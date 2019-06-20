Weichert, Realtors® - Evolution Group Tags Staten Island PR Firm Relevant Public Relations as Marketing Rep

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Weichert, Realtors® – Evolution Group, a Staten Island, N.Y.-based real estate agency, has chosen Relevant Public Relations LLC as its marketing and public relations representative.

"I'm looking forward to building a long and beneficial relationship with Weichert, Realtors® – Evolution Group, a family business headed by native Staten Islanders whose combined experience includes working with homebuyers and sellers for over a half century," said Barton Horowitz, president of Relevant Public Relations.

Weichert, Realtors® – Evolution Group chose Staten Island-headquartered Relevant Public Relations based on the company's history and reputation of its founder/president.

"Professionalism and customer experience are pillars of our organization," said Scott Setaro, broker/owner of Weichert, Realtors® – Evolution Group. "So, when choosing a PR and marketing company, professionalism and integrity were the two things my sister (Tracey Setaro Skopp) and I looked for – and we didn't have to look any further once we met Bart Horowitz from Relevant Public Relations. He truly comprehends his clients' needs."

About Weichert, Realtors® – Evolution Group

Staten Island, N.Y.-based Weichert, Realtors® – Evolution Group offers homebuyers and sellers the resources and marketing advantages of the Weichert System, one of the nation's largest privately owned real estate organizations. The family-owned and -operated Weichert, Realtors® – Evolution Group is headed by the brother and sister team of broker Scott Setaro and Tracey Setaro Skopp, Staten Island natives who, along with their sales associates, are neighborhood specialists with first-hand knowledge of the local real estate market. Weichert, Realtors® – Evolution Group is located at 2791 Richmond Ave., Suite 203, Staten Island, NY.

The agency may be phoned at 718-370-SOLD (7653), emailed at info@weichertevolution.com, and visited online at https://weichertevolution.com. "Like" Weichert, Realtors® – Evolution Group on Facebook.

About Relevant Public Relations LLC

Relevant Public Relations LLC (Relevant PR) is the highest-rated public relations and marketing firm based in Staten Island, New York, with the greatest number of 5-Star Google reviews. An award-winning multimedia public relations and digital-marketing company with local and national reach, Relevant PR exists to tell your business story in the right way, to the right audience.

Relevant Public Relations works on behalf of banking and financial experts; law firms; medical practices; insurance companies; real estate agencies; restaurants; professional and trade organizations; nonprofits; technology firms, and other businesses within a wide range of industries. As "America's Journalist-Empowered PR & Digital Marketing Firm, Relevant Public Relations is among the leading real estate PR firms in New York City, and the predominate media liaison of the real estate industry in Staten Island, N.Y., where it serves as the exclusive public relations representative of the Staten Island Board of Realtors® (SIBOR) and the Staten Island Multiple Listing Service .

Relevant Public Relations is available online at www.RelevantPR.com and may be reached at 718-682-1509, or via email: info@RelevantPR.com . " Like" Relevant Public Relations, LLC on Facebook.

SOURCE Relevant Public Relations LLC