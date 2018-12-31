Log in
Weekly FYI Update: PG&E Beginning Work Throughout Humboldt County This Week

12/31/2018 | 06:29pm CET

January 1, 2019 through April 15, 2019 - Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) will be on Myrtle Avenue in Eureka performing maintenance on a main line. Work will be in the travel lanes and undeveloped roadway and shoulder area. Please be cautious of work crews and vehicles in the area. For questions or concerns, please contact PG&E Customer Service 1-877-660-6789.

January 1, 2109 through April 15, 2019 - Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) will be on Pennsylvania Avenue in Eureka performing maintenance on a main line. Work will be in the undeveloped roadway and shoulder area. Please be cautious of work crews and vehicles in the area. For questions or concerns, please contact PG&E Customer Service 1-877-660-6789.

January 1, 2019 through April 15, 2019 - Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) will be on Grizzly Bluff Road in Ferndale performing maintenance on a main line. Work will be in undeveloped roadway and shoulder area. Please be cautious of work crews and vehicles in the area. For questions or concerns, please contact PG&E Customer Service 1-877-660-6789.

January 1, 2019 through February 13, 2019 - Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) will be on Orchard Lane in Redway performing maintenance on a main line. Work will be in the undeveloped roadway and shoulder area. Please be cautious of work crews and vehicles in the area. For questions or concerns, please contact PG&E Customer Service 1-877-660-6789.

Disclaimer

Humboldt County, CA published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 17:28:01 UTC
