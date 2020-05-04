Weekly European Agenda | 04/05/2020

If you would like to receive a summary of each week's institutional agenda in your inbox every Monday, sign up here.

4 - 10 May 2020

Monday 4 May

Tuesday 7 May

Wednesday 6 May

Thursday 7 May

Friday 8 May

Saturday 9 May

Europe Day

Institutional Agendas

European Parliament

Monday 4 May

Committee on Budgets

On the agenda: remote voting procedure on A safety net to protect the beneficiaries of EU programmes: setting up an MFF contingency plan, Recommendations on the negotiations for a new partnership with the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Estimates of revenue and expenditure for the financial year 2021.

Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety

On the agenda: Exchange of views with Dr Andrea Ammon, Director of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) - update on the COVID-19 situation, Establishing the Just Transition Fund, remote voting procedure on Recommendations on the negotiations for a new partnership with the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

Committee on the Internal Market and Consumer Protection

On the agenda: Exchange of views with Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice President of the European Commission for a Europe Fit for the Digital Age - on the EU response to the COVID-19 outbreak, and debate on Digital Services Act: Improving the functioning of the Single Market.

Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development

Thursday 7 May

Committee on Budgetary Control

On the agenda: exchange of views on CONT mission to the Czech Republic, remote voting procedure on Control of the financial activities of the European Investment Bank, and Protection of the European Union's financial interests - combating fraud - annual report 2018.

Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development

Committee on Foreign Affairs

On the agenda: Debriefing by Olivér Várhelyi, Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, on the EU-Western Balkans Summit videoconference of 6 May 2020 and the support to the Western Balkans in tackling COVID-19.

Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs

Committee on Employment and Social Affairs

Find an overview of the parliamentary agenda here.

Council of Ministers

Tuesday 5 May

Employment, Social Policy, Health and Consumer Affairs Council

EU ministers responsible for employment and social affairs will meet via video conference to discuss: the demographic challenges in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, and the national measures taken or foreseen to mitigate the negative consequences of the crisis on the labour markets and the economy. Furthermore, they will exchange views on exit and recovery measures taken and foreseen at national and EU level.

Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council

Ministers will exchange views on the use of tracing apps and electronic communication data for the purpose of tackling the COVID-19 crisis. They will also hold a broader debate on the role of the digital sector in the post COVID-19 recovery, including measures to incentivise investment in the deployment of new very high-capacity digital infrastructures.

Friday 8 May

Eurogroup



An overview of planned Council meetings can be found here.

European Commission and High Representative

Monday 4 May

Coronavirus Global Response

The European Union and its partners are hosting an international pledging conference, whose aim is to raise €7.5 billion. The funds will be allocated to develop solutions to test, treat, and protect people, and to prevent the spread of the virus. The event will be hosted by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

Várhelyi holds a conference call with Executive Director of FRONTEX

Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi holds a conference call with Executive Director of FRONTEX, Fabrice Leggeri.

Tuesday 5 May

Dalli holds a videoconference call with representatives of Women Political Leaders

Commissioner Helena Dalli holds a videoconference call with representatives of Women Political Leaders.

Simson gives a speech on the role of industry in the implementation of the European Green Deal and the Climate Law

Commissioner Simson gives a keynote speech at the Energy Solutions high-level debate 'The role of industry in the implementation of the European Green Deal and the Climate Law' via videoconference.

Wednesday 6 May

College meeting

Items for oral procedure: Action Plan on Anti-Money Laundering, Fair minimum wages for workers in the EU (launch of 2nd stage consultation), Updated Skills Agenda for Europe Proposal for a Council Recommendation on Vocational Education and Training.

Johansson holds a videoconference call with representatives of civil society and social partners

Commissioner Ylva Johansson holds a videoconference call with representatives of civil society and social partners.

Thursday 7 May

Kyriakides holds a videconference with EU Health Ministers, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, and the European Medicines Agency

Commissioner Stella Kyriakides holds a videconference with EU Health Ministers, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, and the European Medicines Agency.

Friday 8 May

Várhelyi holds a conference call with Commissioner of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees

Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi holds a conference call with Commissioner of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi.

Kyriakides holds a videoconference with representatives of the pharmaceutical and medical devices industries

Commissioner Stella Kyriakides holds a videoconference with representatives of the pharmaceutical and medical devices industries

Johansson participates to an Informal Justice and Home Affairs Interior Ministers' videoconference

Commissioner Ylva Johansson participates to an Informal Justice and Home Affairs Interior Ministers' videoconference.

A full list with meetings of Commissioners can be found here; the Commissioners' weekly activities can be found here; the agenda of the College Meetings can be found here; Commission events can be found here.

Wednesday 6 May

EU-Western Balkans Zagreb summit

EU and Western Balkan leaders will take part in an online summit that will focus on cooperation he Western Balkans summit was initially meant to take place in Zagreb as one of the main events of the Croatian Presidency.



The agenda of the Croatian Presidency can be found here.

European Data Protection Supervisor

Thursday 7 March

Wiewiórowski will participate in LIBE Committee meeting on use of personal data in the fight against Covid-19

Wojciech Wiewiórowski will participate in LIBE Committee meeting on use of personal data in the fight against Covid-19 via videoconference.



Find more information on EDPS events here.