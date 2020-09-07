Weekly European Agenda | 07/09/2020

7-12 September 2020

Monday 7 September

Tuesday 8 November

Wednesday 9 September

Thursday 10 September

Friday 11 September

Institutional Agendas

European Movement International

Monday 7 September

Digital Democracy - What Europe can learn from Taiwan

The Bertelsmann Stiftung, the King Baudouin Foundation, the Open Society Foundation and the European Movement International are holding a live online discussion with Audrey Tang, Taiwan's renowned Digital Minister. The discussion, focusing on digital democracy and on what lessons Europe can learn from Taiwan, will take place on Monday, 7 September at 09.00 am CET. The current pandemic has confronted Europe and the world with unprecedented challenges, not only as a health crisis but also as a challenge to the core structures of our democracies. How can we ensure that citizens remain active in European democracy, in a time of social distancing?

For more information and registration click here.

More information about EMI events can be found here.

EuropeanParliament

Monday 7 September

Subcommittee on Human Rights

Exchange of views on the human rights situation in Belarus following the presidential elections of 9 August.

Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs

Agenda to be confirmed.

Committee on Legal Affairs

Agenda to be confirmed.

Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development

Exchange of views with Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski, responsible for Agriculture, on general matters.

Presentation by the European Commission (DG AGRI) of the study on the implementation of conformity checks in the olive oil sector throughout the European Union.

Committee on Security and Defence

Exchange of views with General Claudio GRAZIANO, Chairman of the European Union Military Committee (EUMC), EEAS; Exchange of views with Timo PESONEN, Director General, DG Defense Industry

and Space (DG DEFIS), EC; Exchange of views on CSDP operational engagement in Libya; Exchange of views on the situation of CSDP missions in Mali in the light of recent political events.

Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs

Agenda to be confirmed.

Committee on Foreign Affairs

Agenda to be confirmed.

Committee on Regional Development

Votes: A New Industrial Strategy for Europe; exceptional additional resources and implementing arrangements under the Investment for growth and jobs goal to provide assistance for fostering crisis repair in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and preparing a green, digital and resilient recovery of the economy.

Committee on Environment, Public Health and Food Safety

Vote: General budget of the European Union for the financial year 2021; Framework of ethical aspects of artificial intelligence, robotics and related technologies

Debates: Exchange of views with the Commission on the EU vaccines strategy, including the state of play on the Vaccines Advance Purchase Agreement.

Committee on Petitions

Votes: Opinion to the Own Initiative Report on the Situation of

Fundamental Rights in the European Union - Annual Report for the

years 2018-2019; Opinion on Reducing inequalities with a special focus on in-work poverty.

Committee on Women's Rights and Gender Equality

Votes: Artificial intelligence in education, culture and the audiovisual sector; The gender dimension in Cohesion Policy; General budget of the European Union for the financial year 2021.

Tuesday 8 September

Committee on Legal Affairs

Thursday 12 September

Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs

Vote: Framework of ethical aspects of artificial intelligence, robotics and related technologies;

Debate: Commissioners Schinas and Johansson debate on the EU Security Union Strategy; Common standards and procedures in Member States for returning illegally staying third-country nationals; Strengthening Media Freedom: the Protection of Journalists in Europe, Hate Speech, Disinformation and the Role of Platforms; State of play of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism; Commissioner Johansson debates on the EU strategy for a more effective fight against child sexual abuse, the EU Agenda and Action Plan on Drugs 2021-2025 and on the EU action plan on firearms trafficking.

Committee on Foreign Affairs

Agenda to be confirmed.

Committee on Development

Agenda to be confirmed.

Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety

Agenda to be confirmed.

Committee on Women's Rights and Gender Equality

Vote: Artificial intelligence in education, culture and the audiovisual sector; Establishment of a Programme for the Union's action in the field of health; Establishing the InvestEU Programme; Establishing a Recovery and Resilience Facility.

Debates: Closing the digital gender gap: women's participation in the digital economy; Women in politics: Local and European Trends.

Friday 11 September

Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety

The Environment, Public Health and Food Safety Committee will hold the final vote on its draft report making the objective for the EU to become climate-neutral by 2050 legally binding and setting an interim target for 2030.

Find an overview of the parliamentary agenda here.

Council of Ministers

Friday 11 September

Eurogroup

The Eurogroup meeting of September 11 in Berlin will discuss the suspension of the EU's fiscal rules in 2021.

Economic and Financial Affairs Ministers

Informal meeting.

An overview of planned Council meetings can be found here.

European Commission and High Representative

Monday 7 September

Brexit negotiations

Hahn participates in meeting on Multiannual Financial Framework

Johansson and Schmit renew migration partnership with European Social and Economic Partners

Together with Commissioner Ylva Johansson, Mr Nicolas Schmit takes part in a ceremony to renew the partnership with European Social and Economic Partners on the integration of refugees and migrants.

Thursday 10 September

Hahn receives Czech State Secretary

Hahn receives Milena Hrdinková, State Secretary for European Affairs of the Czech Republic.

Schmit speeches at G20

Mr Nicolas Schmit gives an online speech at the G20.

Várhelyi meets President of Georgia

Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi of Neighbourhood and Enlargement meets President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili, Brussels.

Gentiloni meets the German Economic Affairs and Energy Minister

Commissioner Gentiloni meets Peter Altmaier, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy.

Friday 11 September

Hahn participates in meeting on Multiannual Financial Framework

Hahn participates in the trilateral political dialogue meeting on the 2021-2027 Multiannual Financial Framework.

Reynders will have a video conference with President of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Venezuelan National Assembly.

Commissioner Reynders of Justice holds a video conference call with Mr. Armando Armas, President of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Venezuelan National Assembly.

A full list with meetings of Commissioners can be found here; the Commissioners' weekly activities can be found here; the agenda of the College Meetings can be found here; Commission events can be found here.

European Economic and Social Committee

Monday 7 September

Preparatory meeting of the EU-Turkey JCC

Joint Consultative Committee - Exchange of views with Mr Bernard Brunet, Head of Unit - Turkey, DG NEAR, European Commission, to update members on the latest developments in EU-Turkey relations.

Labor Market Observatory meeting

The Labor Market Observatory meeting will be dedicated to the topic of 'The impact of the COVID-19 crisis on EU labour markets'.

Tuesday 8 September

Public Hearing on the rule of law

The rule of law and its impact on economic growth. The European Economic and Social Committee (EESC) is organising a public hearing on 'The rule of law and its impact on economic growth' on Tuesday, 8 September 2020, from 2.30 p.m.

More information on this event can be found here.

Section meeting

Legislative Work Section for Employment, Social Affairs and Citizenship.

Wednesday 9 September

Agriculture, Rural Development and the Environment meeting

Thursday 10 September

Webinar

Universal access to housing that is decent, sustainable and affordable.

Housing shortages and rising housing costs in metropolitan and peri-urban areas have led to a rise in housing exclusion, homelessness, and poor-quality housing that is now affecting young people, single-parent and large families, workers and the middle classes more broadly, who are being driven out of major European cities by excessive housing costs and forced to relocate to rural areas. This in turn is leading to an increase in the cost of housing in rural areas, and to social segregation, the emergence of exclusively residential areas (dormitory towns), increased mobility, changes in the landscape, land take, and an increase in infrastructure and costs for the community. More information can be found here.

More information about EESC events can be found here.

The agendas of the different EESC meetings can be found here.

Committee of the Regions

Tuesday 8 September

16th meeting of the Technical Platform for cooperation on the environment

The European Committee of the Regions (CoR) and the European Commission (EC), under the Joint Technical Platform for Cooperation on the Environment, host the sixteenth meeting of the Technical Platform. The meeting will be dedicated to the following topic: 'How can local and regional authorities use the circular economy as an enabler of a sustainable recovery?'. More information can be found here.

Wednesday 9 September

ENVE meeting

Green Deal debate with Kadri Simson, Commission for Energy on 'the role of cities and regions in the green recovery and in the energy transition towards climate neutrality'. More information can be found here.

Friday 11 September

CoR Bureau Meeting

The European Committee of the Regions (CoR) Bureau meeting being held at the North Rhine-Westphalia Landtag (regional parliament) in Düsseldorf on 11 September will include an online event with students, young people and young local politicians from across Europe. Participants will be invited to discuss with politicians working at both local and EU level aspects of both the future of Europe and the role of young people. More information on this event can be found here.

More information about Committee of the Regions events can be found here. The agendas of the different Committee of the Regions meetings can be found here.

Monday 7 September

Committee on health, research and digital affairs

Interparliamentary meetings, organised by the EU Presidency: 'Europe in the pandemic: Research and innovation for a more resilient health system'.

Wednesday 9 September

Conference on Competition Day

The European Competition Day is the central conference on competition policy to be held during the German Presidency, of the Council of the EU. it is geared towards leading representatives from the government, academia, ministries, competition authorities, industry and the legal profession. More information on this event can be found here.

The agenda of the German Presidency can be found here.

European Central Bank

Thursday 10 September

Monetary policy meeting of the governing council

More information about ECB events can be found here.

European Investment Bank

Friday 11 September

Team Europe: Joining forces for financing the global recovery

This online event is dedicated to Team Europe's response to the recovery in emerging and developing economies, the response of European financial institutions to COVID-19 and their coordination initiatives. It will focus on the European Commission's recent proposals to strengthen existing and future external instruments, which will help development finance institutions to do even more, to address the healthcare crisis and the socio-economic challenges caused by the pandemic in emerging and developing economies. For more information on this event click here.

The agenda of the EIB can be found here.