Weekly Economic Bulletin (June 29 2020)

Weekly Economic Bulletin Ministry of Economy & Finance - Financial Services Commission - Bank of Korea June 26, 2020

MAJOR NEWS AND EVENTS

[MOEF] 8th Meeting of Central Economic Response Headquarters (June 25)

The 8th Meeting of the Central Economic Response Headquarters was held on June 25 to discuss plans to improve financial sector taxation and mid to long-term measures to support ever-increasing single-person households.

[MOEF] KTB Issuance Plan, July 2020 (June 25)

MOEF plans to issue Korea Treasury Bonds worth approximately KRW 13,600 billion in July 2020 through competitive bidding. More

[FSC] FSC Revises Regulations on Financial Investment Business (June 24)

The FSC revised the regulations on financial investment business on June 24, laying out specific liquid asset requirements for the sellers of repurchase agreements. More

[FSC] FSC Identifies Ten D-SIBs for 2021 (June 24)

The FSC identified a total of ten bank holding companies and banks as domestic systemically important banks (D- SIBs) for 2021. More

[FSC] Government Unveils Plans to Root Out Vishing (June 24)

The government introduced plans on June 24 to root out vishing (voice phishing) scams through close coordination between the financial, communications and investigative authorities. More

[FSC] Government to Stamp Out Illegal Predatory Lending (June 23)

The government unveiled plans to root out illegal predatory lending, focusing on preventing illegal sales activities, enhancing crackdowns, assisting victims and raising public awareness. More

[BOK] Trade Indices & Terms of Trade Indices, May 2020 (June 26)

The net barter terms of trade index increased by 10.1% year-on-year in May of 2020. More

[BOK] Consumer Survey, June 2020 (June 26)

The Composite Consumer Sentiment Index (CCSI) for June 2020 stood at 81.8, higher than that in May by 4.2 points. More

[BOK] Public Sector Accounts, 2019 (June 25)

In 2019, the total revenue of the public sector recorded 876.3 trillion won, an increase of 23.5 trillion won from the previous year's total of 852.7 trillion won (a 2.8% increase). More

[BOK] 2018 Updated Input-Output Tables (June 24)

The total supply (total demand) of goods and services in 2018 amounted to 5,074.2 trillion won (at current prices).

[BOK] International Investment Position by Region and Currency, 2019 (preliminary) (June 23)

As of the end of 2019, Korea's net international investment position (net IIP) was $500.9 billion (preliminary), up $64.8 billion over the year (from the end of 2018). More

[BOK] Producer Price Index, May 2020 (June 23)

The Producer Price Index increased by 0.0% month-on-month in May 2020 ―in year-on-year terms it decreased by 1.7%. More

