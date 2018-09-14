Wedge Holdings: The Mongolia Steppe International Marathon - Bogd Khan Ultra Trail 50km 2018 Took Place

The Mongolian International Steppe Marathon - Bogd Khan Ultra Trail 50km
2018 took place in Mongolia on 19 August 2018. Showa Holdings Co., Ltd.,
a parent company of Wedge Holdings Co., Ltd. (JASDAQ:2388)(Headquarters:
Chuo-ku. Tokyo, Representative Managing Director and CEO: Mr. Tatsuya
Konoshita) was a main sponsor for the event. About 400 people entered
Steppe Marathon 3-21km which has been continuing for last 23 years and
over 60 people entered Bogd Khan Ultra Trail 50km which newly added from
this year. The weather was clear and the participants enjoyed not only
running but also pleasant view of glassland in Mongolia.
Course direction of Ultra trail by Ms. Carole Fuchs (Photo: Business Wire)
With our long term experiences and knowledges in entertainment field, we
supported the operation and conducted promotional activities for the
global sporting event. (*1) We conducted extensive collaborative
promotions with “Bumbardai”, a No.1 popular character in Mongolia all
over the Asia including Japan. (*2)
*1: Course direction of Ultra trail by Ms. Carole Fuchs, a
professional athlete
Ms. Carole Fuchs was in charge of course
direction of “Bogd Khan Ultra Trail 50km” which newly added from this
year. (She summited Mt. Manaslu in 2017 and Mt. Everest in 2018. She is
also a trail runner who has won competitions in various locations. We
have supported her in such activities.) The participants at the event
gave favorable reviews regarding the course because they actually
enjoyed splendid nature views of Mongolia. She also formed the “Running
fan community” to link with many athletes. We consider “Sports” as one
of entertainment contents in both “real” and “virtual”. The event became
a remarkable step for us.
*2: Collaborative promotions with “Bumbardai”
The
illustrations of “Bumbardai” appeared in Event logos, Start gate, Finish
gate, Course guide and Finisher medal. “Bumbardai” is a representative
content of Mr. Nambaral Erdenebayar who has an exclusive management
contractual relationship with us. The comic describes lasting nomadic
culture and knowledges including love for nature and life with nature.
“Bumbardai”, a main boy character of the comic was the most appropriate
for an official mascot for the event.
Event logos are designed by Mr. Nambaral Erdenebayar who is a
representative comic artist in Mongolia.
Many other prominent persons below worked cooperatively and boosted the
event.
Prominent persons worked cooperatively for the event
Ms. Carole Fuchs
Alpinist and professional athlete. In
charge of course direction of “Bogd Khan Ultra Trail 50km”
Mr. Takeshi Yoshino
A leading expert in barefoot running
called “Barefoot Prince”. Produced “Bare foot award” in Steppe Marathon.
Ms. Yurika Nakamura
Japanese long-distance runner who
finished 13th in the 2008 Beijing Olympics marathon. Attended
Steppe Marathon 10km and shared the pleasure of running.
Mr. Kota Araki
The first prize winner of general public
division at Echigo country trail 2018. Attended as a guest runner. The
first prize winner of “Bogd Khan Ultra Trail 50km”
Mr. Nambaral Erdenebayar
Mongolian comic artist. Received
the highest award with “Bumbardai” at 8th international Manga Award in
2015. In charge of logo design for this event.
Event overview
Name: The Mongolia Steppe International
Marathon - Bogd Khan Ultra Trail 50km 2018
Date: 19 August 2018
(Sun)
Venue: Steppe near Ulan Bator and Mt. Bogudohann (Mongolia)
The Mongolia Steppe International Marathon - Bogd Khan Ultra Trail
brought significant meaning to Wedge Holdings Co. Ltd., which operates
the Entertainment Contents business, as follows:
-
To acquire the best Mongolian contents “Bumbardai” and develop further
-
To expand and to Mix “Bumbardai” and “Trail run” in Asia and in Japan
-
To connect with the community of running lovers as entertainment
All of the above are based on the five-year Acceleration Plan III
announced by Wedge Holdings in June 2018. The following sections show
the relevance to the Acceleration Plan III.
1. Entertainment Contents Producer (P8)
A high priority of the
contents business is assigned to acquire their contents’ rights and to
arrange, plan and develop them, by utilizing the connection with
entertainment contents holders.
A character in “Bumbardai” created by Mr Erdenebayar, who is the best
Mongolian comic artist and has entered into an exclusive contract with
us, became a mascot character of the event. The figure was used at the
starting and goal points, signs along the courses, and the medals for
completing the course.
Bumbardai is a long story of a nomadic boy, which introduces Mother
Nature of Mongolia and the culture of nature-loving Mongolians. He is
the most suitable character for this trail running event in Mongolia. It
became the real event experiencing both Bumbardai and trail running in
the Mongolian steppe.
2. Development in Asia Strategy (P9)
The Entertainment Contents
business aims to deliver the Asian contents to Japan, and Japanese
contents to whole Asia. At this event, the number of participants
reached to 400 (300 were Mongolians) from seven countries, which
strengthened our ability to develop the business in Asia.
https://www.facebook.com/MSUT.Official/
3. Entertainment Community Platform Strategy (P10)
The Contents
business considers the Community-oriented-business development. So the
connection with entertainment communities is important, and aims to
establish communities and provide the entertainment contents to them. In
accordance with the mission “Fill the time of the world with thrills and
spills”, we consider not only manga, anime and games but also sports and
athletes as a form of entertainment when they meet our mission.
Through this event, we could establish a good connection with runners
and mountaineering communities. Through this event, we found everybody
enjoyed the breathtaking scenery and felt wind, and we could make our
real users excited.
We are planning further development of the Entertainment Contents
business in Asia. The notable success of this event will strengthen our
ability to achieve.
Our contents business will continue to plan and conduct events like “The
Mongolia Steppe International Marathon - Bogd Khan Ultra Trail 50km” in
following ways.
-
Respecting cultures and people in Asian countries
-
Providing excellent contents in excellent manners
-
Cooperating with creators and athletes in Asia
-
Expanding fans and boosts for entertainment contents all over Asia
Five-year Accel Plan III
http://www.wedge-hd.com/cms_v2/assets/files/IR/NEWS/2018/i20180627.pdf
Official website of The Mongolia Steppe International Marathon - Bogd
Khan Ultra Trail
https://msut.run/
Official Facebook of The Mongolia Steppe International Marathon -
Bogd Khan Ultra Trail
https://www.facebook.com/MSUT.Official/
Ikon News
https://www.facebook.com/iKonNews/videos/274520570029648/
https://www.facebook.com/iKonNews/videos/469378506908867/
https://www.facebook.com/iKonNews/videos/1994935423901335/
https://ikon.mn/n/1dc6
Official website of Ulan Bator city office
http://www.ulaanbaatar.mn/Home/newsdetail?dataID=33359
http://www.ulaanbaatar.mn/Home/newsdetail?dataID=33370
http://www.ulaanbaatar.mn/Home/newsdetail?dataID=33449
GOGO.MN
http://news.gogo.mn/r/228625
http://news.gogo.mn/r/228984
http://news.gogo.mn/r/229050
http://news.gogo.mn/r/229305
NEWS PRESS
https://newspress.mn/v1/p/news/5597
MONTSAME News Agency
http://www.montsame.mn/read/96521
Mongolian National Broadcaster
http://www.mnb.mn/i/148917
Lag.mn
http://lag.mn/news/article208946/
News at FRANK&MORRIS (online shopping site)
https://frankandmorris.stores.jp/news/5b7a244b5496ff7b70002363
Hot topic on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/EnduranceManagementTK/photos/a.127337681245341/254603948518713/?type=3&theater
