong kong) limited by way of a scheme of arrangement (under section 673 of the companies ordinance) and (2) proposed withdrawal of listing of china agri-industries holdings limited
PU
09:22aALASKA AIR : Investor Updates - February 13, 2020 902.6 KB
PU
09:22aSYRIA : The WFTU President is participating and addressed the 27th Congress of GFTU-Syria
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CENTRICA PLC : Centrica profits plunge on energy price cap, lower gas prices
2NESTLÉ S.A. : Improving Nestle reins in growth ambitions
3AIRBUS SE : Airbus pledges profit gain after bribery settlement hit
4COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK: 2019 operating profit stable at 1.26bn – Common Equity Tier 1 ratio signi..
5GRIEG SEAFOOD : GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA: Q4 2019 results - Positive operational development drives strong earnings

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group