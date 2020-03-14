Log in
Weekly Pork Price Summary, March 13, 2020

03/14/2020 | 04:12pm EDT

Wholesale Pork Pricing Chart - USDA Prices for Pork Sub-primals

Weekly Wt. Average, USDA Weekly National Pork Report FOB Plant - Negotiated Sales (LM_PK610)1

Price Increase vs. Wk/Yr Ago

Price Decrease vs. Wk/Yr Ago

Average for Week Ending:

March 13, 2020

BUTTPrimal, Various Styles: 10%of carcass

LOINPrimal, Various Styles: 25%of Carcass

HAMPrimal, Various Styles: 25%of carcass

Last Wk.

Prev. Wk.

W/W

Year Ago

Y/Y

Last Wk.

Prev. Wk.

W/W

Year Ago

Y/Y

Last Wk.

Prev. Wk.

W/W

Year Ago

Y/Y

Description

13-Mar-20

6-Mar-20

% ch.

15-Mar-19

% ch.

Description

13-Mar-20

6-Mar-20

% ch.

15-Mar-19

% ch.

Description

13-Mar-20

6-Mar-20

% ch.

15-Mar-19

% ch.

1/4 Trim Butt VAC

0.97

0.89

10%

0.77

26%

1/4 Trimmed Loin VAC

1.01

0.93

8%

0.79

28%

17-20# Trmd Selected Ham

0.59

0.64

-9%

0.60

-3%

1/8 Trim Steak Ready Butt Vac

1.11

1.04

6%

0.92

21%

1/8 Trimmed Loin VAC

1.03

0.98

4%

0.78

31%

20-23# Trmd Selected Ham

0.59

0.62

-6%

0.62

-5%

*

1/4 Trim Bnls Butt VAC

1.08

1.00

7%

0.97

12%

Bnls CC Strap-on

1.05

0.98

7%

1.06

-1%

23-27# Trmd Selected Ham

0.57

0.61

-6%

0.58

-1%

Bnls CC Strap-off

1.23

1.23

0%

1.21

2%

4 Muscle Ham to Blue

1.13

1.26

-11%

1.18

-5%

Boneless Sirloin

1.00

0.98

2%

0.93

8%

*

Insides

1.11

1.21

-8%

1.04

7%

Bone-in Sirloin

0.72

0.69

5%

0.58

25%

*

Outsides

1.12

1.22

-8%

1.02

10%

Tenderloin

1.66

1.61

3%

1.66

0%

*

Knuckles

1.07

1.16

-8%

0.95

12%

Backribs 2.0#/up

2.33

2.31

1%

2.20

6%

*

Outer Shank

0.81

0.75

7%

0.63

29%

Note:

Primal yields include trim, fat, skin, bone, shrink. Total yields do not calculate to 100% due to other products derived from carcass (jowl, neckbones, tail, feet, cutting loss). Trim yield is approximate due to various styles of cutting primals.

PICNICPrimal, Various Styles: 11%of carcass

Last Wk.

Prev. Wk.

W/W

Year Ago

Y/Y

Description

13-Mar-20

6-Mar-20

% ch.

15-Mar-19

% ch.

SS Smoker Trim Picnic VAC

0.65

0.67

-3%

0.50

30%

*

RS Smoker Trim Picnic Combo

0.58

0.58

0%

0.47

24%

Picnic Cushion Meat Vac

1.06

1.04

1%

0.93

14%

*

SS Smoker Trim Picnic 1 Pc Vac

0.79

0.79

-1%

0.61

29%

TRIMfrom various primals: 10-30%of carcass

Last Wk.

Prev. Wk.

W/W

Year Ago

Y/Y

Description

13-Mar-20

6-Mar-20

% ch.

15-Mar-19

% ch.

42%

Trim Combo

0.29

0.23

26%

0.25

15%

72%

Trim Combo

0.69

0.64

9%

0.51

34%

*

72%

Trim Boxed, FZN

0.76

0.69

11%

0.54

41%

*

Picnic Meat Combo Cushion Out

0.90

0.83

9%

0.55

66%

*

Trim w/Trace Combo

0.24

0.22

6%

0.29

-18%

BELLYPrimal, Various Styles: 16% of carcass

Last Wk.

Prev. Wk.

W/W

Year Ago

Y/Y

Description

13-Mar-20

6-Mar-20

% ch.

15-Mar-19

% ch.

*

Derind Belly 9-13#

1.06

0.97

9%

1.58

-33%

*

Derind Belly 13-17#

1.04

0.93

12%

1.52

-31%

*

Derind Belly 17-19#

0.85

0.89

-5%

unq

n/a

Skin-on Belly 12-14#

0.89

0.79

13%

1.28

-31%

Skin-on Belly 14-16#

1.00

0.80

25%

1.25

-20%

SPARERIBSPrimal, Various Styles: 5%of carcass

Last Wk.

Prev. Wk.

W/W

Year Ago

Y/Y

Description

13-Mar-20

6-Mar-20

% ch.

15-Mar-19

% ch.

Trmd Sparerib - LGT

1.53

1.51

1%

1.28

19%

Trmd Sparerib - MED

1.48

1.46

1%

1.24

19%

*

St Louis Spareribs, VAC

2.21

2.16

2%

1.92

15%

*

BBQ Style Spareribs, VAC

1.75

1.76

0%

1.52

15%

Last Wk.

Prev. Wk.

w/w

Year Ago

Y/Y

Description

13-Mar-20

6-Mar-20

% ch.

15-Mar-19

% ch.

*

Pork Cutout

0.69

0.66

3%

0.68

1%

Funded by the Pork Checkoff

1. Prior to April 2013, prices from the voluntary report were used (USDA Weekly National Carlot Meat Report).

*A number of new items have been added to this report, some of which were not available in the voluntary report.

Prepared by: Steiner Consulting Group, 800.526.4612

Disclaimer

National Pork Board published this content on 14 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2020 20:11:07 UTC
