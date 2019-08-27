Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Weed leader Canopy Growth ousts co-CEO Bruce Linton

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 01:33pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Bruce Linton, Founder and Co-CEO of Canopy Growth, speaks to CNBC on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(This July 3 story corrects paragraph three to remove reference to 56% ownership stake. A previous version of the story was corrected to add the prefix "multi" in first paragraph.)

By Debroop Roy and Nivedita Balu

(Reuters) - Canada's Canopy Growth Corp fired founder and co-Chief Executive Officer Bruce Linton, a surprise move that comes just a week after the weed producer's largest shareholder expressed disappointment over its loss-making streak.

The world's largest pot company announced earlier in the day that Linton was stepping down, leaving Mark Zekulin in charge of the company.

"I think stepping down might not be the right phrase," Linton said in an interview with CNBC. "I was terminated."

Linton also said he did not know why he was fired, adding, "At the end of the day I really think sometimes entrepreneurs are entrepreneurs because they're not super employable."

Last month, Canopy reported a net loss of about C$323 million for the fourth quarter, attributing it to increased investments in expanding the business.

A week later, Constellation Brands, which owns a stake in Canopy and has four of its six board seats, said it was not happy with the Canadian company's year-end results.

"We are working with Canopy almost on a daily basis to ensure that we are all focused on the right things," Constellation CEO Bill Newlands had said on a post-earnings call with analysts.

On Wednesday, the brewer said it fully supported the decision made by Canopy's board to appoint Zekulin as the company's sole CEO.

"It is pretty clear that it was at the urging of Constellation Brands. At this point they have enough power on (its) board to make these kinds of decisions," William O'Neil analyst Andrew Kessner said.

Linton's strategy of chasing growth at the expense of near-term profits seemed to have fallen out of favor with top Constellation executives, who are under pressure to provide a clearer timeline on a return on investment in Canopy, Kessner said.

Linton founded Canopy in 2013 in an abandoned Hershey's chocolate factory in Smiths Falls, Canada and has since been the face of the company. He took the company public in 2014 and has bolstered its operations with acquisitions worth more than C$5 billion.

Under Linton, Canopy also raised over C$6 billion since its founding in 2013, with the Corona beer maker agreeing to invest more than $4 billion in the company - the biggest such investment in the cannabis industry.

Linton did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Reuters' calls and emails to Canopy seeking details on Linton's departure were not answered.

While it was not clear what Linton's severance package would be, company filings showed that his total compensation for 2018 was $2.46 million, a near six-fold rise from a year earlier due to $2 million of option-based awards.

Analysts at brokerage Stifel said they would not be surprised to see Linton take on another role within the cannabis industry, likely as an entrepreneur as his strength was in recognizing early stage value.

Rade Kovacevic, who currently leads the company's Canadian operations and recreational strategy, will take over the role of president from Zekulin.

The company also named John Bell, Canopy's lead director of five years, as chairman, a decision that it said would be reviewed at the board's annual meeting in September.

Earlier this year, Canopy also replaced long-term Chief Financial Officer Tim Saunders with a former Constellation executive.

Shares of the company, which fells as much as 5.3% earlier in the session, reversed course to trade marginally up.

(Reporting by Debroop Roy, Nivedita Balu and Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Sweta Singh)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANOPY GROWTH CORP -5.91% 31.14 Delayed Quote.-9.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:25pDEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
GL
02:24pNATIONAL LAND REALTY : Named to the 2019 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the Third Time
BU
02:24pTXDOT : Plan a Sober Ride This Labor Day Weekend
BU
02:22pVIKING ENERGY GROUP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02:21pROYCE GLOBAL VALUE TRUST (NYSE : RGT) as of Jul 31, 2019
PR
02:21pCOVENANT TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02:20pPHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Altria eye merger 11 years after split
AQ
02:19pERI : 's John Shegerian Warns Corporations to Protect Data as SHIELD Act is Signed Into Law
BU
02:17pALTRIA GROUP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02:16pAgricor & Botanacor Name New COO. Dr. Carl Craig Will Lead Companies' Continued Expansion for Lab Testing in the Cannabis and Hemp Sectors.
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : GOLD: ... and in the end, gold wins
2Trump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution of dispute
3Weed leader Canopy Growth ousts co-CEO Bruce Linton
4J&J liable for $572 million in Oklahoma opioid epidemic trial; shares rise
5CELGENE CORPORATION : Celgene, Bristol Clear Way For Merger -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group