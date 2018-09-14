Wedgewood Pharmacy : Survey Demonstrates Negative Impact of Opioid Shortages on Veterinarians, Pet Owners, and Pets

A nationwide
survey shows that there are unintended consequences for veterinary
medicine caused by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) efforts
to address the national opioid crisis. Opioids in animal medicine are
the foundation, and often the only method, of pain control and
anesthesia. They are critical for the treatment of animals that have
been hit by a car, shot by a gun, mauled by another animal, undergone
surgery, or suffer from a severe disease or other trauma. Most pet
owners, regulators, elected officials, and state board of pharmacy
members are not aware of the repercussions.
To address the mis-use and diversion of opioids by people, the DEA has
proposed an average 10 percent decrease in the 2019 manufacturing quotas
for six frequently abused opioids, including five key Class II opioid
drugs commonly used by veterinarians. DEA decreased allowable opioid
manufacturing quotas by 25 percent in 2017 and 20 percent this year.
When supplies of these drugs are limited, manufacturers and distributors
give preference to allocating their limited supplies for use in human
health, creating shortages for veterinary medical practitioners. For
example, in August, Pfizer
suspended delivery of injectable opioids to veterinary customers.
According to the survey, these shortages have had the unintended results
of creating unnecessary pain, suffering, and death of animals because
alternatives are less effective and are more expensive.
Key findings of the survey:
-
In the past year, from 27% to 73% of veterinary professionals have had
difficulty obtaining necessary supplies of five opioids they consider
“important to your practice and to your patients’ health” by 50% - 80%
of respondents. They include Hydromorphone, Morphine, Fentanyl,
Hydrocodone, and Oxymorphone.
-
Shortages of these opioids have caused ...
-
The use of less effective, non-narcotic alternatives such as
NSAIDS (83%);
-
Increased patient suffering (71%);
-
Use of a local anesthetic (49%);
-
Postponed procedures (26%); and
-
Patient deaths (3%)
-
88% of respondents “rarely” or “never” see the four warning signs
published by DEA that a client is potentially abusing opioids.
Nevertheless, 63% “have training and/or procedures in place for
medical and other staff members to recognize the signs of opioid
abuse.”
The survey was conducted in September by Wedgewood
Pharmacy, the largest animal-health compounding pharmacy in the U.S.
The invitation to participate went to 53,968 veterinary professionals;
1,135 completed the survey. The results (which include hundreds of
write-in comments from veterinarians) will be included in formal
comments that the company will submit to the DEA regarding the proposed
production quota reductions. [DEA will be accepting comments at http://www.regulations.gov
until 11:59PM, September 19, 2018. Please reference ‘‘Docket No.
DEA–488P’’ on all correspondence, including any attachments.]
Michael Blaire, R.Ph., FIACP, vice president, Government and Regulatory
Affairs noted, “Shortages limit therapeutic choices and are especially
problematic given the number of species veterinarians treat—from tiny
kittens to large dogs, horses, and even elephants—and how different
species react to opioids or their alternatives. Shortages demand that
veterinarians frequently change medications and pain-management
protocols, and this increases the risk of medical errors. While we
applaud DEA’s efforts to address the national opioid crisis among
humans, we’re asking them to be thoughtful about the impact the actions
they take will have on the animal patients owned by 68% of American
homes and the millions of animals in zoos, aquaria, stables, shelters,
hospitals, research facilities, police and military facilities. We need
to work together to address a national crisis in human health while
continuing to provide veterinarians with the medicines they need to
practice.”
One veterinarian wrote this comment to illustrate how opioid shortages
affect his or her patients: “We have an emergency practice, so we see a
lot of very painful animals from surgeries, traumas, and severe illness.
Most of our patients in acute pain are not candidates for NSAIDS or
other treatments like laser and acupuncture, which take longer to work
and are not proven effective for severe pain. Not having access to
opioids almost makes treatment cruel.”
Wedgewood Pharmacy and recently acquired Diamondback Drugs are licensed
by DEA to manufacture controlled substances, which they do exclusively
for animal patients. Compounded medications are created and prepared by
specially trained pharmacists and pharmacy technicians in nationally
accredited, state-regulated facilities, when mass-manufactured drugs are
not available or appropriate for a patient. These medications are
prescribed and dispensed under orders written by veterinarians. At least
one facility has experienced difficulty obtaining the quantities of
active pharmaceutical ingredients needed to meet the demands of their
veterinary customers, because of purchasing quotas set by DEA.
The sampling of participants in the survey was participant-driven, not
random, and therefore measures of statistical significance such as
confidence levels and sampling error do not apply to the results of the
study. They represent the opinions of the professionals who participated.
