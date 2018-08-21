Log in
Weekly FYI Update: HCSD on Harris St. and PGE on Alice Ave.

08/21/2018 | 01:42am CEST

August 20 through September 4 - Humboldt Community Services District (HCSD) will be on Harris Street in Eureka performing maintenance on a main line. Work will be in the traffic lanes. Please be cautious of work crews and vehicles in the area. For questions or concerns, please contact Humboldt Community Services District 707-443-4558.

August 20 through August 24 - Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) will be on Alice Avenue in Arcata performing maintenance on a main line. Work will be in the traffic lanes. Please be cautious of work crews and vehicles in the area. For questions or concerns, please contact PG&E Customer Service 1-877-660-6789.

Humboldt County, CA published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 23:41:02 UTC
