Weedmaps : Introduces WM Retail and WM Exchange to Cannabis Businesses in Oklahoma

Leading cannabis technology company to debut new industry point of sale and wholesale marketplace solutions at CannaCon South

Powered by over a decade of industry experience and leading technology infrastructure, Weedmaps today announced the launch of WM Retail and WM Exchange in the Oklahoma market. Officially debuting on Friday at CannaCon South in Oklahoma City, the company’s two new business solutions will help local cannabis brands, distributors and retailers continue to drive growth while remaining compliant in one of the fastest growing medical cannabis markets in the country.

“The Oklahoma cannabis market is rapidly expanding and customers and businesses alike want to ensure they are discovering and procuring the highest-quality products at the best price,” said Tim Schulz, Head of Product at Weedmaps. “With the launch of WM Retail and WM Exchange, businesses can now streamline their procurement process, sync inventories in real time with their Weedmaps menu, meaningfully engage their most valuable customers and grow successfully in a complex regulatory environment.”

WM Retail Drives Better Business in Oklahoma

Launching exclusively in Oklahoma, WM Retail combines a powerful integrated point of sale (POS) software, reliable hardware and best-in-class customer support to improve the way local cannabis retailers run their business and help them stay compliant.

No monthly fee. WM Retail is included with any standard Weedmaps.com listing. Clients simply pay a one time cost for the hardware.

WM Retail is included with any standard Weedmaps.com listing. Clients simply pay a one time cost for the hardware. Robust compliance features. The product comes with a dynamic compliance feature set, including state regulatory reporting tailored to Oklahoma’s jurisdiction, METRC integration, transaction record retention and detailed tax configurations.

The product comes with a dynamic compliance feature set, including state regulatory reporting tailored to Oklahoma’s jurisdiction, METRC integration, transaction record retention and detailed tax configurations. Comprehensive support. WM Retail comes with premium support functionality, including live in-person setup and industry-leading customer assistance throughout the product experience to ensure continued retailer success.

WM Retail comes with premium support functionality, including live in-person setup and industry-leading customer assistance throughout the product experience to ensure continued retailer success. Best-in-class hardware and user interface. Built on proven, easy-to-use hardware designed to ensure reliability, WM Retail is hardwired to withstand the rigors of high volume in-store transactions and scalable to changing business needs.

Built on proven, easy-to-use hardware designed to ensure reliability, WM Retail is hardwired to withstand the rigors of high volume in-store transactions and scalable to changing business needs. Easy and insightful analytics and reporting. With state-specific and customizable reporting, WM Retail’s cloud based platform provides actionable insights and sales performance tracking from anywhere, at any time — all in a centralized dashboard.

With state-specific and customizable reporting, WM Retail’s cloud based platform provides actionable insights and sales performance tracking from anywhere, at any time — all in a centralized dashboard. Live menu integration. Live menu enables retailers to synchronize in-store menu and inventory with their Weedmaps online menu in real time, to streamline operations and ensure that customers see up-to-date product availability.

Live menu functionality is also available through preferred partners Meadow and Cova. Retailers using those platforms can easily integrate with Weedmaps to connect inventory and online menu to provide customers a real-time view of available products.

WM Exchange Brings The Power of Ecommerce to The Wholesale Process

Now available in Oklahoma, WM Exchange is a digital wholesale marketplace where licensed cannabis retailers and sellers can safely and efficiently facilitate bulk wholesale orders for quality, lab-tested cannabis products.

Grow your business. WM Exchange easily expands the supply chain, empowering brands, distributors and retailers alike. It helps retailers get access to the most popular cannabis products available and connects sellers to new, licensed customers they wouldn’t otherwise reach.

WM Exchange easily expands the supply chain, empowering brands, distributors and retailers alike. It helps retailers get access to the most popular cannabis products available and connects sellers to new, licensed customers they wouldn’t otherwise reach. A better way to buy and sell wholesale cannabis. Streamlining the ordering process for cannabis operators, WM Exchange provides complete visibility into pricing, inventory availability and product information, real-time delivery and fulfillment information, and robust regulatory and compliance tools.

Streamlining the ordering process for cannabis operators, WM Exchange provides complete visibility into pricing, inventory availability and product information, real-time delivery and fulfillment information, and robust regulatory and compliance tools. Conduct transactions with total confidence. Because brands and sellers on WM Exchange can upload licensing and lab testing documentation to the platform, transactions can be conducted transparently and securely.

Weedmaps will be exhibiting both WM Retail and WM Exchange at CannaCon South in Oklahoma City on Friday, September 27 and Saturday, September 28 at Booth 920.

For more information on WM Retailvisit weedmaps.com/business/retail. For information on WM Exchangevisit weedmaps.com/business/exchange.

About Weedmaps

Founded in 2008, Weedmaps is the leading technology and software infrastructure provider to the cannabis industry. Our suite of cloud-based software and data solutions includes point of sale, logistics and ordering solutions that enable customers to scale their businesses while complying with the complex and disparate regulations applicable to the cannabis industry.

In addition, our platform provides consumers with information regarding cannabis products across our web and mobile platforms, including listing local retailers and brands, facilitating product discovery and allowing consumers to educate themselves on cannabis and its history, uses and legal status. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Weedmaps employs more than 500 professionals around the world, including in Barcelona, Berlin, Denver, New York, Phoenix, Sacramento and Toronto. Visit us at https://weedmaps.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190927005075/en/