Weedmaps : Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

Weedmaps today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has
appointed Chris Beals as Chief Executive Officer, effective March 6,
2019. In addition to assuming day-to-day leadership of Weedmaps, Beals
will serve as a member of the Company’s Board. Since joining the Company
in August 2015, Beals has served as Weedmaps’ President and General
Counsel and has led the growth of the Company’s government relations,
finance and compliance functions. Weedmaps announced that co-founder and
previous CEO, Doug Francis, has been appointed Chairman of the Company’s
Board of Directors.
“Ten years ago, my co-founder Justin Hartfield and I set out to
bootstrap a marijuana technology company that not only aimed to be
commercially successful, but also endeavored to promote freedom through
the repeal of marijuana prohibition. We have built a special company and
left a positive mark on society. To my Weedmaps family, it has been an
honor to lead you through these changing times,” said Francis.
“We have exceeded our dream goals, and it is time for the next chapter,”
Francis continued. “Chris has spent the last four years immersed in our
industry and culture. He developed a dichotomy that gives us an
advantage; an enterprise executive that knows the complex tribal
knowledge and history of the weed business. Chris is a visionary and has
already done an incredible job navigating the regulatory and growth
challenges of a nascent and nebulous cannabis landscape. The Board and I
are quite confident in his ability to lead the Company forward.”
“I am incredibly excited to assume this new role and for the future of
the Company,” said Beals. “We have an exceptionally talented team at
Weedmaps, that is focused on scaling our technology and data platform to
provide interconnected solutions for the entire cannabis business and
consumer spectrum. Our position as a leading technology company
servicing the cannabis industry combined with our amazing leadership
team puts us in an incredible position to succeed. In addition, building
upon the original vision of Doug and Justin, Weedmaps continues to
expand its role as a leading voice for cannabis legalization and
decriminalization across the country.”
Aside from Board duties at Weedmaps, Francis will be focusing his time
on legalization efforts with the Company as well as advising and
managing other cannabis brands around the world.
ABOUT WEEDMAPS
Founded in 2008, Weedmaps is a leading technology and software
infrastructure provider to the cannabis industry. Our suite of
cloud-based software and data solutions includes point of sale,
logistics and ordering solutions that enable customers to scale their
businesses while complying with the complex and disparate regulations
applicable to the cannabis industry. In addition, our platform provides
consumers with information regarding cannabis products across web and
mobile platforms, including listing local retailers and brands,
facilitating product discovery and allowing consumers to educate
themselves on cannabis and its history, uses and legal status.
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Weedmaps employs more than 400
professionals around the world, including in Barcelona, Berlin, Boston,
Denver, New York, Phoenix and Toronto.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190312005850/en/