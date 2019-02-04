Weekly market update : FED + GAFA = Risk ON

Equities markets



Facebook: Against the theory of decreasing returns



No need to introduce the King of the ?likes'. But Mark Zuckerberg's company still managed to surprise the investor universe by presenting a 4th quarter of high quality. The turnover went to 16.9 billion dollars from 12.97 billion the previous year. In parallel, the profit increases by 40% over one year. Never before have so many individuals connected to the social network, with 1 in 3 people connecting every month.



Despite a year filled with scandals about personal data, the company's growth is general and on all continents, so much even that the board doesn't hesitate to mention that Facebook doesn't have any more advertising space. However, the family of services: Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger should still allow to monetise the spaces.



Contrary to Apple, which is a traditional company, or Amazon, a global store, Facebook owns a monopoly of increasing returns that's unlike the classical theory where marginal production is meant to be decreasing. For the young Californian company, the more users there are (production factor), the more information and therefore services there are (returns).





Evolution of the Facebook share



