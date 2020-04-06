Weekly European Agenda | 06/04/2020

06-12 April 2020

Monday 6 April

Tuesday 7 April

Wednesday 7 April

World Health Day

On 7 April is World Health Day, which is celebrated each year to mark the anniversary of the founding of the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1948 and to raise awareness about a public health priority. As nurses and other health workers are at the forefront of COVID-19 response, this year countries will celebrate the work of nurses and midwives and remind world leaders of the critical role they play in keeping the world healthy.

Institutional Agendas

European Parliament

Tuesday 7 April

PECH Committee

The Fisheries Committee (PECH) will look at the proposal amending the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund (EMFF) Regulation and the Common Provision Regulation. The aim is to provide for specific, more flexible measures to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak in the fisheries and aquaculture sector. The EMFF proposal broadly deals with temporary cessations, financial aid for aquaculture producers, aid on stockage, and simplified reallocation of national operational programme funds.

Council of Ministers

Monday 6 April

Video conference of ministers of justice

The focus will be on measures introduced by member states in the field of justice in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The discussed topics will include: changes in working methods of judicial bodies and legal professions, challenges for cross-border judicial cooperation, suspension of enforcement and insolvency proceedings, procedural rights in criminal proceedings, prison and custodial sentences, with particular emphasis on the situation in prisons and detention facilities given the danger of a COVID-19 outbreak. Ministers will also exchange information on the sanctions applied for contravening restrictions imposed by public bodies, and whether any new criminal offences have been introduced. In addition, they will consider whether any other action in the field of justice should be taken at the EU level in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Video conference of foreign affairs ministers (defence)

Defence ministers will hold a video conference on the military implications of the COVID-19 pandemic. On the agenda: military assistance that armed forces are providing at national level to contain the spread of the virus, discussion about the impact the pandemic is having on EU's Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP), missions and operations in third countries. The meeting will be chaired by Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

Tuesday 7 April

Video conference of the Eurogroup

The Eurogroup will work further on the coordinated response to the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, following the invitation by EU leaders on 26 March 2020.

Video conference of ministers of research



Wednesday 8 April

Video conference of foreign affairs ministers (development)

Video conference of ministers of culture

On the agenda: discussion on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the culture sector.

European Commission and High Representative

Monday 6 April

Von der Leyen holds a videoconference call with Charles Michel

President Ursula von der Leyen holds a videoconference call with Charles Michel, President of the European Council.

Vestager holds speaks with CEO of the Financial Times Group

Vice-President Margrethe Vestager holds a videoconference call with John Ridding, CEO of the Financial Times Group.

Urpilainen speaks with Italian Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen holds a videoconference call with Emanuela Claudia Del Re, Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy.

Tuesday 7 April

Johansson holds an Informal Justice and Home Affairs Interior Ministers' videoconference

Commissioner Ylva Johansson holds an Informal Justice and Home Affairs Interior Ministers' videoconference.

Várhelyi speaks with Prime Minister of Georgia

Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi holds a videoconference call with Mr Giorgi Gakharia, Prime Minister of Georgia.

Reynders holds a videoconference with Confederal Secretary of ETUC

Commissioner Didier Reynders holds a videoconference with Isabelle Schömann, Confederal Secretary of the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC).

Wednesday 8 April

College meeting

Items for oral procedure: Report on the Impact of Demographic Change, Stepping up our engagement with the Western Balkans - The Commission's contribution to the EU-Western Balkans Summit. The meeting will be held via videoconference.

Reynders takes part in a Webinar on the Rule of Law and the future of Europe

Commissioner Didier Reynders takes part in a Webinar on the Rule of Law and the future of Europe 'The relevance of safeguarding the rule of law for the future of Europe', organised by the Centre for European Policy Studies (CEPS).

