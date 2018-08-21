Weekly FYI Update: HCSD on Harris St. and PGE on Alice Ave.

August 20 through September 4 - Humboldt Community Services District (HCSD) will be on Harris Street in Eureka performing maintenance on a main line. Work will be in the traffic lanes. Please be cautious of work crews and vehicles in the area. For questions or concerns, please contact Humboldt Community Services District 707-443-4558.

August 20 through August 24 - Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) will be on Alice Avenue in Arcata performing maintenance on a main line. Work will be in the traffic lanes. Please be cautious of work crews and vehicles in the area. For questions or concerns, please contact PG&E Customer Service 1-877-660-6789.