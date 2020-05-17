Weekly Economic Bulletin (May 18 2020)

Weekly Economic Bulletin

Ministry of Economy & Finance - Financial Services Commission - Bank of Korea

May 15, 2020

MAJOR NEWS AND EVENTS

[MOEF] Current Economic Situation, April 2020 (May 15)

Mining and manufacturing improved from the previous month in March, as well as facilities investment and construction investment. Service output and retail sales slowed down. More

[MOEF] Current Employment Statistics, April (May 13)

The economically active population marked 27,734,000 in April 2020, and the number of employed persons totaled 26,562,000 More

[FSC] Overview of Financial Regulatory Sandbox (May 14)

The FSC has been operating a financial regulatory sandbox program since April 1, 2019 to promote competition and innovation in the financial industry and provide more benefits to consumers. More

[FSC] FSC Announces timetable for entering MyData Businesses (May 13)

The FSC announced a schedule for demand survey and preliminary consulting for MyData businesses on May 13

which allows you to see how many business entities are planning to apply for My Data licenses. More

[FSC] Government Prepares to Launch Key Industry Stabilization Fund (May 12)

The government decided to designate the airline and maritime shipping sectors as the key industries eligible to receive support through the key industry stabilization fund on May 12. More

[FSC] Financial Data Exchange Platform Launched (May 11)

FSC Vice Chairman Sohn Byungdoo attended a launch event of the financial data exchange platform on May 11, which will provide a secure on-stop data distribution service in the financial industry. More

[BOK] Export and Import Price Indices, April 2020 (May 15)

The Export Price Index (KRW basis) decreased 1.6 percent from the previous month. The Import Price Index (KRW basis) decreased 5.1 percent from the previous month. More

[BOK] BOK to provide additional financial support of 5 trillion won to SMEs affected by COVID-19

(May 14)

The Monetary Policy Board of the Bank of Korea will decide to increase the ceiling on the Bank Intermediated Lending Support Facility by 5 trillion won (30 trillion won→35 trillion won) at the meeting on May 14 to provide continued support to companies, considering the persistent difficulties facing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs, including individual business owners) due to COVID-19.More

[BOK] Monetary and Liquidity Aggregates, March 2020 (May 13)

Broad Money (M2, seasonally adjusted, period-average) increased by 0.9%. More

[BOK] Financial Market Trends, April 2020 (May 12)

The Treasury bond (3-yr) yield fell substantially, due mainly to Bank of Korea's market stabilization measures and expectations of sustained accommodative monetary policy at home and abroad. More